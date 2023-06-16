Brexit helped UK prepare for the pandemic, government set to argue despite victims' lawyer's claims

1498119992

The Government is set to argue that Brexit helped the UK prepare for the Covid-19 pandemic, contradicting the claims of the inquiry’s lead lawyer.

In a draft briefing note for the first part of the inquiry – which is investigating how prepared the country was for a pandemic – government officials have said that work done as part of the country’s exit from the European Union meant that crisis response teams were already in place when the virus reached UK shores.

Documents seen by the Telegraph reveal that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will argue that preparations for Brexit “led to the creation of the department’s operational response centre” which “put in place crisis and incident management structures in the department, which proved useful during the initial response to Covid-19”.

This view is contrary to what the lead counsel to the inquiry said on Friday when he described how planning for a possible no-deal exit from the EU “crowded out and prevented” the work that was needed to improve pandemic preparedness.

The documents also reveal that Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, also apparently felt that Brexit aided, rather than distracted from, the early response to Covid-19. In a comment added to the briefing note a senior DHSC official points out: “Also worth adding – Matt Hancock said off-handedly to me when he came into the office that Brexit helped DHSC be better prepared for Covid.”

The same official suggested including the Government’s introduction of screenings for Ebola at ports as another example of the country’s readiness to tackle a deadly virus, but he questioned the effectiveness of this policy. He said: “To add about Ebola – this is effectively where we first introduced port health screenings – (although the policy view is that these are rubbish).”

Officials are set to point out to the inquiry that in 2018 – the year when cabinet ministers were thrashing out a collective agreement on the UK’s future relationship with the EU – health officials stopped work on updating the 2011 flu pandemic strategy but continued work on the Pandemic Influenza Bill. This was used as the basis for the Coronavirus Act, which became the key legislation throughout the pandemic.

Elsewhere in the briefing note officials give other examples of pandemic planning, including lessons learnt from the Swine Flu outbreak eleven years earlier, which caused 457 deaths in the UK, and various pandemic simulation exercises between 2007 and 2018.

Speaking at the Inquiry hearing on Friday Hugo Keith KC, the lead counsel, said: “The pandemic struck the United Kingdom just as it was leaving the European Union. That departure required an enormous amount of planning and preparation, particularly to address what were likely to be the severe consequences of a no-deal exit on food and medicine supplies, travel and transport, business borders and so on.

“It is clear that such planning, from 2018 onwards, crowded out and prevented some or perhaps a majority of the improvements that central government itself understood were required to be made to resilience planning and preparedness.”

A DHSC spokesman said: “Throughout the pandemic the Government acted to save lives and livelihoods, prevent the NHS being overwhelmed and deliver a world-leading vaccine rollout which protected millions of lives across the nation.

“We have always said there are lessons to be learnt from the pandemic and we are committed to learning from the Covid-19 Inquiry’s findings which will play a key role in informing the Government’s planning and preparations for the future.”

