Brexit deal: The Brexiteers set to challenge Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak appears to be on the cusp of sealing a new Brexit deal aimed at easing trade friction in Northern Ireland as he is set to hold face-to-face talks with the European Commission president on Monday.

Following on from his discussions with the EU chief, Mr Sunak is planning to brief his Cabinet before potentially announcing to voters and MPs the details of any agreed deal.

However, the protocol D-Day comes fraught with risks for the Prime Minister, with Tory MPs warning they will revolt if European judges retain a say over Northern Ireland.

Hours before Mr Sunak and Ms Von der Leyen announced the meeting, a member of the Eurosceptic wing of the Prime Minister's party warned that parliament should not be rushed into accepting a deal.

"Trying to bounce parliament usually ends badly," Mark Francois, chairman of the European Research Group of Conservative MPs, told Sky News.

He said the issue was about "whose law was sovereign in Northern Ireland", adding: "We need to get rid of EU law in Northern Ireland."

Mark Francois

The leader of the powerful European Research Group (ERG) will be a key mouthpiece for Eurosceptic Tory MPs.

He is determined that whatever deal Mr Sunak brings back goes to a vote, making clear his position that the Prime Minister must not “try to bludgeon this through the Commons”.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith

A prominent Brexiteer, former Tory leader Sir Iain has insisted Mr Sunak must "secure more" from the EU as part of the new deal.

He has said the protocol must be replaced to preserve peace in Northern Ireland, and if staunch Eurosceptics like him oppose the agreement, it could signal trouble ahead for the Prime Minister.

Steve Baker

The Northern Ireland minister and former head of the ERG was on resignation watch on Saturday night after being frozen out of negotiations.

Mr Sunak might fear that any deal unpalatable to hardline Eurosceptics could tip him over the edge.

But the leading Brexiteer gave a thumbs up as he left Number 10 on Sunday, indicating he was feeling positive.

Jacob Rees-Mogg

The former Brexit opportunities minister could be instrumental in forcing a vote if the government neglects to offer MPs a say on the deal.

Once leader of Commons, he is well versed on parliamentary procedure.

David Jones

The deputy leader of the ERG has warned the protocol “won’t be fixed by displaying green and red signs” and “pretending” the European Court of Justice (ECJ) “hasn’t got supreme jurisdiction in Northern Ireland when it manifestly has”.

His verdict on Mr Sunak’s agreement will hinge on whether he thinks it guarantees sovereignty for the province.

If he does not, his response will prove a headache for the Prime Minister.

Lord Frost

The opinion of Boris Johnson’s former Brexit supremo will be a key indicator of whether Mr Sunak has won over his critics.

Mr Johnson has warned that ditching the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in favour of a new Brexit deal would be a “great mistake” - and Lord Frost has backed him on this.