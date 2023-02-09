Brexit impasse could drag on for a year as Northern Ireland vote delayed

Chris Heaton-Harris - PA

Brexit wrangling over Northern Ireland could drag on for another year after the Government pushed back the deadline for calling fresh elections until next January.

Downing Street unveiled the 12-month delay on Thursday amid growing expectation that it is on the cusp of striking a deal with the EU to end the Protocol standoff.

It means that Stormont may not be up and running in time for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and a potential visit by Joe Biden in April.

The Belfast assembly has not sat since last spring, with the DUP boycotting forming a power-sharing executive until the Irish Sea border is scrapped.

Removing the need for an election this year will give Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, more time to try and talk the Unionist party into accepting the terms of a compromise with Brussels.

‘A fresh ballot wouldn’t be helpful’

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary, said a fresh ballot wouldn’t be “helpful” and the delay will provide space for parties to thrash out a return to Stormont.

“It is disappointing that people in Northern Ireland still do not have the strong devolved government that they deserve,” he said upon announcing the decision.

“After considering my options, and engaging widely in Northern Ireland, I know that an election in the coming weeks will not be helpful or welcome.

“So, I am introducing a Bill to create more time for the parties to work together and return to government, as Protocol discussions continue between the UK and EU.”

It is the third time Mr Heaton-Harris has pushed back the deadline, having previously done so for shorter periods in November and then again in December.

Downing Street felt that further rolling extensions would not help its twin aims of striking a deal with Brussels and getting the DUP back into Stormont.

The new delay means that an election does not have to be called until January 19 next year, and the latest it could be held is April 11.

That would be more than two years after the DUP withdrew from power sharing by removing Paul Givan from his role as First Minister.

A caretaker executive remained in place until October 28 when its mandate expired, with civil servants having now taken over running the Province.

But they can only enact existing laws and policies at a time when Northern Ireland is facing cost of living pressures and a crisis in its NHS services.

The Unionist party has set down seven tests for returning, which include removing all checks on goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

It is also demanding an end to the current status whereby it has to accept EU rules without any say in how they are made and enforced.

Gordon Lyons, an assembly member, said the DUP does not “fear” an election but fixing the problems with the Protocol was more important.

“We’re quite happy to get our mandate renewed. In fact, we think we’ll improve on the election results from last time,” he said.

On the negotiations with Brussels, he added: “We’re hearing lots of good things from the negotiations. But ultimately, we need more than good words.

“We need actions that deliver on what we need to see so that we can have in place an agreement that will endure and will work for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Mary Lou McDonald, the president of Sinn Fein, warned that the long delay to fresh elections could leave the Province to “drift” with no real political leadership.

She also called on the UK Government to strike a deal with the EU as quickly as possible and for Unionists to accept it and return to power sharing.

“The idea that the DUP, on a rolling basis, would prevent that could not possibly be acceptable to anybody who calls themselves a democrat,” she said.