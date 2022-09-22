A Brexit deal now looks closer than ever under Liz Truss

0
James Crisp
·3 min read
Liz Truss - MIKE SEGAR
Liz Truss - MIKE SEGAR

A Brexit deal looks more likely than not after Britain set a six-month deadline for negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The one thing Brexit deadlines have in common is that they are almost all missed.

A deal to cut Irish Sea border checks, however, can be struck by the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April.

By setting the deadline, Liz Truss has taken the threat of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill off the table for now. The prospect of tearing up the treaty with the legislation enraged the EU, which said it would break international law.

The rhetoric from both sides has softened. London and Dublin have talked of a “landing zone” for the agreement.

That lies somewhere between reducing checks enough to satisfy Britain, while keeping enough safeguards to reassure Brussels that nothing not meeting EU standards crosses from Northern Ireland into Ireland.

Both the UK and EU have called for an “express lane”, where goods deemed not at risk of crossing into the Single Market in Ireland can avoid checks.

The EU has offered a reduction in checks in exchange for the UK sharing market surveillance data on British goods entering Northern Ireland.

A British IT system monitoring the cross-border trade is already built but will need some tweaks to satisfy Brussels.

Truss ruling out UK-US trade deal helps

Existing grace periods exempting chilled meat products, such as sausages, supermarket supplies and parcels from border checks can be made permanent.

The EU has already changed its laws to ensure that Northern Ireland can continue to obtain cheaper generic drugs from the NHS.

Liz Truss ruling out a UK-US trade deal in the near future also helps.

Brussels had concerns over US produce, which didn’t meet EU standards, flooding into the UK and leaking across the Irish border from Northern Ireland into member state Ireland.

The UK might now be willing to consider a deal to align UK and EU animal and plant health standards to each other, which would allow border checks to be cut by roughly 80 per cent.

Such a “Swiss-style” SPS agreement was off the cards while the US trade deal was a prospect because the UK would have to diverge from EU rules to allow some US agricultural imports.

The Protocol was a footnote in the EU’s official readout of talks between Liz Truss and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Liz Truss met with Ursula Von Der Leyen, the European Commission president, in New York this week - REUTERS
Liz Truss met with Ursula Von Der Leyen, the European Commission president, in New York this week - REUTERS

This fits with an established Brussels strategy of de-dramatisation to win space for negotiators ahead of talks. When the Commission and Downing Street go totally silent, then negotiations are in deadly earnest.

Negotiations will still be difficult and there will be bumps in the road. Political will and compromises will be needed from both sides to make the April deadline. As is traditional, a deal will probably only be done at the last minute.

The clock is ticking again in Brexit but it looks like it is already too late for Northern Ireland.

The DUP refused to enter into power-sharing with Sinn Fein after its first ever victory in Northern Ireland Assembly elections in May until the Protocol is ripped up or replaced.

The caretaker executive must be replaced by October 28 or fresh elections will be triggered.

The deadline of next April for the Protocol deal suggests that Northern Ireland will face its second elections in eight months this Christmas.

Assuming the deal is good enough for the DUP, Stormont could be up and running in April after 14 months in cold storage. There has been no fully functioning devolved government since February, when the DUP pulled out of Stormont in protest over the Protocol.

During that time its politicians, on full pay, have been unable to use devolved powers to tackle the longest NHS waiting lists in the UK or the cost of living crisis.

As Liz Truss herself might say - that is a disgrace.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia plans to send female astronaut to space in 2023

    Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will launch a training program with the goal of sending its own astronauts, including a woman, into space next year. The kingdom is actively promoting science and technology as part of its wide-ranging Vision 2030 plan to overhaul its economy and reduce its dependency on oil. The plan, championed by Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also calls for greater integration of women into the workforce of the conservative Muslim country.

  • At UN, Biden, Truss seek to smooth over N Ireland divide

    U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss declared themselves staunch allies Wednesday as they tried to patch up a divide over Brexit’s impact on peace in Northern Ireland. The leaders met at the United Nations two days after they attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, and Britain hopes the global goodwill toward the late queen will help smooth out bumps in relations with the U.S. and other allies caused by the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. The U.S., in particular, is concerned that Brexit has rattled the foundations of the 1998 Good Friday peace accord that ended 30 years of sectarian violence.

  • Queen’s funeral – latest: King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis

    New monarch reportedly keen to show he understands people’s troubles

  • University of Cambridge says it gained from slave trade

    Britain's University of Cambridge said on Thursday it had benefited from the proceeds of slavery over its history, and promised to expand scholarships for Black students and fund more research into the murderous trade. The acknowledgement comes as a string of leading institutions - from the Bank of England to the Church of England - have been re-evaluating the central role that slavery had in enriching Britain and how they benefited from its injustices. Cambridge said an investigation it commissioned had found no evidence that the university itself ever owned slaves or plantations directly.

  • Constitution stops Charles becoming Britain's 'green' king

    On a blustery November day last year Britain's future king stood before world leaders to deliver a rallying cry that they should "act with all despatch, and decisively” to confront a common enemy. The clarion call — in the vast, windowless hall of a Glasgow convention center at the opening of the U.N. climate conference — concerned an issue long dear to the heart of the then-Prince Charles. Climate change and loss of biodiversity were no different from the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, he said.

  • Politics latest news: National Insurance will be cut from Nov 6

    Jacob Rees-Mogg lifts fracking ban in England ‘Desperate’ Putin will be defeated in Ukraine, vows Truss Truss to rip up green planning laws GP appointments for every patient within two weeks Bank of England raises interest rates to 2.25pc - live updates Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group for the latest news

  • The Queen was ‘hurt and exhausted’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down, book claims

    Royal book claims the Queen didn’t like to think about Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to quit royal family

  • More consumers buying organic, but US farmers still wary

    In the 1970s when George Naylor said he wanted to grow organic crops, the idea didn't go over well. Back then organic crops were an oddity, destined for health food stores or maybe a few farmers markets. “I told my dad I wanted to be an organic farmer and he goes, ‘Ha, ha, ha,’” Naylor said, noting it wasn’t until 2014 that he could embrace his dream and begin transitioning from standard to organic crops.

  • Queen Elizabeth's Photographer Reveals Her Cheeky Response to Asking Her to Smile: 'You Can't Make Me'

    Photographer Ranald Mackechnie shares the funny story behind the portrait of Queen Elizabeth that was released on the eve of her funeral

  • Lebanese banks decide to stay shuttered, over security fears

    Lebanon's banks will remain closed indefinitely after rejecting a proposed government security plan, a senior official with the country's commercial banks association said on Thursday, amid a wave of protests and heists targeting its failing financial system. The Association of Banks in Lebanon initially announced a three-day strike, after at least seven bank branches were stormed last week, where assailants demanded they withdraw their trapped savings. Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks had last closed for a prolonged period back in October 2019 for two weeks, during mass anti-government protests triggered by the economic meltdown.

  • Mattingly: Queen Elizabeth II understood Christians' need to kneel

    Queen Elizabeth II understood need for Christians to kneel.

  • Queen’s memorial service briefly unites strife-torn Washington

    Political leaders including Kamala Harris gathered to remember the British monarch in sombre event at National Cathedral

  • Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy

    Ford Motor has just said that the supply-chain problems hobbling many companies, but particularly vehicle manufacturers, are far from being resolved. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine sent raw-materials prices soaring, which increased costs and sourcing difficult, particularly for electric vehicles. All this now seems like a mirage because Ford just said that the vehicles that it has partly manufactured currently numbers between 40,000 and 45,000.

  • Christopher Meloni, aka Elliot Stabler of ‘Law & Order’, through the years

    Christopher Meloni is synonymous with his Elliot Stabler character from Law & Order

  • 3-year-old accidentally kills mom after finding ‘unsecured’ gun, SC deputies say

    The mom was 33 years old.

  • Ukraine Latest: Prisoners Released; EU’s Next Sanctions Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine sealed a major prisoner swap with Russia, an exchange that included handing over a key ally of President Vladimir Putin in return for leading defenders of Mariupol under a deal facilitated in part by Turkey and Saudi Arabia.Putin’s order to call up as many as 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine triggered protests around the country, the biggest since the early days of the war.President Joe Biden excoriated Putin for making “overt nuclear threats” to Europe as the Russia

  • Chris Klieman explains why there is no quarterback controversy at Kansas State ... yet

    Kansas State needs more from Adrian Martinez, but Chris Klieman isn’t considering a change at QB. At least not yet.

  • Powerful earthquake in Mexico leaves at least 2 dead

    A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico leaving at least two people dead. It comes three days after another deadly quake about 200 miles away on the Pacific coast.

  • China earthquake: Man rescued after 17 days lost in mountains

    The hydropower plant worker helped colleagues after the tremor, but later got lost without glasses.

  • Meghan Markle photo spreads out of context after queen's death

    Social media users are claiming Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle copied a look from the late Princess Diana after Queen Elizabeth II's death. But the photo shared in the posts is old; it was taken at a 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony, and her outfit respected the customary dress code for the 1918 armistice commemoration."People are saying Meghan is a baddie for this," says a September 12, 2022 tweet. "Does anyone else think dressing up as your husband's dead mom for a funeral is weird?"The post inc