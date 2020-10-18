Brexit latest news: EU must show 'maturity' and 'respect' to strike last-minute deal, says minister

David Frost will speak to Michel Barnier on the phone, after the face-to-face meeting was downgraded - AP

The EU must show Britain more "respect" and "maturity" if an 11th-hour Brexit trade deal is to be secured in the remaining time, a Cabinet minister has said.

Today's meeting between David Frost and Michel Barnier, the two chief negotiators, has been downgraded to a phone call after Boris Johnson last week put the UK on notice to prepare for a no deal at the end of this year.

Speaking this morning Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, said Brussels hadn't "shown the flexibility and respect that a sovereign nation negotiating with another sovereign nation" should.

"In a pandemic, in a health crisis, we want to make sure we have the best possible relationship with our nearest trading partner," he told Sky News. "It would be sensible for them to go the extra mile, to come closer to us on the points that remain. They haven't done so yet.

He noted the "door is still ajar" for a deal, if although stressed that businesses shouldn't be "overly concerned" about the prospect of leaving without.

08:01 AM

Wales poised to confirm 'fire break' mini-lockdown

Speaking of devolution, all eyes are on Cardiff, where the Welsh Government is meeting this morning to make a decision on whether to bring in a two-or-three week "fire-break" lockdown.

Last week a leaked letter revealed plans for a mini-lockdown to begin at 6pm on October 23 and last until November 9, and will see all but essential retail outlets close. If Wales goes into such restrictions that will leave England as the only nation in the UK to resist a "circuit breaker".

Yesterday a Welsh Government spokesperson said: "There is a growing consensus we now need to introduce a different set of measures and actions to respond to the virus as it continues to spread across Wales more quickly during the autumn and winter months ahead.

“Ministers have held a number of meetings over the weekend with senior Welsh Government officials, scientists and public health experts to consider their advice on a potential need for a ‘fire break’ set of measures to control the virus."

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister, is expected to confirm any plans during his regular press conference at 12:15pm today.

07:56 AM

Nick Timothy: Devolution is a mess that fails the public and endangers the Union

When it comes to the Union, the Government has only two modes: complacency and panic. We will soon see ministers switch from the former to the latter, writes Nick Timothy.

Next May, Scotland will go to the polls and Nicola Sturgeon will seek a further term in office and mandate for a second independence referendum. The polls suggest she will win a resounding majority: Labour in Scotland remains an empty shell, while Tory strategists report that Conservative supporters, and avowed unionists, say they will vote SNP because “we have to keep Nicola”.

While the desire to break the Union motivates everything the Scottish government does, the UK Government does precious little to strengthen it. While Westminster devolves and forgets, the Nationalists dominate the Scottish state, purge unionists from positions of influence, bully critics into silence, and steer Scotland to an ever more distant relationship with England.

07:46 AM

Tory MPs' letter to Andy Burnham 'not helpful', says Cabinet minister

A letter signed by 20 Tory MPs to Andy Burnham, urging him to drop his opposition to Tier 3 restrictions for Greater Manchester, is not "helpful", a Cabinet Minister has said.

Organised by Jerome Mayhew, the MP for Broadland, the letter called on Mr Burnham to “engage” with the Government’s regional approach in order to spare other areas the “pain” of tougher blanket restrictions. But it backfired with Red Wall MPs publicly hitting out against it, and the whole thing descending into (yet another) ‘blue on blue’ row.

Asked about it this morning, Robert Jenrick said: "I don't think it’s helpful to pit one part of the country against another. It is clear that there are different rates of cases in different parts of the country....

"I do think it’s important we don't get into a narrative that it is North vs South or one part of country vs another," he added. "This is affecting all of us."

07:29 AM

Communities Secretary says he 'hopes' Tier 3 will be lifted by Christmas

Robert Jenrick has said he "hopes" those regions in Tier 3 will be able to have restrictions lifted before Christmas.

The Communities Secretary said the local lockdowns were part of a "four week process, at the end of which measures subject to a sunset clause".

At that point "we will have comprehensive discussion with local leaders about what is the best way to proceed," he added.

07:26 AM

No circuit breaker 'for as long as wide variations' remain in cases, says Cabinet minister

The Government will resist calls for a national circuit breaker "for as long as there are such wide variations in infection", Robert Jenrick has said.

The Housing and Communities Secretary told BBC's Today programme that "the argument for a national circuit breaker is not one that I personally find at all persuasive", pointing to the difference between case rates in Nottingham, where they are "well over 700" per 100,000, compared with Somerset or Herefordshire, where cases are around 40 per 100,000.

A circuit breaker would see schools and most workplaces shut, which would cause "very, very significant" damage to the economy and the country's well being, he argued.

"The Government's approach is a proportionate and localised approach for as long as such wide variations in infection [and] that is supported by the evidence," he said.

07:20 AM

Government to have 'final discussions' on Greater Manchester today

The Government will have "final discussions" with local leaders in Greater Manchester today, Robert Jenrick has said, saying they need to be drawn to a conclusion now.

The Communities Secretary said: "We have had productive and constructive conversations for many days now. The situation remains serious, number of cases is concerningly high... and the number of cases going into hospitals and the strain on hospitals in Manchester is now very clear.

"We do now need to draw these conversations to a conclusion. We are willing to have final discussions with council leaders and mayor in Greater Manchester today to see if we can reach an amicable agreement."

Asked about points made by Conservative MPs such as Sir Graham Brady, who argue that the evidence for putting the region into Tier 3 is weak, Mr Jenrick stressed that the case rates were "concerning" and the trend would result in more hospitalisations than at peak if left unchecked.

07:13 AM

Manchester to get equivalent 'resources' to Merseyside for Tier 3 deal, says Robert Jenrick

The Government will offer Manchester an equivalent sum to those given to other regions in order to agree a deal with local leaders to impose new coronavirus restrictions, the Communities Secretary has said.

This morning the Telegraph reported that the Government will offer Manchester £100 million to accept Tier-3 restrictions or risk having them imposed against their will. Liverpool was given almost £50 million in support when it agreed to tier three status, covering extra money for local businesses and for enhanced test and trace.

Manchester, with double the population of Merseyside, is expected to be offered twice as much.

Asked about the sum, Robert Jenrick said: "It isn’t primarily about money, it should be about public health, that is our priority. We are willing of course to support the council and the local business community. We did that in Merseyside and Lancashire, and if Manchester is willing to do the same then obviously we will put in the resources to do that."

But he stressed ministers were offering other forms of support too.

Mr Jenrick added: "I have offered, in discussions that we have had, a range of different things that local leaders would like.

"Whether that's greater control over local tracing, whether it is use of the armed forces, whether it is more resources for local councils. We want to put together a package of measures that will actually work."

07:02 AM

Greater Manchester talks have 'gone on too long', says Cabinet minister

Robert Jenrick has urged Andy Burnham and other leaders in Greater Manchester to agree a deal today, saying the "uncertainty" caused by the stand-off is not helpful to the region's residents.

The Cabinet minister, who has been involved directly in the talks, told Sky News: "I think the discussions have been productive but they have probably gone on too long now. We need to reach an agreement with local leaders.

"I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement, but we do need to conclude this now.

"There has been a sense of uncertainty, which isn't helpful to people living in Greater Manchester," added the Communities Secretary.

"More importantly, the number of cases is rising and the pressure on some of the hospitals in Greater Manchester is there for all to see. I think further measures and action now is important."

06:59 AM

'Contours of an agreement' in place for Manchester, says Robert Jenrick

Discussions between the Government and local leaders in Greater Manchester continue today, with the Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick saying he was "hopeful" an agreement will be reached.

"The contours of an agreement are there," he told Sky News.

"But, as I say, every side needs to now come together and reach an amicable conclusion for the sake of people in Greater Manchester."

Mr Jenrick said the Government was "willing to put in the resources" to strike a deal, which he said could come today or tomorrow at the very latest.

He didn't reject the £100m figure when it was put to him, as reported in today's Telegraph, although stressed there was more to the deal than just money such as local control over Test and Trace.

06:51 AM

Michael Gove says the door remains 'ajar' for post-Brexit trade deal with EU

The door to a trade deal with the EU remains “ajar” Michael Gove has said, as he and Boris Johnson’s chief negotiator prepare for talks with their counterparts on Monday.

Mr Gove said the EU had “drawn stumps” on a deal by insisting that any further compromises must come from Britain, but the two sides will continue talking this week.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, has cancelled a planned trip to London on Monday, but he and his counterpart Lord Frost are expected to speak by telephone today.

Meanwhile, Mr Gove will hold face to face talks in London with Maros Sefcovic, who co-chairs the EU-UK joint committee dedicated to solving outstanding problems with the EU Withdrawal Agreement.