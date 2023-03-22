Brexit latest news: Liz Truss joins Boris Johnson in voting against Rishi Sunak's deal as Tory rebellion grows

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured during a visit to St George's Hospital in London on March 16 - Toby Melville/PA

Liz Truss will vote against Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal this afternoon as the Tory rebellion facing the Prime Minister over his Windsor Framework continues to grow.

A source close to the former premier said Ms Truss will oppose Mr Sunak's deal with the EU, joining Boris Johnson who has already announced that he will be voting against it.

Meanwhile, Priti Patel, the former home secretary, and Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the Tory former leader, are also going to vote against the framework. Tory Brexiteer MPs now believe the revolt against Mr Sunak could be in the mid-20s.

The framework should still clear the Commons with relative ease because Labour has committed to backing the Government.

However, if the Tory rebellion is large enough to require the Prime Minister to rely on opposition MPs to get his deal through it would represent a damaging blow to Mr Sunak's premiership and take some of the shine off his framework.

09:24 AM

Simon Clarke to vote against the Brexit deal

Simon Clarke, the Tory former Cabinet minister, has told The Telegraph that he will vote against Rishi Sunak's Windsor Framework this afternoon.

09:21 AM

Boris Johnson: Windsor Framework is 'not acceptable'

Why is Boris Johnson going to vote against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal? The former prime minister set out his reasoning in a statement to The Telegraph.

Mr Johnson said: "The proposed arrangements would mean either that Northern Ireland remained captured by the EU legal order - and was increasingly divergent from the rest of the UK - or they would mean that the whole of the UK was unable properly to diverge and take advantage of Brexit.

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, is pictured going for a morning run in central London today - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

"That is not acceptable. I will be voting against the proposed arrangements today. Instead, the best course of action is to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, and make sure that we take back control."

09:16 AM

Tory MP 'pretty miffed' by Government's handling of Brexit vote

Peter Bone, a Tory former minister, said he was "pretty miffed" about the Government’s approach to this afternoon's debate and vote on Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal.

Appearing on Sky News, he signalled that he will join former prime minister Boris Johnson in voting against Mr Sunak’s Windsor Framework.

"We were promised a full debate on the Windsor Framework," Mr Bone, who was deputy leader of the House Commons for three months last year, said.

"If I get a question at PMQs I’m going to ask the Prime Minister what happened to our wider vote? So I’m really pretty miffed that the Government is avoiding scrutiny on this and on the brake itself it seems to fail all the tests.

"If that is the case, I’m going to listen to the debate. I’m going to go meetings this morning, but if I had to vote at this moment in time, I should vote against."

09:14 AM

'Quite a lot' of Tory Brexiteers will vote against Rishi Sunak's Windsor Framework, says Sir John Redwood

Sir John Redwood, a former minister who will vote against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal this afternoon, said he believed "quite a lot" of his Tory colleagues will do the same.

Asked to put a number on the Tory rebellion, Sir John told Times Radio: "Well, I have no idea. The ERG will have a meeting this morning when we will discuss it with each other and see whether we all agree or not.

"The ERG doesn’t run a whip. There is only one whip for the Conservative Party, the official Conservative whip.

"On this occasion quite a lot of Conservatives who want Brexit will not be able to follow the Conservative whip."

09:04 AM

Priti Patel to vote against Windsor Framework

More from Christopher Hope:

Former home secretary Priti Patel will vote against the Windsor Framework this afternoon. Ms Patel tells me: "I will not be buying shares on the Government's smoke and mirrors on Windsor." The rebellion against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal is now collecting senior Tories, who will provide cover for other Conservative MPs to join them.

09:04 AM

Sir Iain Duncan Smith to vote against PM's Brexit deal

Christopher Hope, The Telegraph's associate editor, has discovered Sir Iain Duncan Smith will vote against the Windsor Framework this afternoon. He writes:

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith will vote against the Windsor Framework in the key vote this afternoon, I can disclose, joining another Tory leader Boris Johnson in the "no" lobby. The rebellion is now growing. Brexiteer MPs tell me that the number of Tory MPs voting against could be in the mid-20s, which could be enough to require Labour support to get it through.

09:03 AM

Liz Truss to vote against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

Liz Truss will vote against Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland this afternoon, a source close to the former prime minister has said.