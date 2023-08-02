Brexit border food checks delayed again amid inflation fears

Brexit

Post-Brexit border checks on animal and plant products from the EU will be delayed again, it has been reported.

The new rules, which had been set to begin from October, will be pushed back again over fears of fuelling inflation, according to the Financial Times.

The regime has been delayed several times. Goods exported from Britain to the EU already undergo full checks.

The “driving force” behind the latest delay is “the need to bear down on inflation”, the Financial Times reported, quoting a government insider.

Ministers are expected to confirm more details around the Border Target Operating Model soon.

The scheme was intended to begin in July last year, but was put off, reportedly over fears it would worsen the cost-of-living crisis.

The government announced in April that it would begin from October this year and be fully in force by the end of October 2024.

They claimed it would leave businesses £400 million a year better off than they would have been under the old proposals.

It comes after it was revealed earlier this week that firms selling in the UK will be able to continue using the ‘CE’ stamp, which is for goods that have been made to EU standards.

