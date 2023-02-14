Brexit deal meets DUP's seven red lines, Downing Street to declare

Rishi Sunak - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Downing Street is preparing to declare its new Brexit deal meets all of the DUP’s seven red lines for the renegotiation in the hope of restarting power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

Throughout talks in Brussels the UK negotiators pressed their European counterparts to agree terms that would be seen to pass the demands set by the Northern Irish Unionists.

Detailed briefings are expected to be issued alongside the announcement showing how each of seven red lines are met by the new terms of trade.

“It meets all the seven tests”, said a well-placed source.

It is hoped the move can convince the DUP to agree to share power with Sinn Féin, ending what has already been a year without an executive at Stormont.

But achieving that end depends in part on whether the DUP agrees the changes to the application of the Northern Ireland Protocol do indeed meet their demands.

The DUP has not formally been presented with full details of the new deal, though the extent to which back channels between Downing Street and DUP leaders have been used is unclear.

New Brexit deal 'within a fortnight'

One of the critical issues will likely be the extent to which the European Court of Justice [ECJ] remains the final arbiter on issues of EU law that arise in Northern Ireland.

A DUP source issued a shot across the bow, telling The Telegraph: "There will be no restoration of the NI Executive until the Protocol is replaced with arrangements that Unionists can support."

The Telegraph revealed on Monday that the new Brexit deal about trading terms in Northern Ireland is expected to be announced in the next fortnight. Number 10 has issued no denial on the timings.

The deal’s terms are with Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister. He is attempting to somehow thread the needle of securing the backing of Brussels, Tory Eurosceptics and the Northern Irish political parties.

The agreement is a reworking of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which dictated how the province would trade after Brexit in order to keep the land border with Ireland open.

DUP's seven tests

The DUP, which is facing political pressure from other Unionist parties for its past positions on the Protocol, in the past outlined seven tests that would determine its support for any new deal.

One was stopping customs checks on goods travelling between Northern Ireland and mainland UK. Another was making sure no new regulatory barriers were erected between the two.

Some of the promises are technical. Others are more open to interpretation, such as preserving the “letter and spirit” of the Good Friday Agreement.

Much may depend on whether the EU-UK agreement on the ECJ matches the DUP’s demand that the people of Northern Ireland have “a say in making the laws which govern them”.

Mr Sunak's legislation promising to review all laws from Britain's EU membership by the end of the year and determine whether they should be kept or be ditched could help clear that bar.

The Telegraph has reported the EU and UK are expected to say in a joint statement that the ECJ would only be used as a last resort in disputes - an attempt to play down concerns.

But the ECJ could still be the ultimate arbiter for any issues of EU law that emerge in Northern Ireland, after Downing Street watered down previous opposition to that happening.

Sunak set for US visit

New political space was created for the DUP and Sinn Féin to strike a power-sharing deal by the Northern Ireland office, which recently pushed back the need for fresh elections to next January.

The hope was that by pushing the prospect of another Northern Irish election into the distance the two parties would feel less electoral pressure to reject a deal, according to a UK source.

There are also political incentives for Mr Sunak to agree and announce a deal soon.

Downing Street is looking at the Prime Minister visiting America late next month. Joe Biden, the US president, has been pushing for a negotiated outcome to the Brexit stand-off.

There has also been pressure from the Biden administration to agree a deal before the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April. A senior figure from the Biden administration is expected to attend.

Downing Street has declined to comment on suggestions a deal is close.

A government spokesman said on Monday: “Intensive talks between UK and EU technical teams are ongoing, with more talks due on potential solutions across all areas.”