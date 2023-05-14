Brexit helped thwart Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion, says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Brexit has helped to prevent Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine from succeeding, Jacob-Rees Mogg has claimed.

The former Brexit opportunities minister suggested there would be a “mucky compromise” with the Russian dictator, whose war has been frustrated by the scale of Ukrainian resistance, if British foreign policy was still aligned with Brussels.

Mr Rees-Mogg referred to the principle of “sincere cooperation”, which means the EU and its member states must “in full mutual respect assist each other” by performing tasks that stem from its range of treaties.

Asked by Sky’s Sophy Ridge what he would say the benefits of Brexit have been, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “We saved £191 billion by not being in the EU for its Covid recovery fund. That would have been our share of the EU’s recovery fund. 191 billion, that’s one thing.”

Johnson leadership helped stop Putin

“What else – we’ve got a free trade deal with Australia which will be much better than the forecasts predict. [And] we were able to show global leadership over Ukraine.

“Putin would probably have invaded Ukraine successfully if the UK had been bound in by the requirement of sincere cooperation and had had to follow a Franco-German line in dealing with Russia, which is what we did in 2014.

Pressed on whether he “genuinely” believed Putin would have launched a successful invasion without Brexit, Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “I think the leadership shown by Boris Johnson, which he could only do because he was not bound by sincere cooperation, ensured that a coalition was set up that made it impossible for Putin to succeed.

“And if I think that hadn’t been the case, we’d have been bound by this concept of sincere cooperation, we’d have had the mucky compromise that was delivered in 2014 when Russia invaded the Crimea. But I think it’s really important.”

Mr Johnson oversaw some £3.8 billion of military and economic support for Ukraine between the Russian invasion in February 2022 and his departure from Downing Street seven months later.

He enjoyed high levels of support among Ukrainians and paid a number of visits to the war-torn country, forming a close bond with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president.

Support for Rishi

Mr Zelensky has lauded the former prime minister for supporting his country “from the first day of the Russian terror” and championing Western military aid before many other European leaders.

Elsewhere in his interview on Sunday morning, Mr Rees-Mogg said it had “of course” been a mistake for Conservative MPs to oust Mr Johnson last summer after a series of scandals.

However, he added: “It would be an even bigger mistake now to get rid of Rishi Sunak. The Conservative Party cannot keep on changing leaders. We must back the leader we have got.

“I’m supporting Rishi Sunak, let me be clear about that. The Tory Party would be toast if we changed leader again, and we need to support the leader we’ve got. But that doesn’t mean we agree with him on every policy.”

Mr Rees-Mogg – who left Cabinet when Mr Sunak came to power in October – was among the speakers at a conference held by Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO) on Saturday.

The pressure group has been set up by disillusioned backers of Mr Johnson after he and Liz Truss were forced out of No 10 despite being elected by party members. A number of its key figures have publicly urged the return of Mr Johnson.

“The people who have messed it up have been the MPs not the members of our party,” Mr Rees-Mogg told the conference.

He described Mr Johnson as the “most successful electoral asset” the Tories had, adding he was “removed without so much as a by-your-leave from the members”.

