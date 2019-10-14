Brexit deal can be done, but work still to do -Coveney

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A deal between Britain and the European Union is possible, perhaps even this week, but there are still a lot of details to be worked out, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

"A deal is possible and it is possible this month, maybe even this week but we are not there yet ... there's still a lot of work to do, so I hope we can make more progress today," he said as he arrived at a meeting with his EU counterparts. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)