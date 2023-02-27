Brexit latest news: Jacob Rees-Mogg suggests Rishi Sunak’s deal may not win DUP support

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, has suggested Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal may not win the support of the DUP - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal may not go far enough to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party.

The former business secretary and leading Brexiteer said that from what he had heard about the deal, which is designed to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister had "done very well".

But he said he was "not sure" that the premier will have "achieved the objective of getting the DUP back into powersharing".

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain programme, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "From what I have heard, he has done very well but I am not sure that he has achieved the objective of getting the DUP back into powersharing which is the fundamental point of it."

Mr Rees-Mogg also declined to offer his personal backing for the deal at this stage as he said he would need to read the legal text of the agreement before delivering a verdict because the "devil is in the detail".

His comments came as Mr Sunak prepares to finalise his Brexit deal with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, later today as the latter flies into London for last minute talks.

The pair are expected to hold a press conference to announce the deal before it is presented to Parliament in a move which will represent the biggest gamble of Mr Sunak's premiership to date.

If the deal wins the support of Tory Brexiteers and the DUP the PM will be able to move on from Brexit divisions but if the agreement falls short then Mr Sunak will face a furious backlash which could derail his administration.

You can follow the latest updates below.

08:32 AM

Senior Tory MP suggests Government should press ahead with Brexit deal even without DUP support

Sir Robert Buckland, the Tory former justice secretary, said a new Brexit deal to reduce border friction in Northern Ireland is "really positive news for the people of Northern Ireland" and it represents a "very positive step forward".

He also suggested the Government should press ahead with the deal even if it fails to win the support of the DUP.

Story continues

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "I very much hope that the DUP will apporove what comes out of the package. I am hearing that there are potential developments on VAT and state subsidies which are big issues as well for the relationship between the EU and the UK.

"But I think now is the time for us to press ahead with a much needed change. I think that we need to think about citizens in Northern Ireland and their lives and the reality of life on the ground in Northern Ireland and work together for that change.

"Whilst it would be great to have the DUP on board, I think now is the time for us to get on with those reforms."

08:20 AM

Sir John Major urges DUP and Tory Brexiteers to compromise

Sir John Major, the former prime minister, has told Tory Brexiteers to compromise and accept a degree of EU legal oversight in Northern Ireland if that is the price for resolving trade issues.

Tory Brexiteers and the DUP have been insistent that the European Court of Justice should play no role in Northern Ireland's affairs moving forward.

But Sir John said any role for the court is likely to be "tiny, partial and occasional" and that one issue "really ought not to stop an agreement being made".

He told the BBC Radio 4 Westminster Hour: "What is actually turning out to be a particularly difficult point is the question of what happens with trade disputes. The European Union insists that the European Court of Justice should be involved and that is a neuralgic point for many members of Parliament in the UK, particularly the European Research Group wing of the Tory party and also for the DUP.

"This neuralgic situation has left Northern Ireland without an executive and without a powersharing assembly for well over a year and it could be a good deal longer. Trade isn’t the only problem in Northern Ireland, they have got real problems with health, with education, with all sorts of other things and they need that executive back in operation.

"The extent to which the European Court of Justice would be involved would be in determining disputes between companies. They are not going to overturn the constitution - their involvement would be tiny, partial and occasional.

"And if we can get in a reform all the trade changes we need, the easier access for trade into Northern Ireland, then the fact that there would be a minute, occasional involvement of the European Court of Justice really ought not to stop an agreement being made. They talk of democracy, democracy is thrown away when that assembly is not sitting, we need them back."

08:15 AM

'I think to change leader again would be a mistake'

Changing Tory leader again would make the Conservative Party look "ridiculous", Jacob Rees-Mogg said this morning as he said he was not advocating replacing Rishi Sunak amid tensions over the Prime Minister' Brexit deal.

The former business secretary was asked this morning if he would like to see Boris Johnson return as PM. He told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme: "Boris was a great leader, it was a mistake to get rid of him, but no, I do not want to see a change in the Tory leadership now. I think we would look ridiculous to change leader again."

He continued: "I am not saying that I never want to see Boris come back for the whole of eternity but I want to see Conservative MPs and Conservative Party members supporting Rishi Sunak.

"I think to change leader again would be a mistake. We need to have a leader who commands the support of the party otherwise the next election will make 1997 look like a tea party."

08:09 AM

How today is likely to play out

Rishi Sunak is due to meet Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, for last minute talks at lunchtime, with the latter flying into London from Brussels this morning.

The meeting to finalise the deal is expected to take place in Windsor. Following the meeting Mr Sunak is expected to brief his Cabinet virtually on the deal he has agreed.

The Prime Minister and Ms Von Der Leyen are then due to hold a press conference before Mr Sunak then travels to Parliament to present the deal to the House of Commons in the late afternoon.

You can see the timeline in full here.

08:06 AM

'Devil is in the detail': Jacob Rees-Mogg reserves judgement on PM's new Brexit deal

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Cabinet minister, declined to offer his backing to Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal at this stage as he said he wanted to wait to read the agreement in full.

The leading Brexiteer said that the "devil is in the detail" with all deals struck between the UK and the EU.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme: "We have got to see what the deal is. There are two things we need to know. One is what the DUP thinks because the protocol itself sets out in its first article that it is subsidiary to the Good Friday Belfast agreement.

"So if the DUP think it doesn’t meet that test, that will be very influential among Conservative MPs.

"And I am afraid with all the EU deals the devil is in the detail so when people say we need to see the legal text, they are not just larking about, they really want to see it to understand what the effect of it is."

08:03 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Brexit deal may not win support of DUP

Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal may not go far enough to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party.

The former business secretary and leading Brexiteer told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme: "From what I have heard, he [Mr Sunak] has done very well but I am not sure that he has achieved the objective of getting the DUP back into powersharing which is the fundamental point of it."