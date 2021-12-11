Brexit fishing talks breakthrough as UK grants licences to French vessels

Joe Barnes
·3 min read
French Fisherman Block Eurotunnel And Port Of Calais Over Brexit Licences - Kiran Ridley
French Fisherman Block Eurotunnel And Port Of Calais Over Brexit Licences - Kiran Ridley

French fishermen were handed a further 23 licences to operate in British and Jersey waters in an attempt to ease tensions in the post-Brexit fish wars.

Negotiators missed the French-imposed deadline of midnight on Friday for solving the cross-Channel dispute, with decisions on another seven permits yet to be made. But Paris showed no signs of pursuing legal action in the long-running battle.

In separate statements issued on Saturday, both the UK Government and European Commission acknowledged that their recent intensive technical talks resulted in more small boat licences being granted.

The breakthrough came after talks on Friday evening between George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, and Virginijus Sinkevicius, the European Commissioner responsible for fisheries, over a deal that allows some French skippers to transfer their historic fishing rights to new boats.

France had threatened to trigger legal action against Britain if there was not a “gesture of goodwill” in the wrangling over fishing rights in time for the midnight deadline [FRI] set by Paris.

“The UK has issued 18 licences for EU replacement vessels in UK territorial waters and five licences for EU vessels to access Jersey waters,” a European Commission spokeswoman said on Saturday, after negotiations stretched late into the night.

“Further technical discussions will continue with the aim to have seven additional replacement vessels licences by the end of Monday.”

Before Saturday's announcement, Emmanuel Macron, France’s President, was asking for a total of 104 permits for its fishermen to operate in British waters, but in a climbdown signalled it was willing to accept “a few dozen more” to allow the long-running talks to continue.

His government has already been forced to drop threats to bring cross-Channel trade to a standstill with extra checks on lorries arriving from Dover after failing to win EU support for the punitive action.

Britain argued many applications for the outstanding licences had been unacceptable because fishermen had failed to prove they had fished four days out of 1,460 between 2012 and 2016 to gain a permit to operate UK waters.

Denying a concession to placate the French, a Government spokesman said it had adopted an “evidence-based approach” throughout the talks and where fishing data had not been provided “licences have not been issued”.

“On direct replacement vessels, we have taken an approach in line with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement which provides stability and ensures the sustainability of our fisheries,” the aide added.

“Following receipt of new evidence from the Commission, the UK licensed 18 replacement vessels on the basis of this methodology. Further technical work on seven more licences for direct replacement vessels is scheduled to conclude on Monday."

Jersey also announced that it had granted a further five permits, following receipt of new data. The Crown Dependency has now issued a total of 130 licences to operate in its territorial waters.

“This now concludes this phase of intensive talks on licensing," the spokesman said.

French posturing made reaching deal earlier more difficult

European officials had hoped for an earlier deal, but conceded French posturing over fishing rights had made the task more difficult.

“If they’d just left it to the experts, we’d have been closer to a deal by now,” an EU source told the Telegraph.

Government sources said they had gone to "great lengths" to help French vessels prove their historical fishing activity, including purchasing commercial positioning data.

The process of issuing licences had been based on "evidence rather than deadlines", they added, with talks set to continue over future permits.

The Government has also reached a separate deal with Norway and the EU over how to divide fish stocks in the North Sea next year.

Officials said the agreed catch limits were worth about £190 million to the fishing industry, based on historical prices.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden speaks with new German chancellor Scholz

    President Biden on Friday spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz days after he was sworn in.Scholz replaced Angela Merkel after her four terms in the role."I look forward to working closely together on the full range of global challenges, including transatlantic efforts to address Russia's destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine's border," Biden said in a tweet regarding the call.A White House readout said Biden "reaffirmed his support...

  • UN envoy: Sudan's military must rebuild trust with opponents

    Sudan’s military must rebuild trust with the opposition, especially the young generation who feel betrayed by its seizure of power in an Oct. 25 coup that sparked the greatest crisis in the country’s political transition, the U.N. special envoy for Sudan said Friday. Volker Perthes told the U.N. Security Council that “immediate confidence building measures and a visible commitment to bring the country back on a democratic transition path will be key.”

  • Are South Sudan officials getting proper Covid tests?

    South Sudan investigates whether senior officials are travelling abroad without being tested.

  • Some 400,000 Palestinians vote in rare municipal elections

    Palestinians took part in rare municipal elections across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, following months of simmering anger towards their government and the cancellation of promised parliamentary and presidential elections earlier this year. Municipal elections are typically held every four to five years and last took place in 2017. The increasingly unpopular president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, confined the election to rural municipalities, postponing voting in the West Bank's major cities where anger towards his ruling Fatah party is most acute.

  • Stay French, or not? New Caledonia holds independence vote

    Voters in the South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia are set to decide Sunday whether to break away from France, a referendum that is important for French geopolitical ambitions and is being closely watched amid growing Chinese influence in the region. The process is aimed at settling tensions between native Kanaks seeking independence and those who want the territory to remain part of France. The accord provided for the “progressive, accompanied and irreversible transfer of powers from the French state to New Caledonia,” except in the areas of defense, public security, justice, foreign affairs and currency. In the first such referendum in 2018, 43.6% of voters supported independence, and 46.7% favored it in a second vote held in 2020.

  • France threatens EU legal action if UK sticks to fishing licence stance

    PARIS (Reuters) -France will ask the European Union to start legal action against Britain if it fails to issue more fishing licences by a Friday deadline set by the European Commission, a French minister said. Clement Beaune, the junior European Affairs Minister, also accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trying unsuccessfully to isolate France in the dispute over post-Brexit fishing licences for French fishermen.

  • Hamas says oxygen bottles exploded in Lebanon camp, not arms

    The Palestinian Hamas group said Saturday that explosions that shook a refugee camp in southern Lebanon were caused by an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles used to treat coronavirus patients. Later in the day however, a Lebanese security official said that the exploded in the camp was clearly ammunition — not oxygen bottles. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency had reported late Friday that arms stored for Hamas exploded Friday in the Burj Shamali camp, killing and injuring a number of people. A security official also said the explosions caused casualties but did not give a breakdown.

  • UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia's 'malign behavior'

    The U.K. is seeking elusive consensus from the wealthy nations’ club in response to what it calls “malign behavior” by Russia, and over tensions with China and Iran. As a Salvation Army band played Christmas carols, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss greeted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts with fist bumps in the rotunda of the modernist Museum of Liverpool at the start of the two-day talks.

  • Santas fishing trip

    Santas fishing trip

  • COVID-19 boosters on backburner for most pro sports leagues

    The push to get vaccine booster shots is not an immediate priority in most of the top sports leagues in North America even with delta and omicron variants spreading. The NFL and NHL have no current plans to follow the NBA’s lead and require players, coaches and staff to get a COVID-19 booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated under league protocols — even as cases continue to crop up. Five NHL games have been postponed so far this season, with two teams getting briefly shut down to quell outbreaks, and high-profile vaccinated stars like Joel Embiid and Ben Roethlisberger have missed action after testing positive. It is a far cry from 2020 when the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball rescheduled dozens of games, but the pandemic is still proving disruptive.

  • Brexit talks to be stepped up before Christmas, as Frost claims UK won’t budge on European court

    UK denies ditching key demand in protocol negotiations

  • EU deadline in Franco-British fishing row expires

    An EU deadline for Britain to grant licences to dozens of French fishing boats appeared to expire Friday without a final breakthrough in talks, despite France's threat to seek European legal action.

  • Why I Don't Care About the Interest Rate on My Credit Cards

    When I shop around for most types of debt that I'm taking on, such as a mortgage loan, the key feature I look at is the interest rate I will be charged for borrowing. Here's why the interest rate on credit cards isn't something I compare when I am working on finding the right card for my needs. There's a very simple reason why the interest rate on credit cards isn't a criteria that factors into my decision making when I'm considering which credit card accounts to open.

  • India's Omicron cases mild, vaccine boosters not a priority -government

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has detected 25 cases of the emergent Omicron variant of the coronavirus and all have shown mild symptoms, the health ministry said on Friday, adding that there was no immediate plan to authorise vaccine boosters. Vaccine supplies have surged in India in recent months thanks to the Serum Institute of India (SII), which now plans to halve the monthly output of its version of the AstraZeneca vaccine as demand has crashed. The SII and other Indian drugmakers such as Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, which distributes Russia's Sputnik vaccine, have lobbied the government https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indian-vaccine-makers-bank-boosters-demand-crashes-2021-12-08 to approve booster shots in a bid to lift sales.

  • Matt Gaetz and Steve Bannon said an 'army of patriots' and 'shock troops' should take over the government if Trump runs and wins in 2024

    Bannon said these "shock troops" would run the government and "hit the beach" like "landing teams" if former President Donald Trump prevailed in 2024.

  • Opinion | Finally, a Sort of Real Number for Donald Trump’s Entirely Subjective Worth

    And you don’t even have to take Trump’s word for it.

  • Matt Gaetz's ‘Extreme' Warning Flipped Back On Him In Scathing Attack Ad

    “When Republicans tell you who they are are, listen," The Democratic Party warned with its spot hitting the Donald Trump-adoring Florida Republican.

  • A PowerPoint presentation circulating online — outlining a plan to overturn the 2020 election — is similar to the one Mark Meadows gave to the Jan. 6 panel, report says

    The document recommended declaring a national security emergency and having Mike Pence personally install Republican electors.

  • Fact-check: Were gas prices $1.86 when Donald Trump left office?

    No, gas did not cost $1.86 a gallon when Donald Trump left the White House.

  • Letters to the Editor: Dec. 11, 2021

    Readers share their views on condo boards' competence; Florida teacher salaries; and a recent editorial cartoon