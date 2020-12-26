The Brexit Deal gutted: What are the good and bad bits for Britain?

Tony Diver
Brexit deal - PA
Brexit deal - PA

Fishing

What was agreed

The fishing industry will enter a five-and-a-half year transition period, during which the EU will give back 25 per cent of the value of its catch in UK waters.

After that period, fishing rights in UK waters will be subject to an annual negotiation process, which must be concluded by December 10 in preparation for the next year.

What the Government says:

UK officials accepted “fisheries was one of the areas where we had to compromise somewhat” but insisted the UK would have “full control of our waters” after the end of the transition period.

“Where we've got to is acceptable, and offers gains for the fisheries industry in the short-run and a huge right to control everything and work within that,” a senior negotiator said.

What the critics say:

Barrie Deas, head of the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations, said the deal "will inevitably be seen by the fishing industry as a defeat" and accused the Government of sacrificing fishing “for other national objectives”.

If the UK shuts out the EU after the end of the transition period, the EU could retaliate with tariffs. One Tory Brexiteer said backbenchers “don’t like that”.

State aid

What was agreed

Under the terms of the deal, both sides could be forced to pay the other compensation if they engage in “anti-competitive” bailouts of failing companies.

An independent adjudicator will oversee the resolution of any dispute that arises from one side giving excessive aid to its firms.

The Government must demonstrate that any company it intends to give aid to has a “credible restructuring plan”, but this condition does not apply to banks.

What the Government says:

The UK says it can now implement a "modern subsidy system so that we can better support businesses to grow and thrive".

Its current aid packages and bailouts of individual industries during the coronavirus pandemic are not included in the deal. Nor is the EU’s bailout package for aviation, aerospace, climate change and electric cars.

What the critics say:

Richard Tice, the chairman of the Brexit Party, said the UK was “more linked than I wanted” on state aid under the terms of the deal. He warned the country would “have to find ways to deal with this in future".

Electric cars

What was agreed

UK manufacturers will eventually face tariffs when exporting electric cars to the EU unless more than 45 per cent of the components used come from European countries.

There will be a six-year transition period before the rules come into force.

What the Government says:

A senior negotiator said the rules were in line with the wishes of the electric car industry, which had asked that there was no major change to tariff penalties from so-called “rules of origin” on January 1.

The UK says the six-year period will allow the British electric car industry, which is dominated by firms including Nissan and Toyota, time to change their supply chains or face tariffs.

What the critics say:

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said there is now an “urgent need for the Government to create the conditions that will attract large-scale battery manufacturing to the UK and transform our supply chains”.

"Improving the competitiveness of the UK will be essential to help mitigate the additional costs and burdens brought about by our new trading relationship,” he said.

A Nissan spokesman said the company welcomed agreement with the EU.

Trade

What was agreed

A key element of the trade deal is that it does not include any tariffs on exports to the EU.

Negotiators agreed automatic tariff-free access to the EU’s single market, and a zero quota agreement means there is no limit on the quantity of any type of goods that can be traded.

What the Government says:

The Government claims this is a better deal than the EU has negotiated with any other “third country”. On Christmas Eve, Boris Johnson called it a “Canada plus plus” arrangement, a reference to the fact that the UK products will face fewer tariffs and trade barriers than Canadian goods.

What the critics say:

Some barriers to trade do remain. Clement Beaune, the French Europe minister, has said “no country in the world will be subject to as many export rules as the UK”.

Politicians who opposed Brexit in 2016 said the trade landscape would still be more challenging than staying in the EU. Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, said leaving the bloc was happening “against Scotland’s will”.

Security and policing

What has been agreed

The UK will share DNA, fingerprint and vehicle data with the EU to help law enforcement agencies and border force to identify criminals.

The deal will also “streamline” extraditions from Britain to the EU, although extraditions will be more difficult after January 1 than when the UK was a member state.

What the Government says:

A senior official said the security agreement with the EU was “surprisingly extensive”, and described the arrangement as an “amazing achievement”.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has said the deal will allow ministers to “seize [an] historic opportunity to make the UK safer”.

The National Crime Agency said it welcomes the deal, which will allow it to “retain access to the majority of EU law enforcement criminal justice tools that benefit law enforcement across Europe”.

What the critics say:

Lord Ricketts, a former national security advisor, said the deal was “better than I had feared” but warned: “Cooperation will be still be slower [and] more clunky than now”

The level playing field

What has been agreed

The level playing field was one of the most controversial parts of the negotiations and overseas how the UK and EU will manage different standards on goods if the UK diverges from the regulatory alignment it currently has with member states.

The UK objected to the EU’s suggestion that the bloc should be allowed to impose tariffs on British goods if the standards diverge. Under the terms of the agreement, both sides can impose tariffs but they must be agreed by an independent arbitration panel.

What the Government says:

The UK says it is important for post-Brexit sovereignty that tariffs cannot be imposed unilaterally by the European Union. A UK official pointed to arbitration panels on other trade deals, which are comprised of independent experts and lawyers, and stressed there would be no involvement of the European Court of Justice, an EU body.

What the critics say:

Senior Tory Brexiteers suggested they had no specific objection to the level playing field arrangements. One told The Telegraph there were no “big, big, problems” with the arrangement and Conservative MPs were pleased about the exclusion of the ECJ from any arbitration.

Northern Ireland

What has been agreed

The role of Northern Ireland after the end of the transition period is not a specific matter for the Brexit deal, and the country is mentioned just 54 times in the 1,246 pages of the trade agreement.

Instead, separate agreements on the management of the passage of goods from England, Scotland and Wales, through Northern Ireland into the single market in the Republic are being managed by Michael Gove.

What the Government says: 

A senior negotiator said the Withdrawal Agreement set up “different arrangements for trading goods and on one or two other things” in Northern Ireland.

The UK says the people of Northern Ireland will be able to choose what happens to the country after 2024 through a vote in the Northern Irish Assembly on the Protocol negotiated by Michael Gove.

What the critics say:

John Redwood, a Tory Brexiteer backbencher, said the Government should publish more information about the effect of the deal on Northern Ireland. “We need a detailed text to see how [Michael Gove] thinks it is going to work,” he tweeted.

Erasmus scheme

What has been agreed

The UK will leave the Erasmus scheme after the end of the transition period. This means UK students will no longer be able to use the scheme to travel to European universities on exchange programmes.

Boris Johnson announced the UK will replace Erasmus with its own scheme named after Alan Turing, which will enable students to travel all over the world, not just to Europe.

What the Government says:

The UK says the Erasmus scheme was disproportionately expensive for the UK, and cost the Treasury “hundreds of millions of pounds” every year because more European students wanted to travel to the UK than UK students wanted to travel to the EU.

The replacement scheme has yet to be established, so there is likely to be some delay before Erasmus is properly replaced.

What the critics say:

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, said the UK’s withdrawal from Erasmus was one of his biggest regrets about the outcome of the negotiations, while Lord Ricketts said the decision to withdraw from the scheme was “short-sighted and mean-spirited”.

Others pointed out that Boris Johnson previously promised there would be “no threat to the Erasmus scheme” as a result of Brexit.

Governance

What has been agreed

Independent arbitration panels will deal with potential conflict in future years over elements of the Treaty.

A senior negotiator said there was an established precedent for panels to oversee international agreements such as the trade deal. Members of the panel could involve senior members of the judiciary.

What the Government says:

David Frost, the Government’s chief negotiator, said EU law would no longer apply to the UK.

“The way we've achieved that is there's no more role for the European Court of Justice, there's no direct effects of EU law, there's no alignment of any kind, and we're out of the single market and out of the customs union just as the manifesto said we would be,” he said.

What the critics say:

Sir Bill Cash, a veteran Tory Eurosceptic, said the sovereignty of the UK was the most important element of the treaty. "Sovereignty is the key issue. The ECJ (European Court of Justice) is part of that," he said.

Sir Bill is chairing the European Research Group’s “Star Chamber” group of lawyers to analyse the deal.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar is not part of the Brexit trade deal because of opposition from the Spanish government to the island being included within its negotiating mandate.

The Gibraltan economy hinges on the easy transport of people and goods from Spain, the island’s closest neighbour, and politicians on both sides are concerned about the effect of trade barriers and the loss of freedom of movement. Spain and the UK have not yet reached an agreement on what will happen next.

What the Government says:

“It’s always been clear from the start that it is not part of the mandate on the EU side for this negotiation, and we always knew we would have to do it in a different way.

“Those negotiations are going on but so far they have not reached an outcome.”

What the critics say:

Fabian Picardo, the Gibraltar government chief, said the “clock is still ticking" on negotiations but added he was “optimistic that we will be able to finalise that agreement”.

"We are looking for an accord that will allow maximum fluidity," he said.

Farming

What has been agreed

Zero tariff and quota-free access to the single market means UK farming exporters will be able to continue largely as before, but will face additional paperwork and checks on their products entering the EU.

More than 60 per cent of the UK’s agricultural food and drink production (known as agrifoods) are exported to the EU. The bloc is the largest trading partner of British farmers.

The deal does not apply to seed potato crops, meaning they cannot be exported.

What the Government says:

Boris Johnson welcomed the tariff-free agreement in general, but did not address the issue with seed potato crops.

A letter from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs told farmers: “The EU have confirmed they will not accept our case for a permanent change to the prohibition on seed potatoes … on the grounds that there is no agreement for GB to be dynamically aligned with EU rules”.

What the critics say:

The National Farmers Union said the industry would face a “fundamental change at the end of the transition period” and expected there to be “disruption to trade at the border”.

Nicola Sturgeon accused the UK Government of selling out Scottish seed potato farmers, calling the deal a “disastrous outcome”.

Financial services

What has been agreed

The Brexit deal published by the Government and European Commission makes little reference to financial services.

Further negotiations will be allowed to establish market access for UK firms, which represent Britain’s largest sector.

It is expected that firms will be able to continue to trade without much disruption, but specific elements of the agreement will be addressed in a “memorandum of understanding”, which has yet to be published.

What the Government says:

In a summary of the deal, the UK Government said agreement reaffirms “the integrity of our respective, autonomous equivalence frameworks”.

The agreement also lays the groundwork for continued “market integrity,” officials said.

What the critics say:

Omar Ali, the head of financial services at EY, said firms had prepared well but warned there would be costs to UK firms if there is not equivalence between the UK and EU after the end of the transition period

“Equivalency isn’t just about access; it’s about the cost of doing business,” he warned.

“A lack of equivalence decisions would increase the cost of doing business for financial services firms and the clients they serve."

Latest Stories

  • The complete list of Donald Trump’s pardons and commutations

    As of Dec. 24, President Trump has issued clemency in the form of pardons or commutations to more than 90 people, from relatively obscure white-collar or non-violent drug offenders to the famous (conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza; Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio) and the infamous (four security contractors with the Blackwater firm who murdered more than a dozen civilians in Iraq).

  • 4 arrested in Mexico crash that killed current, ex-governor

    Four people have been arrested in connection with the 2018 crash of a helicopter that killed a central Mexican governor and her husband — who had preceded her as governor — authorities said Friday. The Agusta 109 helicopter crashed in flames 10 minutes after takeoff on Dec. 24 that year while carrying newly installed Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as three other people. The Puebla state prosecutor's office said the four suspects worked for a Rotor Flight Services, a company “related to the functioning of the aircraft,” It said the suspects were accused of culpable homicide, damage to another's property and false testimony.

  • Ten climbers killed in Iran, ship crew missing after snowfall and storms

    DUBAI (Reuters) -At least 10 climbers have died and several more are missing in mountains north of Iran's capital Tehran after heavy snowfall, state media reported on Saturday, and the seven crew members of a ship are also missing after storms in the Gulf. Heavy snow and winds in several parts of Iran in the past few days have closed many roads and disrupted transport. Several climbers remain unaccounted for since Friday when two deaths were reported, while the number reported as missing has increased as concerned families contact the authorities, state television said.

  • Man arrested after Cuomo staffer randomly struck in head with cinder block

    The man suspected of randomly striking a woman in the back of the head with a cinder block is under arrest. The victim is a member of Gov. Cuomo's staff.

  • Royal Caribbean tries to block families suing over fatal tour to island of live volcano

    Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise company, is trying to prevent victims of the 2019 New Zealand volcanic eruption from suing in the US. Passengers from the Royal Caribbean ship Ovation of the Seas took a trip to White Island, a popular tourist site, last December, when a volcano suddenly erupted, killing 27 visitors and injuring 25 more. Ivy and Paul Reed, from the US state of Maryland, who suffered burns as a result of the eruption, and Australians Marie and Stephanie Browitt, who lost family members because of the eruption, filed separate lawsuits against Royal Caribbean claiming that the cruise line did not properly explain the dangers of visiting White Island. Peter Gordon, a lawyer for the Browitt family, told the Australian Broadcasting Company that Royal Caribbean should have known that the volcano could erupt before allowing its passengers to visit White Island.

  • Trump claims Florida ‘doing well’ as cases pass 1.25m with death toll nearly seven times that of Japan

    President blames ‘lockdowns’ as infections surge in Republican-governed states

  • Saudi TV: Houthi sea mine strikes cargo ship in Red Sea

    A sea mine planted by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea on Friday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned television channel reported, without providing further details. Al-Ekhbariya quoted the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen since 2015. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an information exchange overseen by the British Royal Navy in the region, did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • Motor home explodes in Nashville, possible human remains found near site

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) -A motor home parked on a street exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday, moments after a recorded message emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police called an "intentional act" in the heart of America's country music capital. Authorities said it was uncertain whether anyone was inside the recreational vehicle when it exploded, but police reported hours later that investigators had found possible human remains nearby. Nashville Mayor John Cooper ordered a curfew imposed around the blast site through the holiday weekend as FBI investigators comb the scene, though police said they were aware of no further threats to Tennessee's most populous city.

  • Pompeii archaeologists uncover ancient homophobic insult to tavern owner

    Archaeologists excavating a snack bar in the ruins of Italy’s Pompeii have uncovered “exceptional” frescoes, and obscene graffiti likely directed at the establishment’s seventh century owner. The volcanic ash which buried the town during the eruption of Mt Vesuvius in AD79 has preserved an intimate historical record of the Roman town 14 miles southeast of Naples, and the lives of its 13,000 inhabitants. One of these inhabitants was called Nicias and was likely a freed slave from Greece, according to excavators who recently uncovered an inscription insulting the man. “NICIA CINAEDE CACATOR” reads the scrawled graffiti on a fresco of a chained dog painted onto the bar of the Thermopolium of Regio V, a cheap street food eatery. “An inverted s****er” is how archaeologists rendered the slur, though the adjective carries a homosexual connotation from its derivation from the ancient Greek term for catamite.

  • A tick detective wants to understand what drives tick abundance

    The Abstract features interesting research and the people behind it.* * *David Allen is an assistant professor in biology at Middlebury College who studies the ecology of ticks and tick-borne pathogens.What question are you trying to answer with your work?David Allen: I want to understand what drives blacklegged, or deer, ticks’ abundance and infection rate with the Lyme disease bacteria. We broadly understand what is necessary for the tick to live in an area, but have a harder time explaining why there are such tremendous differences in tick abundance in certain locations and during certain years.Exactly how do you measure tick abundance?Allen: We measure it by what is called “drag cloth sampling.” We drag a 1 meter by 1 meter white cloth along the forest floor. Ticks that are searching for a host, which we call questing, will attach to the cloth as it passes over them. At each of our plots we drag the cloth along the forest floor for 200 meters and check it every 10 meters. This is the standard way to measure tick abundance.What spurred you to study ticks?Allen: I grew up in Vermont in the 1980s and 1990s. During that time I do not remember ever seeing a blacklegged tick or knowing anyone with Lyme disease. When I returned to the state in 2012 to teach at Middlebury College, I would get lots of ticks when hiking. My research was spurred by this rapid and dramatic change in the tick population here.Why is your work important to the public?Allen: The incidence of Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases has increased dramatically in recent years. If scientists in general could better predict where ticks are the most abundant, we could target tick control strategies or at least create prevention messaging to people in those areas, and then hopefully start to decrease the rate of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. What’s important about ticks that most people don’t know?Allen: Ticks have three life stages: larva, nymph and adult. The second two life stages can transmit the Lyme disease bacteria. When most people think about ticks they picture the adult life stage. For the blacklegged tick this is about the size of a sesame seed. I think that most people don’t have a good picture of what a nymphal tick looks like and how small it is. Nymphs are responsible for most transmission of Lyme disease to people, because they are so hard to see when they are feeding on you. What has been the most surprising finding of your work?Allen: I am surprised by how much tick abundance can vary across locations or years. We have found that in two sites, just three miles away from each other, one can have 20 times more ticks than the other. And then going from one year to the next, the same location can increase or decrease in abundance by four times. What do you hope to study further?Allen: We just started to study the small mammal community. Blacklegged ticks take a single blood meal at each life stage. During the larval and nymphal life stages, these blood meals are typically from small mammals, like mice or chipmunks. It is from these animals that the ticks acquire the Lyme disease bacteria. My students and I have just started tracking the populations of these small mammals to better understand how they contribute to tick abundance and infection. Any stories from the field?Allen: We bait the small mammal traps with a mixture of oats and peanut butter. It turns out that bears find this just as tasty as the mice do. One time after setting out 100 traps, we returned the next morning to find them all thrown about. Some were dented or even pierced through with bear claw markings.[ Thanks for reading! We can send you The Conversation’s stories every day in an informative email. Sign up today. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * How to grow human mini-livers in the lab to help solve liver disease * No, Lyme disease is not an escaped military bioweapon, despite what conspiracy theorists say * The US has a history of testing biological weapons on the public – were infected ticks used too?David Allen is supported by an Institutional Development Award (IDeA) from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under grant number P20GM103449. The contents of this article are solely the responsibility of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of NIGMS or NIH.

  • Reports: Trump would like an airport named in his honor. Near his Florida home, perhaps?

    Ready to fly out of Donald J. Trump Airport in Palm Beach County?

  • Top associate of Russian opposition leader Navalny detained

    A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained Friday after doorstepping an alleged security operative who has inadvertently revealed details of Navalny's supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Lyubov Sobol, a key figure in Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained for 48 hours after a day of interrogation on charges of violent trespassing. The move followed Sobol's attempt on Monday to enter the Moscow apartment of the alleged operative, whom Navalny had previously duped into describing details of the alleged poisoning.

  • Ivorian Christians celebrate Christmas in giant basilica

    Thousands of people gathered for Christmas mass at the giant Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Yamoussoukro late on Thursday to mark the end of a year marred by COVID-19 and a disputed election that opened deep wounds in the West African nation. The chapel, whose towering dome is modelled after St Peter's basilica in the Vatican, sits on the edge of Ivory Coast's administrative capital, surrounded by flat savannah. "My message during these Christmas festivities is to remind our dear compatriots once again that we have one religion, one ethnicity, which is peace, which is a platform for the progress of this nation," said Franck Allatin, rector of the Basilica.

  • Human remains found at blast site of bomb-rigged vehicle playing message that it was about to explode

    Police believe the act was intentional

  • Boris Johnson 'totally capitulated' on fishing in trade deal, say EU diplomats

    Boris Johnson has "totally capitulated" on fishing in the EU trade deal negotiations, but both sides have compromised, EU diplomatic sources have claimed. On Thursday Mr Johnson finally accepted the bloc’s final offer of returning 25 percent of the value of fish caught in UK waters to British fishermen. It was a “big move”, sources said, because he had been demanding 35 percent of the value of the catch. French officials claimed that the British had made major last minute concessions. The UK and EU settled on a five and a half year transition period before annual negotiations over fishing opportunities would begin. There was satisfaction in Brussels at having forced the prime minister into the climbdown but anxiety he will not be able to sell the deal to hardline Brexiteers in his party. “It won’t be a total victory. It never is,” an EU diplomat said. “I am a little concerned that London has not got the landing rights for the deal with its constituents.” “Whatever happens will be presented as a great victory. The Europeans will yawn,” another source said before confidently predicting that Mr Johnson has the European Research Group of MPs “in his pocket”.

  • UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic on eve of election

    The UN said three peacekeepers died in two separate attacks, as rebel and government forces clash.

  • Virus besets Belarus prisons filled with president's critics

    A wave of COVID-19 has engulfed prisons in Belarus that are packed with people in custody for demonstrating against the nation’s authoritarian president, and some of the protesters who contracted the coronavirus while incarcerated accuse authorities of neglecting or even encouraging infections. Activists who spoke to The Associated Press after their release described massively overcrowded cells without proper ventilation or basic amenities and a lack of medical treatment. Kastus Lisetsky, 35, a musician who received a 15-day sentence for attending a protest, said he was hospitalized with a high fever after eight days at a prison in eastern Belarus and diagnosed with double-sided pneumonia induced by COVID-19.

  • Factbox-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The new variant of coronavirus linked to a rapid rise in infections in Britain has been detected in Sweden after a traveller from the United Kingdom became ill and tested positive, the Swedish Health Agency said on Saturday. * Pope Francis in his Christmas message said political and business leaders must not allow market forces and patent laws to take priority over making Covid 19 vaccines available to all, condemning nationalism and "the virus of radical individualism". * Russia on Saturday approved its main COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60, Russian news agencies cited the health ministry as saying.

  • In official Christmas Day message, Trump barely mentions Covid; Biden talks of pandemic's pain

    Nearly 330,000 Americans have died from the virus, and there are over 18.7 million confirmed cases in the U.S.

  • Russia holds ally of Kremlin foe Navalny - lawyer

    Russia appears to have detained an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. A lawyer for Lyubov Sobol says she was held for 48 hours after questioning. He says they took her from her flat and seized a laptop. Russian authorities confirmed Friday (December 25) that they had launched a criminal case, but made no mention of detention. Sobol faces accusations of violently entering a flat that her supporters say is linked to a secret agent involved in a plot to kill Navalny. The offence can carry a jail term of up to two years. Navalny was the target of a poisoning he blames on Russia’s FSB security service. The FSB denies his account of the incident. But the move against Sobol is the latest in a clampdown on political opposition ahead of next year’s parliamentary election. She is planning to run for office, though outspoken Kremlin critics are often prevented from standing. Writing on Twitter, Navalny said authorities intended Sobol’s arrest as a warning not to look into his poisoning.