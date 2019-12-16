Get Brexit Done? Be Careful What You Wish For.

It is tempting to conclude that Boris Johnson has fundamentally reshaped British politics. With his stunning electoral victory last week, Johnson secured a majority in the House of Commons that, in ordinary times, would suggest up to ten more years (two parliamentary terms) of uninterrupted Conservative rule. It was a landslide that could easily auger not just a new relationship between Britain and the European Union (EU), which will be Johnson’s first order of business, but also a wholesale realignment of the British electorate.

The European front will be the most straightforward for Johnson to tackle, at least at first. It has been three and a half years since Britons voted to exit the EU via referendum, yet since then Parliament has repeatedly failed to find agreement on the precise form that “Brexit” should take. Some Members of Parliament (MPs) have urged a quick and comprehensive break with every EU institution, both political and economic, while others have schemed to reverse the outcome of the referendum and remain inside the EU as a full member. Just last Thursday, the second, third, and fourth largest parties in the British Parliament (Labour, the Scottish Nationalists, and Liberal Democrats) all stood on platforms of putting the question of EU membership back to the people in a second vote.

Now that he is equipped with an unassailable parliamentary majority of eighty, Johnson is in a position to lead Britain out of its Brexit quagmire. There can be no more lingering doubts over the legitimacy of the referendum result. The various rearguard actions to stay inside the EU have each been defeated. All that remains is Johnson’s government in possession of a clear mandate to implement the first (formal) phase of Brexit and to move onto negotiating the future of British-EU relations.

