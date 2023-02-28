Brexit latest news: Sunak 'confident' deal addresses DUP's concerns as he arrives in Northern Ireland

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, addresses the House of Commons yesterday - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

Rishi Sunak said he is "confident" his new Brexit deal addresses the concerns of the DUP as the Prime Minister travelled to Belfast to sell his agreement to the people of Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister said that his so-called "Windsor Framework" represented a "huge step forward" and he now intends to give people the "time and space" to digest the legal text of the agreement.

Asked about the DUP, Mr Sunak told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "I have spent a lot of time listening to unionist communities from Northern Ireland indeed all parties that I have engaged with because this is about everybody and I have taken the time to understand their concerns.

"I am confident that the Windsor Framework addresses those concerns. But I also respect that everybody including unionist representatives of all parties will need the time and the space to consider the detail."

The Prime Minister's comments in Belfast came after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader, said this morning that his party will not be rushed into making a final decision on whether to support or oppose the deal and "we will take our time".

He said the DUP must "ensure that what the Prime Minister has said is matched by what is actually in the agreement itself".

Mr Sunak unveiled his deal to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol at a press conference in Windsor yesterday alognside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He said it will deliver smooth flowing trade and protect Northern Ireland's place in the UK.

09:02 AM

No 'routine checks' on goods from GB which are staying in Northern Ireland

The "Windsor Framework" will introduce red and green lanes for trade to Northern Ireland in an attempt to reduce friction. The red lane will see items going from Great Britain to Ireland, via Northern Ireland, subject to checks but the green lane for items staying in Northern Ireland will involve no "routine checks".

Rishi Sunak said this morning: "There won’t be routine checks for goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. There will be checks where we suspect criminality or smuggling and I think everyone listening will think ‘well that is a sensible thing to do, if we think people are breaking the law we should be checking things’.

"I don’t think anyone would disagree with that. The crucial thing though is there shouldn't be physical checks of ordinary goods going between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. That wouldn’t be right and this framework ensures that is not the case."

08:55 AM

Rishi Sunak declines to apologise over protocol disruption

Rishi Sunak declined to apologise for the trade disruption caused by the original Northern Ireland Protocol as he said he was focused on fixing post-Brexit problems.

Asked if would apologise, the Prime Minister told the BBC during an interview in Belfast: "I was very clear yesterday in Parliament and I have been very clear when I have been in Northern Ireland previously talking and listening to all different communities about the challenges of the protocol as it impacts their everyday lives, what is available in the supermarket."

Told that did not amount to an apology, Mr Sunak said: "I have been very explicit about it but my job as new Prime Minister is to try and fix that, is to try and make things better for people."

08:51 AM

Prime Minister concedes deal includes 'small and limited role for EU law in Northern Ireland'

Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the "Windsor Framework" meant there was still a "small and limited role" for European Union law in Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged there were border checks for goods crossing the Irish Sea, but stressed they were mainly in the "red lane" for items heading to Ireland and the EU’s single market.

Asked about the extent of EU law and the role of the European Court of Justice, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "This is ultimately about balance. At the heart of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement is the delicate balance that needs to exist in Northern Ireland, and that’s about respect for the aspirations and identities of all communities.

"In practical terms, something that is important to people in Northern Ireland is not having a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, I think that’s important to everybody in fact, but also it’s important for businesses to have access to the EU single market.

"As long as the people of Northern Ireland consent to that arrangement, then that’s why there is a small and limited role for EU law in Northern Ireland – what we are talking about is less than three per cent of EU laws that apply in Northern Ireland and they apply very specifically for the purpose that I just mentioned."

08:38 AM

Rishi Sunak 'confident' Brexit deal addresses DUP concerns

Rishi Sunak is visiting Belfast this morning as he looks to sell his new Brexit deal to the people of Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister has just conducted an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme and he said he is "confident" the the deal addresses the concerns of the DUP.

He said: "I have spent a lot of time listening to unionist communities from Northern Ireland indeed all parties that I have engaged with because this is about everybody and I have taken the time to understand their concerns.

"I am confident that the Windsor Framework addresses those concerns. But I also respect that everybody including unionist representatives of all parties will need the time and the space to consider the detail."

08:26 AM

Foreign Secretary signals little scope to change new Brexit deal

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has cautioned that there is little scope to make any changes to Rishi Sunak’s deal with Brussels on post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Mr Cleverly told BBC Breakfast: "We don’t want to change this. It is a finely balanced document. We have got the European Commission to move a very, very long way from their starting point.

"We really value their engagement and their willingness to be flexible to help resolve some of the outstanding issues. We don’t want them to start changing things back again. This is really good deal. I hope everyone recognises how much we have achieved for the people of Northern Ireland."

08:09 AM

James Cleverly refuses to say if DUP can scupper new Brexit deal

James Cleverly refused to say if the DUP has the power to scupper Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

The Foreign Secretary was asked the question repeatedly during an interview on Sky News this morning but he repeatedly refused to answer.

He said: "If they don’t re-enter the powersharing executive that would be hugely disappointing. I think that won’t be good news for the people of Northern Ireland."

08:07 AM

DUP must make sure Brexit deal 'matches' PM's promises - Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

The DUP must make sure that Rishi Sunak's Brexit promises "match" with what the Prime Minister's new deal with the EU actually says, the party's leader said this morning.

It was suggested to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today programme that his tone on the deal appeared to be "cautiously positive" but he refused to be drawn on that characterisation.

He said: "I have said that progress has been made. We continue to have some concerns. We will examine the legal text, we will look at all of this in the round and come to a decision.

"We are reasonable people but we want to ensure that what the Prime Minister has said is matched by what is actually in the agreement itself.

"Can it deliver on the areas of concern that we set out in our seven tests?"

08:03 AM

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson suggests DUP will not be rushed into decision on PM's Brexit deal

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, suggested his party will not be rushed into making a decision on Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "We recognise that progress has been made across a number of areas about which we had concern… the impact the protocol had been having on businesses and consumers in Northern Ireland and our ability to access goods and our supply chains in Great Britain.

"I think that these proposals go some way to addressing those concerns but there remain some issues where we will continue to engage with the Government and we will take our time.

"As the Prime Minister said, this is a very complex agreement, we need to understand it, the legal text we only received yesterday afternoon so we are going to take time to study the legal text and get legal advice on it and then we will come to a conclusion on the agreement as a whole."