Brexit Explained: What US Shippers Need To Know

Brits head to the polls next week (Dec. 12) in a general election which should bring more clarity to the endless Brexit saga ahead of the U.K.'s scheduled departure from the European Union (EU) at the end of January.

In an exclusive interview with FreightWaves, U.K.-based Andy Cliff, managing director of international logistics facilitation specialists Straightforward Consultancy, tells Mike King what shippers need to know about the multiple potential Brexit outcomes. And he explains how they can best prepare supply chains for any resultant shocks.

FW: Brexit was delayed again at the end of October until Jan. 31. But for shippers, has anything practically changed in how they organize shipments between the U.K. and the rest of the world since the original referendum in 2016?

It's a good question Mike, and many companies based in the U.S. are thinking quite justifiably that something must have changed, especially with the amount of time that's passed and the extensive negotiations that have been taking place ahead of the U.K.'s departure from the EU.

However, nothing has changed both in terms of logistics and Customs procedures for U.K. importers and exporters and they won't change, until we [the U.K.] either leave the EU with a deal, or we opt for a so-called "hard-Brexit," where the U.K. then becomes a third country and defaults to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

If we do leave with a deal, a transitionary period of 12 months will kick in where everything stays the same, and talks over the actual trading relationship will begin, although that transition period will most likely need to be extended given the size of the task!

FW: So, the big focus for shippers throughout this more than three-year process has been about how to prepare for a highly disruptive ‘hard' or no-deal Brexit, and that is still possible Jan. 31?

Absolutely Mike, and this is why the U.K. Parliament became log-jammed in November – which then brought about the general election set for Dec. 12. We have had many discussions with U.K. companies [some with U.S. operations] on making sure that not only they are prepared, but that their freight providers are ready too, because in a hard-Brexit scenario, we will see the return of Customs borders between the U.K. and EU, and this will then require Customs declarations on both sides and all it entails.

When you break it down, there are three key areas to consider – are you ready, is your freight forwarder ready, and just as important, have you engaged with your EU customers to explain how their delivery times will be impacted, and to agree who will bear extra costs such as Customs duties.

Also, Incoterms will now come into sharp focus in this market, as in the past U.K. companies would often sell or buy on a "delivered price" and Incoterms were either vague or not even quoted in contracts. In October we compiled a Brexit checklist to assist U.K. companies with hard-Brexit preparations that is written in plain language and covers guidance for both U.K. importers and exporters that has been well-received.

FW: Previously FreightWaves has explored how and why Brexit will reshape Europe's logistics landscape in the medium- and long-term. But more immediately, what does a no-deal Brexit mean for shippers outside of the EU – for example, in the U.S.?

Well, Mike, as I said earlier, many U.S. companies have a European headquarters in the U.K. that will then distribute their products around the whole of Europe. So if they currently operate in this way, then they will be affected. They will need to understand that delays in delivery or extra costs from the U.K. to the EU may need to be communicated to manufacturing and sales so they manufacture or ship earlier and potentially review their export pricing to help their U.K. operation retain margin.

FW: What should shippers in the U.S. be doing to prepare for a no-deal Brexit?

They need to be talking to their U.K. sites to satisfy themselves that their U.K. operation is prepared and their EU customers are clear on the terms and costs of future purchases, and also, most importantly, delivery times. This is an area we have come across several times, where the front-line shipping/logistics operation in the U.K. tells their senior management that they're ready, but when you conduct an analysis of the basics, they just aren't ready, and they haven't covered all the bases I referred to earlier.