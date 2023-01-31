Brexit 'costing UK economy £100bn a year' - latest updates

Brexit is costing the UK economy £100bn a year, according to analysis - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Brexit is costing the UK's economy £100bn a year as the way the split from the EU has been implemented leaves companies struggling to attract investment and hire workers.

On the third anniversary of Britain leaving the bloc, the nation’s economy is 4pc smaller than it might have been according to analysis by Bloomberg Economics.

Business investment in the UK has grown 19pc less than the average across G7 economies, it showed.

Economists Ana Andrade and Dan Hanson said: "Did the UK commit an act of economic self-harm when it voted to leave the EU in 2016? The evidence so far still suggests it did.

"The main takeaway is that the rupture from the single market may have impacted the British economy faster than we, or most other forecasters, expected."

The data comes as the IMF downgraded its 2023 UK growth forecast by more than any other G7 nation.

However, cutting ties with the EU has allowed Britain to create freeports to spur trade and reform financial services rules to the benefit of banks in the City of London.

Rishi Sunak said: "We’ve made huge strides in harnessing the freedoms unlocked by Brexit to tackle generational challenges.

"Whether leading Europe’s fastest vaccine rollout, striking trade deals with over 70 countries or taking back control of our borders, we’ve forged a path as an independent nation with confidence."

08:35 AM

Markets fall as IMF predicts UK economy will shrink

London's main stock indexes slipped on Tuesday as investors braced for a series of interest rate rises, while the IMF's warning about the UK economy added to the downbeat mood.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index has fallen 0.5pc to 7,745.42 with economically sensitive energy, banks and mining stocks leading losses.

Britain is the only G7 nation to have suffered a cut to its 2023 economic growth outlook in International Monetary Fund forecasts published today, adding to pressure on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to come up with a growth plan.

The economy looks set to shrink by 0.6pc this year, a sharp downgrade from previously expected growth of 0.3pc in the IMF's October forecast.

Meanwhile, traders are betting on the Bank of England to increase interest rates for a tenth consecutive time on Thursday.

The midcap FTSE 250 index slipped 0.3pc to 19,870.76.

Limiting the index's losses, Pets At Home jumped 10.4pc after the company raised its full-year profit forecast, boosted by robust demand for its pet food, litter and accessories during the Christmas period.

On the FTSE 100, Johnson Matthey rose 1.8pc after the chemicals firm said it had entered into a long-term supply and joint development agreement with Plug Power for hydrogen technology-related products.

08:22 AM

Household grocery bills jump by £788 as food prices hit record high

Shoppers are facing the sharpest increase in their grocery bills on record, after signs that food price inflation had passed its peak vanished in January.

Retail editor Hannah Boland has the details:

Grocery prices were up 16.7pc year-on-year in January, in the largest rise since Kantar started monitoring food inflation in 2008. That included a "staggering" 2.3 percentage point jump in the four weeks to January 22. The previous high had been in October 2022, with inflation appearing to ease in November and December. However, analysts at Kantar said "that small sign of relief for consumers has been short-lived" in January, as supermarkets upped their prices once again after the Christmas period. Milk, eggs and dog food were among the items where prices rose the most, according to the Kantar analysis.

08:16 AM

Samsung profits hit eight-year low as microchip demand wanes

Samsung profits plummeted nearly 70pc in the last quarter to an eight year low as a weak global economy depressed demand for its consumer electronics products and computer memory chips.

The company's operating profit of 4.3 trillion won (£2.8bn) for the three months to December was its lowest since the third quarter of 2014. Revenue fell 8pc to 70.46 trillion won (£46bn).

The South Korean tech giant thrived through the first two years of the pandemic thanks to its dual strengths in parts and finished products.

It benefited from robust demand for PCs, TVs and chips powering computer servers as the virus forced millions to work at home.

But it has been harder for the company to weather the economic shock unleashed by Russia's war on Ukraine, which disrupted industrial supply chains and left major economies grappling with higher inflation and slower growth.

Samsung also expects demand for its smartphones and TVs to fall further in the first quarter amid the global economic downturn.

Samsung's share price fell 3.5pc on Tuesday.

Samsung quarterly profits slumped to an eight-year low - REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

08:08 AM

'Loss of people from our labour force' behind IMF forecast, say economists

The shortage of workers being experienced by companies is part of the reason behind forecasts from the IMF that the UK economy will shrink this year, according to economists.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

There are a few things affecting us more than other countries. One in particular is the loss of people from our labour force. We have heard a lot about the fact we have lost half a million-plus people from work - people retiring early, immigrants not coming in from the European Union and so on. That is not affecting any other country in Europe. The United States is the only other country remotely like that - so that is a particular challenge for us. Higher interest rates are feeding very quickly through to mortgages in the UK and we've got the continuing challenges from Brexit.

08:05 AM

Markets fall after poor UK growth forecast from IMF

The markets have lost ground after the IMF's prediction that the UK will be the only major economy to shrink this year.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.3pc to 7,761.13 while the FTSE 250 sunk 0.8pc to 19,880.76.

07:49 AM

Wickes boosted by sales of loft insulation and draught excluders

DIY chain and builders' merchants Wickes has seen a boost to trade as households rush to buy energy-saving products to help cut soaring power bills over the winter months.

The group said falling DIY sales stabilised in the final three months of the year, helped by strong sales of ranges such as loft insulation and draught excluders.

Wickes saw overall core like-for-like sales lift 5.2pc in an ongoing improvement since the summer, with trade sales performing strongly, while total group sales lifted 11.5pc.

It said that while DIY sales remain below last year, the performance improved towards the end of the fourth quarter.

Wickes added that material price rises has eased back further thanks to falls in the cost of timber, with inflation at 9% in the three months to the end of December.

It said wholesale energy prices were falling, but that it still expects its gas and electricity bill to be around £10 million higher in 2023, including costs from switching to fully renewable energy.

Wickes

07:42 AM

French economy unexpectedly grows

The French economy dodged a contraction in the final quarter of 2022 despite inflation forcing households to reduce spending.

France's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.6pc for the year, data shows, better than projections of 2.5pc for the year.

Analysts had also predicted a contraction of 0.2pc in the fourth quarter, when in fact the French economy grew by 0.1pc, according to data released by the government's INSEE statistics office.

The momentum from a strong rebound at the end of 2021, as the country recovered from the downturn caused by the Covid pandemic, helped at the start of 2022, before rising inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine war began to put the brakes on growth.

Foreign trade contributed positively as imports fell by 1.9pc, outweighing a 0.3pc dip in exports.

However, household spending dropped by 0.9pc by in the final three months of the year.

🇩🇪 German retail sales collapsed by 5.3% MoM in December.

🇫🇷 French household consumption declined 0.9% QoQ in Q4.

🇪🇸 Spanish household consumption declined 1.8% QoQ in Q4.

Looks like the European consumer succumbed to the income shock. — Frederik Ducrozet (@fwred) January 31, 2023

07:38 AM

Uncertainty sparked by mini-Budget still weighing on UK, says IFS

Liz Truss's mini-Budget was, at least indirectly, part of the reason behind the IMF's predictions of poor growth in Britain, according to the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Paul Johnson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

Most of the immediate effects of that have gone. We're not so different from other countries now in terms of the interest we are paying on debts and what has happened to the exchange rate. But there are long-term consequences of political instability, particularly in terms of international companies being happy to invest, and the sort of risk premium they might take on the UK. So whilst most of the consequences of that mini-Budget have dissipated, the sharpness of the increase in interest rates that that created and the uncertainty that I think it has created will continue to weigh on the UK in ways that aren't immediately visible in the headline figures.

07:29 AM

Pets at Home predicts profit boost

Pets at Home has raised its profit guidance after record sales over the latest quarter.

The pet products and vet group revealed that group revenues lifted by 8.8pc to £347.5m over the 12 weeks to January 5, compared with the same period last year.

The company said "robust trading momentum has continued" into the fourth quarter of the financial year.

As a result, it said pre-tax profit for the year is due to be ahead of previous guidance of £131m.

Pets at Home - British Retail Photography / Alamy Stock Photo

07:24 AM

Britain 'outperforming' IMF predictions, says minister

Government minister Richard Holden insisted the UK can "outperform" the International Monetary Fund (IMF) prediction that Britain will have the worst performing economy of all advanced nations. He told GB News:

What we've seen actually over the last couple of years, this isn't a forecast, this is what actually happened, both the IMF and the OECD said the UK would grow more slowly than other countries, well let's look at what actually happened. Actually we've grown faster than those countries, we've grown faster than Germany since 2016, we've grown faster than France, Italy, and Japan since 2010. We're actually outperforming these predictions. I'm not saying there aren't headwinds, internationally, there certainly are, but I think Britain can outperform just like we have done and beat these forecasts just like we have done over the last couple of years.

07:23 AM

Shortage of workers 'adds to inflationary pressure'

Economists Ana Andrade and Dan Hanson estimate that there are 370,000 fewer EU workers in employment in the UK than might have been the case had Britain stayed in the single market, a figure only partially offset by the arrival of non-EU citizens.

As part of Bloomberg Economics research on the cost of Brext, they wrote:

Scarcity of labour adds to inflationary pressure in the short-term and constrains potential growth further out. That's not good news for an economy facing bleak long-term prospects, with trend growth of a little over 1pc.

When it comes to trade, the picture is slightly less negative, with the economists concluding that Brexit does not seem to be leaving a clear mark. Ms Andrade and Mr Hanson wrote:

If for a while it looked like the barriers imposed with the EU in 2021 were driving a wedge between the UK and the G7's trade performance, that gap no longer looks as significant. Still, trade data has been subject methodological revisions, potentially clouding the comparison. Over the longer term, we would expect trade to bear the brunt of the impact of leaving the single market.

07:18 AM

Good morning

It has been a morning of brutal economic statistics for Britain on the third anniversary of Brexit.

The UK is on course to be the only major economy to shrink this year owing to Jeremy Hunt's tax raid and higher borrowing costs, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Meanwhile, analysis by Bloomberg Economics shows leaving the bloc is costing the UK economy £100bn a year amid weakening business investment and companies struggling to hire workers.

What happened overnight

Asian shares mostly fell in muted trading as investors awaited decisions on interest rates and earnings reports from around the world. As well as awaiting the US Federal Reserve's looming decision on interest rates, traders were watching for indicators on the Chinese economy, the region's key engine for growth.

Tokyo shares gave up early gains to close lower, with traders awaiting economic events worldwide including key central bank decisions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.4pc to end at 27,327.11, while the broader Topix index fell 0.4pc to 1,975.27.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200, meanwhile, edged up nearly 0.1pc to 7,487.10.

The Aussie dollar fell 0.7pc by Tuesday –but at $0.7036 it is up about 3.2pc for the month so far. The kiwi, last at $0.6474, is up more than 1.5pc for January. The US dollar index is down 1.3pc for January so far and held at 102.28 on Tuesday. The Japanese yen fell 0.4pc overnight but was steady at 130.26.

Also in Asia, the selloff in Adani Group shares has also continued as the region's richest man seeks to complete a $2.5bn equity sale by its flagship firm amid the turmoil triggered by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Adani Total Gas plunged by 10pc daily limit to lead losses in most of the group’s stocks. Flagship Adani Enterprises was up about 2pc in early trading in Mumbai, but remained below the floor price set for its follow-on share sale.