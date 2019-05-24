Brexit Bulletin: All Over

(Bloomberg) -- Today in Brexit: Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to announce the date she’ll step down.

What’s Happening?

Today is the day — the day Theresa May is finally set to acknowledge that she can’t get Brexit over the line and will announce a timetable for her resignation.

After three years in Downing Street, and some seven months since she sealed a Brexit deal with the European Union, May looks likely to walk away in failure. She hasn’t managed to get the deal approved by a Parliament that is trapped between MPs who think it keeps the U.K. too close to the EU and those who think it leaves the U.K. too distant.

As Bloomberg’s Tim Ross, Kitty Donaldson and Jessica Shankleman reported late last night, May intends to quit as Tory leader on June 10 so an election among Conservative Party members to choose her replacement can begin after President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain.

The contest could take six weeks, and May has to work out the timetable with Graham Brady, the senior Conservative official who oversees the party’s leadership election.

Attention will soon turn to what May’s departure means for Brexit. The EU has said countless times that it won’t reopen the deal and that it won’t countenance any concessions on the “backstop” arrangement for the Irish border that so many members of Parliament hate. But Conservative politicians are already speculating about working with a “new EU” after the appointment of new personnel following this week’s elections to the European Parliament.

That would imply a further delay to Brexit beyond the current extension until Oct. 31.

Much will depend on whether any replacement for May, such as favorite Boris Johnson, is ready to pull the U.K. out without a deal. The EU is prepared for this scenario and it has already decided how to respond.

But without May — and probably without chief Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins and some EU officials who shaped the Brexit talks, such as Robbins’s EU counterpart Michel Barnier — Britain’s new leader will be tempted to think there’s the possibility for a fresh start.

Europeans will be tempted to think, again, that the U.K. might not leave after all.

Today’s Must-Reads

As May prepares to leave, Nigel Farage is laughing again. Yesterday's European Parliament elections in the U.K. were a painful symbol of May's failure. Traders will be watching the Conservative Party leadership contest — and Boris Johnson is still haunting the pound.

Brexit in Brief

