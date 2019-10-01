Brexit latest news: Boris Johnson set to unveil his plans to the EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer, as he delivers his speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester - AP

​Reported plans by the British Government to create customs posts along both sides of the Irish border to replace the backstop, have been dismissed by Simon Coveney.

Irish State broadcaster RTE reported the suggestion sent to the European Union by the UK would lead to the posts being built between five and 10 miles back from the current border.

The idea for the customs posts are contained in the so-called 'non-papers' submitted by UK officials during recent technical discussions.

The deputy Irish premier poured cold water on the plans, saying Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland "deserves better."

He tweeted: "Non-Paper Non-Starter. Time the EU had a serious proposal from the UK Govt if a £Brexit deal is to be achievable in October. NI and IRE deserves better!"

Mr Johnson will finally unveil his detailed plan for Brexit to EU leaders within the next 24 hours, The Daily Telegraph can disclose.

Downing Street will set out the Prime Minister’s preferred alternative to the Irish backstop in a series of calls to EU capitals ahead of a formal text being delivered to Brussels after his speech to the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.

The UK plan, which could be delivered as early as Tuesday, is expected to be based on the creation of an all-Ireland “economic zone” which would allow agricultural and food products to move between Ulster and the republic without checks at the border. A proposal to align regulations on industrial goods is expected to be included.

The proposal will also suggest ways for Northern Ireland’s political parties to have a say in the application of any EU rules and regulations in order to build democratic legitimacy for the replacement to the backstop.

But on the critical question of customs – which the EU side says is a potential deal-breaker – the Johnson plan is still expected to rely on technology and so-called “alternative arrangements”, such as trusted-trader schemes and exemptions for small businesses.

Boris Johnson’s plans for Brexit are set to be revealed in the next few days.

Legal text for a deal has been drawn up and will be given to the EU after the Prime Minister delivers his conference speech tomorrow.

His plans for customs checks have, however, already been attacked by Ireland.

Priti Patel will today unveil a £10 million investment in stun guns to arm police in the battle against knife crime as well as a major offensive against “county lines” drug gangs.

