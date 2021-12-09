Brexit fish wars could escalate after UK says France will not get all remaining 104 licences

Banners installed by French fishermen on the fences of the Eurotunnel Freight Terminal near Calais earlier this year - Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

France will not get all the 104 remaining licences it has demanded in the Brexit fish wars, British government sources warned on Thursday.

Britain is only asking French fishermen to prove that they have fished four days out of 1,460 over 2012 to 2016 to qualify for a licence to fish UK waters.

Despite that, more than 100 boats have been unable to prove they have carried out historic fishing activity, which is a condition of the Brexit fishing agreement.

France has set a deadline of Friday for a “significant” gesture in granting the permits or Paris would retaliate with port blockades and litigation.

Downing Street said it did not recognise the deadline and has previously warned any blockades could draw legal action for breach of the Brexit trade deal.

“We have obtained 1,004 licences. We are still waiting for 104 (...) This is not anecdotal, it is crucial: these are fishermen, families. One job at sea means four jobs on land,” said Annick Giradin, the French maritime minister.

However, a potential deal on replacement vessels is close. The agreement, if struck, would allow French skippers to transfer their historic fishing rights to new boats.

Importance of toilet facilities

That compromise has been bogged down because new fishing trawlers are typically larger than the older boats, in part because of their better toilet facilities.

EU and UK officials have been locked in talks over a method to ensure that these bigger boats do not catch more fish than their smaller predecessors.

If an agreement on “direct replacement vessels” is struck, 38 French and two Belgian boats could qualify to fish in Britain’s six- to 12-mile territorial waters.

Ms Giradin praised the Channel Island of Guernsey, which issued some 40 licences at the beginning of December but deplored the UK’s “delaying tactics” in the 11 months since the Brexit agreement was signed.

She said it was in the British six- to 12-mile zone that the greatest number of French licences are now missing.

“There are still 53 licences missing, 40 of which are requested for replacement vessels,” she added.

Bogus applications

Earlier this year, UK officials purchased commercial GPS tracking data to help French trawlermen prove their historic fishing rights but the data also exposed that some were bogus applications.

As a result, the European Commission agreed to withdraw a number of these applications, with British officials certain more could be taken off the table in the coming weeks.

Downing Street said it will continue to consider any evidence put forward by the EU for licences of the bloc’s boats to operate in British waters.

George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, was expected to hold further talks with Virginijus Sinkevicius, the EU’s environment commissioner, on Friday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’m not aware of certainly any communication we’ve had from the French government, certainly not to the Prime Minister. There’s a technical process still ongoing based on evidence rather than set deadlines.

“We’ve never set a deadline. I recognise they themselves have set one but it’s not one we’re working to [...] All the talks on this issue have been constructive.”

A European Commission spokesman said: “Discussions are ongoing, both sides are committed to finding a solution in line with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.”

Separately, talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol are expected to remain deadlocked after further discussions on Friday between Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, and Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president.