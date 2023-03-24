Brexit deal unlocks closer City-EU cooperation

Nick Gutteridge
·2 min read
Banking deal hopes revived after meeting between Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and EU negotiator Maros Sefcovic - NIKLAS HALLE'N/European Commission/AFP via Getty Images
Banking deal hopes revived after meeting between Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and EU negotiator Maros Sefcovic - NIKLAS HALLE'N/European Commission/AFP via Getty Images

Brussels has opened the door to a financial services deal with the City of London after Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal was rubber stamped by EU leaders.

The EU Commission had been blocking an agreement to boost financial services co-operation until a row over post-Brexit border arrangements in Northern Ireland was resolved.

A memorandum of understanding was thrashed out between the two sides in March 2021 but then put on ice as relations nosedived.

But it is now set to be revived following talks between James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, and EU negotiator Maros Sefcovic.

The pair met in London on Friday to sign off on the Windsor Framework pact, which has ended the bitter two-year stand-off over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a joint statement afterwards they said the deal was expected to unlock improvements in cross-Channel ties on trade, energy and security.

“They looked forward to the signing of Memoranda of Understanding on financial services and on intellectual property soon,” the statement said.

The agreement will bring banking cooperation out of a deep freeze and is seen as the first step towards a wider deal with the EU for the City.

It will set up a new joint forum where senior figures from the two sides will meet regularly to discuss upcoming regulation and challenges in the sector.

Industry figures hope over time it will improve trust levels to the extent that Brussels will drop its refusal to grant market access, known as equivalence.

Miles Celic, chief executive of TheCityUK, said: “This will be a vital step towards ensuring continued industry cooperation and continuity between the UK and EU.”

In a sign of markedly improved relations, Brussels has also agreed to look at new ways that trade barriers faced by British exporters can be eased.

Working groups will be set up to explore cutting border bureaucracy on both sides of the Channel “as a matter of priority”, the joint statement said.

Britain’s membership of the EU’s flagship science and research programme Horizon, which was also frozen because of the Protocol row, is now set to be revived.

Mr Cleverly and Mr Sefcovic pledged to “maximise the potential of the relationship between the EU and the UK in ways that benefit both parties”.

The Windsor deal sailed through the Commons on Wednesday despite a Tory rebellion led by former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss

It will slash border checks on goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland as well as reducing the amount of EU law applied in the Province.

Recommended Stories

  • Rishi Sunak is the man to really get Brexit done

    This week was a big one for the Government – and for Brexit. With the Windsor Framework passing its biggest parliamentary test, the situation has stabilised. It is now time to think about how to exploit the opportunities we have created. It is time for a Brexit champion.

  • EU could threaten to sanction washing machine trade helping Russia fix its army

    The European Union could slap trade restrictions on countries helping Russia acquire washing machines and used cars to repair its battle-stricken fleet of tanks.

  • Reports: Islamic State kidnaps dozens in Syria, dead found

    Members of the Islamic State group have kidnapped dozens of people in a central province and the bodies of some have been found with their throats slits, an opposition war monitor and pro-government media reported Friday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the extremists kidnapped about 40 people Thursday and killed at least 15 people whose bodies were discovered Friday in the central province of Hama. The Observatory said the dead included seven civilians and eight armed tribesmen.

  • Oregon advances to WNIT Great 8 as Hurst drops a season-high 23 points

    Just as it did in its first two tournament games, Oregon went largely unchallenged as it rolled past San Diego in a WNIT Super 16 game Thursday night

  • Brussels drops UK-EU banking veto after Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal

    Brussels has dropped its veto on a banking deal between Britain and the EU following the signing of Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal.

  • Chinese official snaps at reporter: 'There is no such thing as a Taiwanese president'

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin gave a sharp correction to a foreign reporter on Thursday, insisting there is no "Taiwanese president."

  • Peace Talk is Cheap and Easy. What China Really Wants from Russia.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Russia is a clear declaration that the countries will stay aligned, no matter how destructive Russia may be, Yun Sun writes.

  • Chinese diplomats oppose US military presence in Philippines

    In February, the Philippines said it would allow rotating batches of American forces to indefinitely station in four more Philippine military camps.

  • China Plays Up Friendship With Philippines as US Alliance Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- China struck a cordial tone in talks with the Philippines on Thursday, seeking “friendly consultation” to settle dispute as South China Sea tensions rise and the US strengthens ties with its longstanding ally.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s U

  • 'Sea change': disruptive Saudi prince shows new pragmatism with Iran

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman once compared Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, but has now green-lit a reconciliation deal intended to usher in a new era of regional prosperity."Our vision is a prosperous Middle East," one Saudi official said, "because without your region developing with you, there are limits to what you can achieve."

  • China says it has never deliberately pursued trade surplus with U.S

    China has never deliberately pursued a trade surplus with the United States, Shu Jueting, a commerce ministry spokesperson, said on Thursday, despite signs that China is continuing to reduce its reliance on American exports. Although American export data published on Feb. 7 shows that exports to China increased by $2.4 billion on the year to hit a "record high" of $153.8 billion in 2022, that is an "empty statement", according to a new report from the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE). In response to a question from Reuters on whether Chinese officials should be worried that a widening surplus with the United States could hinder China's efforts to lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, Shu said the United States should "lift trade restrictions on Chinese enterprises as soon as possible".

  • Medvedev claims Russia started war because Ukraine is "part of Russia"

    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has lied in an interview with Russian propagandists that Ukraine is part of Russia and that the West has underestimated the Kremlin's determination to start a war.

  • US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer

    The United States denied Chinese claims Thursday that its military had driven away an American guided-missile destroyer from operating around disputed islands in the South China Sea as tensions rise in the region between the two powers. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that a statement from China's Southern Theatre Command that it had forced the USS Milius away from waters around the Paracel Islands — called Xisha by China — was “false.” “USS Milius is conducting routine operations in the South China Sea and was not expelled,” said Lt. j.g.

  • Benjamin Netanyahu's UK trip under threat as pilots refuse to fly him

    Benjamin Netanyahu has been forced to delay his visit to Britain as a number of Israeli pilots have refused to fly him, the Telegraph understands.

  • Lula to seek Chinese semiconductor technology, investment in Beijing

    Brazil will seek Chinese technology and investment to develop a semiconductor industry in the South American country despite U.S. attempts to discourage association with China in this area, a senior presidential adviser told Reuters. Semiconductors will be a priority on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to China next week. His top foreign policy adviser, former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, said Brazil cannot afford to take sides in growing tensions between China and the United States.

  • The view from Moscow and Beijing: What peace in Ukraine and a post-conflict world look like to Xi and Putin

    Opening the doors to Russia and China's perception. Getty ImagesJust a few days after being branded a war criminal in an international arrest warrant, Russian President Vladimir Putin was talking peace with his most important ally, Chinese president Xi Jinping. The setting for the get-together was the late-15th-century Faceted Chamber, the ornate throne room of Muscovite grand princes and czars. The main topics of discussion were fittingly grandiose: How should hostilities in Ukraine end? And af

  • Harris to discuss 'brutality of slavery' at Cape Coast Castle during weeklong Africa visit

    Kamala Harris, the first Black U.S. vice president, on Saturday begins a historic first trip while in office to Africa, with stops scheduled in Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia during her weeklong tour. Previewing the vice president's agenda on a call with reporters on Thursday evening, senior administration officials said Harris will be asking the leaders not to "choose" between the U.S. and China but to "expand" their options.

  • U.S. shifts to support peacekeeping mission in Haiti after push for intervention falters

    The Biden administration is shifting away from its proposal to send a multilateral armed force to Haiti, now pushing for a more traditional U.N. peacekeeping mission, sources said.

  • European young adults are critical of both US and China - study

    They are concerned about America's role as the "world's policeman" and China's growing economic might.

  • End to Taiwan ties nears as Honduras foreign minister goes to China

    TAIPEI/TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -The Honduran foreign minister is travelling to China to "promote" the establishment of diplomatic ties, an official said, signalling the end is most likely near for the country's decades-long relations with Taiwan. At stake is China's growing footprint in Central America, once a steadfast base for Taiwan and where the United States is worried about Beijing's expanding influence in its backyard. Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted last week her government would seek to open relations with China.