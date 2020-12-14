Emmanuel Macron ‘acting like he has God-given right to British fish during Brexit talks’

Emmanuel Macron has been "acting as if France has a God-given right of access to the British fish in British waters", says Lord Howard - Shutterstock

A Conservative peer has accused the EU of treating the UK like a "colony" and President Macron of "acting as if France has a God-given right of access to the British fish in British waters"

Speaking during a debate on the state of Brexit talks, Lord Howard of Rising said negotiations had "a strong element of Alice in Wonderland" about them.

Lord Howard added that the work of the UK's chief negotiator Lord Frost to "make the EU understand that Great Britain is not a colony of the European Union and a free and sovereign state" should be "applauded".

Responding, Lord True praised negotiators for "doing their duty to the very greatest extent".

He continued: "I don't, as I've said before at this despatch box, go into criticising the Governments of other nations.

"All I would say is that we are going to try as hard as we can, be as creative as we possibly can, but what we can't do is compromise on that fundamental nature of what Brexit is all about - which is about being able to control all our laws and have control of our fisheries."

Read the latest updates below.

04:56 PM

And that's it for another day...

Brexit negotiations have resumed again today, with both sides sounding more optimistic than they have done for some time.

Ursula von der Leyen hailed the "movement" that was now being seen in talks, while Michel Barnier told ambassadors that a deal could be agreed as early as this week, if a compromise can be reached on fishing.

Even Downing Street offered something more upbeat, downgrading its assessment of a no-deal Brexit from the "most likely" outcome to one that was simply "possible".

Story continues

Closer to home, Matt Hancock has been forced to move early and impose Tier 3 restrictions on London and other parts of the South East.

But with some schools in the capital closing from this evening, the daily poll asked whether all educational establishments in London should follow suit. With more than 2,600 responses, the Noes had it with 65 per cent.

That's it for today - carry on reading below for the rest of the days news.

04:42 PM

Hertfordshire Council leader backs Government on Tier 3 move

Hertfordshire County Council's leader has backed the Government's decision to move four of its 10 district areas into Tier 3 restrictions, despite the "concerns" local residents and businesses will have.

Conservative councillor David Williams added: "The Government has taken this decision in response to the very significant increase in case numbers across the county and due to the proximity of these four district areas to north London and Essex where infection rates have also been growing significantly.

"In recent weeks we have been stressing the crucial importance of everyone in Hertfordshire following the rules and guidance around social contact and distancing, wearing face coverings when required and washing your hands regularly.

"The message remains clear - we must all stay disciplined and stick to the guidance and rules if we are to improve the situation in Hertfordshire."

04:37 PM

London restrictions 'smack of panic', says theatre producer

Theatre producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh has said the Government's decision to put London into a Tier 3 lockdown is "devastating" and also "smacks of panic".

Sir Cameron said in a statement: "The sudden volte-face by the government in deciding to immediately put London into Tier 3 and shut down the West End is devastating for both the theatre and the economy...

"The commercial theatre has had virtually no support from the Treasury, apart from the offer of quite expensive loans - which we, unlike the subsidised theatre, have been asked to give personal guarantees to repay.

"A lot of us do not want to go into debt to pay for losses caused by diktats completely out of our control."

04:33 PM

Essex Council leader tells residents it is 'in our hands' to stem spread

The Essex County Council leader has said it is "in our hands to stem the spread" of coronavirus, as parts of the county enter Tier 3.

Conservative councillor David Finch said: "We have worked tirelessly to reduce the spread of infection in our county, but unfortunately the numbers continue to go in the wrong direction, especially in those areas that the government have decided should move to Tier 3.

"We know that for these areas, moving to Tier 3 will inevitably impact businesses, particularly in the hospitality trade at what would normally be their busiest time of the year.

"We will lobby the Government to ensure our Essex businesses have all the support they need, during this very challenging time."

04:30 PM

I should never have voted to allow Brexit referendum, says Labour frontbencher

Lisa Nandy has said her biggest regret was voting to allow the Brexit referendum "without any kind of safeguards or guarantees".

The former Labour leadership contender told the Acting Prime Minister podcast: "I didn't actually vote for it because I didn't agree with it, but I should have voted against it.

"That's one of my biggest regrets. I abstained in the end out of deference for the party, and I argued against it, but I just think we put the British public into an impossible position.

"And when we got the result, it was obvious that all we'd done was managed to bring to the surface huge divisions that were not going to be easily resolved."

Ms Nandy said there's "absolutely no reason" why Boris Johnson should not be able to reach a free trade agreement with the EU, but wouldn't give her backing to a deal before she's able to see it. The difference between the UK and EU position is now "ideological" and a breakthrough should be found.

04:23 PM

Two Cities MP 'very disappointed' by Tier 3 move

Nickie Aiken, the MP for the Cities of London and Westminster, says she is "very disappointed" by moving the capital into Tier 3 but she is "fully aware of the threat the virus poses".

"Sadly, we are where we are," she adds.

The Tory MP says NHS staff are concerned about the amount of time that they must self-isolate, asking if the rollout of lateral flow tests will be prioritised in hospitals.

Matt Hancock says "the short answer is yes".

He thanks her for supporting the measures, saying the best way to get through it is to work together.

Nickie Aiken

04:15 PM

Michel Barnier says deal can be done this week

Michel Barnier has told EU ambassadors a Brexit deal can be reached this week if the two sides find a compromise on fisheries.

The EU's chief negotiator said that the UK had moved on the level playing field negotiations and that now the “architecture” of the system had to be agreed, including a possible “rebalancing mechanism”, which would redress unfair competition if the UK diverges too far from EU standards.

But British negotiators had dug their heels in on fish and there had been no substantial movement there, he added.

After a more upbeat briefing than usual, ambassadors peppered Mr Barnier with questions about the possible deal.

“No one asked anything about no deal and that was informed by the tone of Mr Barnier’s briefing,” a diplomatic source said, “he was a lot less gloomy than I was expecting.”

“If both sides can come out of their trenches on fish, Barnier said there could be a deal this week,” a source said.

British negotiators are said to be focusing on the “belts and braces” of the new system to ensure it did not leave Britain liable to legal action.

04:14 PM

Why has London been treated differently to Essex and Hertfordshire?

Felicity Buchan, the MP for Kensington asks why London has been "treated as one" when other counties such as Essex and Hertfordshire have been split up.

She says central London cases are "significantly below the national average, and whether this House likes it r nt, central London is the powerhouse of our national economy".

She asks why London has been treated differently.

Matt Hancock says they look "in great detail" at what is happening, and cases are rising in central London.

He adds: "I understand the impact on the economy but the very clear public advice is that London should move together because all areas are seeing an increase in rates, and we need to stop that."

04:11 PM

No respite for Harlow despite MP Rob Halfon's plea

Rob Halfon asks how the Tier 3 restrictions will curb the disease, saying his constituency of Harlow had seen cases stabilise.

Matt Hancock says unfortunately cases are rising in Harlow, but says "let's work together to get this down, and get this down, and get Harlow back into Tier 2 as soon as possible".

Not just to save lives but "give people their livelihoods back too".

04:09 PM

Matt Hancock: People must take 'personal responsibility' over Christmas

Munira Wilson, the Lib Dem MP for Twickenham, asks if "given what we are seeing after Thanksgiving in the US" whether he should reconsider Christmas easements.

She says she knows he does not want to be "the Grinch" but "should he be reconsidering the Christmas measures in place" to avoid "unnecessary additional deaths".

Matt Hancock says people should exercise caution and "take personal responsibility in case they have coronavirus and might be passing it on but don't have any symptoms and don't know about it".

04:07 PM

Sir Bernard Jenkin calls for 'compliance and forbearance' to bring rates down

Sir Bernard Jenkin, the MP for Harwich and North Essex, says his constituents will be relieved to hear that they are able to remain in Tier 2 "where the virus rates are much lower".

The Liaison Committee chair says it is the case that areas will go a Tier "by our own efforts", adding that by "compliance and forbearance we can reduce the spread of the virus".

Matt Hancock says it is "in the hands of local authorities and local communities" to get the virus under control.

"We all still need to work together and be vigilant," he adds.

04:04 PM

Matt Hancock: Government will support people as much as possible

Janet Daby, Labour MP for Lewisham East, asks about the rising level of poverty as a result of the pandemic.

Matt Hancock says the Government is doing what it can, including the furlough which has been extended to March.

He says he speaks to the Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey "regularly to make sure we take the action that is necessary in the way that supports people as much as possible".

Matt Hancock - AFP

04:02 PM

Iain Duncan Smith calls for 'flexibility' on hospitality curbs

Iain Duncan Smith says he recognises the dilemma that Matt Hancock is in, but hospitals in Chingford and Woodford Green are not struggling.

"Tier 3 will hammer down on the one area that does control what happens, which is in hospitality," he adds, suggesting people will "shift back to their homes".

He asks if the Health Secretary would consider "some flexibility" so it doesn't harm those who are doing the right thing.

Matt Hancock says it is "no longer just a problem in Waltham Forest among school age children... while I have a huge amount of sympathy for everyone affected, it is absolutely essential to get this under control now."

The "inexorable link" between cases now and hospitalisations and deaths can only be stopped by the vaccine.

03:59 PM

New variant being assessed at Porton Down, says Matt Hancock

Jeremy Hunt says he "wholly supports" the "incredibly difficult" decision Matt Hancock has made, saying it is right to go sooner rather than later.

He asks about the new variant the Health Secretary revealed and what evidence he has that the vaccine will still be effective.

The former minister asks about Christmas shopping under Tier 3 restrictions.

Mr Hancock says the new variant is "being assessed at Porton Down" but that the medical advice is that it is "highly unlikely" that it will affect the success of the vaccine rollout.

On Christmas shopping, he says it is recommended that people should minimise travel within and to a Tier 3 area.

03:55 PM

Matt Hancock: People should be 'cautious and careful' at Christmas

Matt Hancock says across "large parts of the country there is very good evidence that Tier 3 restrictions are working".

He says however overall rates are no longer coming down, which is why action is being taken in London and other areas.

The Health Secretary says when an area works as a community "you can really get this thing under control".

Mayor Sadiq Khan and Conservative rival Shaun Bailey are "all committed to working on behalf of the capital", he adds.

Over Christmas, people should be "cautious and careful".

03:52 PM

UK 'heading into Christmas easing with diminishing headroom', says Labour MP

Labour's Jon Ashwoth has said the virus is spreading "with ferocity", although he notes that in areas where Tier 3 restrictions have been in place for some time the numbers have been "causing the virus to flatline and indeed the North West is trending down".

But overall rates are increasing in more areas, he says.

"As thing stand we are heading into Christmas easing with diminishing headroom," he tells MPs. "The buffer these Tiers were meant to provide is getting much thinner."

Mr Ashworth asks what the Government's plan is to "keep people safe". He says Test and Trace must be fixed, and more accurate tests developed.

03:46 PM

London, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire to enter Tier 3, Matt Hancock confirms

London, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire are seeing exponential increases in the virus, he says, which will require action.

In some parts the rates are doubling every seven days and not just among school age children, bu tall age groups including the over-60s, he says.

Hospitals are already under pressure, and it "only takes a few doublings for the NHS to be overwhelmed".

That means ahead of the formal review date, Greater London, the South and West of Essex and South Hertfordshire will be placed into Tier 3.

The restrictions will begin from one minute past midnight on Wednesday.

03:41 PM

Matt Hancock tells MPs there has been a 'sharp rise' in cases

Matt Hancock has told MPs that hospital admissions are up 13 per cent while cases have risen by 14 per cent in the last week, the Health Secretary said, noting a "sharp rise" in London, South East and other parts of the country.

A new variant has been identified, which may explain the rise, he says. There is nothing to suggest this variant is likely to cause serious disease and so far there is no evidence to suggest it will not be affected by a vaccine.

"We are nearing the end of such a tough year," he told the House, saying the whole country had cheered the progress of the vaccine programme.

"Day by day we are giving hope to more people... however it will take time for its benefits to be felt far and wide."

03:29 PM

It could be worse: The European countries cancelling Christmas

We are about to hear from Matt Hancock, who is expected to confirm that London and other parts of the South East will be placed into the highest Tier a week away from Christmas.

But perhaps we should consider ourselves lucky. Our benevolent dictators have decreed that Christmas will not be cancelled this year, but merely sanitised to within an inch of its life.

From December 23 until December 27 we each have permission to form a festive “bubble” composed of people from no more than three households.

But other countries are not even permitting this much festive freedom. They are beating their subjects into submission with all the relish of Alan Rickman in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

03:18 PM

Moving capital into Tier 3 before Christmas a 'terrible blow', says London First

Business groups are beginning to respond to what now appears to be the certainty that London will enter Tier 3 on Wednesday morning.

Jasmine Whitbread, chief executive of London First, said: “Moving into Tier 3 before Christmas is deeply disappointing for Londoners, and a terrible blow to the capital’s hospitality, leisure and cultural sectors.

"Those businesses forced to close must be given the support they need to survive into the New Year.“

03:15 PM

Enforcement of Covid rules must be a 'level-playing field', says minister

There needs to be a "level playing field in terms of enforcement" between different types of venues with the Covid-19 rules, Home Office minister Kit Malthouse said.

During Home Office questions, Conservative MP Craig Whittaker (Calder Valley) said: "There are widespread reports in West Yorkshire of people breaking restrictions when in gyms. This is incredibly frustrating for pubs who are forced to close, with many on the brink of extinction."

Mr Malthouse replied: "We should, where at all possible, try and maintain a level playing field in terms of enforcement."

Conservative former minister Sir Desmond Swayne said: "Is he aware that police have been visiting restaurants and demanding people's names and addresses. What is happening to our country?"

Responding, Mr Malthouse said: "While the enforcement from place to place is obviously an operational matter for the chief constable in that particular locality, we are trying where at all possible in close conjunction with the National Police Chiefs' Council to maintain a sense of fairness and proportionality."

03:06 PM

London to move into Tier 3 on Wednesday

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs during a call that London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will be moved into Tier 3 restrictions on Wednesday, according to sources.

Mr Hancock said the measures will be imposed from midnight on Wednesday to slow the spread of coronavirus.

London

and bits of Essex and Hertfordshire to enter “standard tier 3” from Wednesday confirmed by Matt Hancock on call for MPs from London and South East



Next review on 23rd Dec - to be weekly — Rupa Huq MP (@RupaHuq) December 14, 2020

02:44 PM

Calls for further business support if London moves into Tier 3

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry say that should London enter Tier 3, then a business support and mass testing plan is needed to ensure Covid-19 case numbers fall.

In a statement CEO Richard Burge said:

“If health professionals decide it is essential that London moves into Tier 3 then so be it. But the business support from the Government must be sufficient and immediate. This must include – as a minimum - instant cash support to enterprises in hospitality and leisure, and extension of the business rates holiday into the next financial year - which will help the whole of the high street to plan their outgoings and mitigate the impact of loss of trade due to restrictions deterring those outside London from travelling in. Vaccination roll-out is perhaps also unlikely to equate to economic benefit until well into the next financial year.There must also be a clear Government plan with London’s councils for the rollout of widescale testing in the capital, and provide sufficient support for those who have to self-isolate, not least the self-employed and sole traders. Only then will we see the number of cases come down with the Christmas lights.”

02:37 PM

DUP will try to 'mitigate' worst effects of Northern Ireland Protocol

Boris Johnson's 80-seat House of Commons majority means the DUP could not thwart agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Arlene Foster has said.

"This First Minister will not be found wanting when there is work to do to try and mitigate against the worst excesses of the EU and the Protocol," she added.

She said businesses in Northern Ireland were seeking to secure post-Brexit access to their main market of Great Britain.

"Of course we will take any benefits that flow from the Protocol (in access to the EU Single Market)," Ms Foster added. "It has been a very difficult period for us all in relation to this."

02:30 PM

Further 179 Covid deaths recorded in English hospitals

A further 179 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 44,464.

Patients were aged between 40 and 99 years old. All except four, aged 74 to 92 years old, had known underlying health conditions. The date of death ranges from 5 to 13 December 2020.

The Midlands was the worst-affected region, with 56 deaths registered, followed by the North East & Yorkshire (32), the South East (27) and the North West (23).

There were 17 deaths in the East of England, 13 in London and 11 in the South West.

02:24 PM

Watch: Ursula von der Leyen says there has been 'movement' on Brexit talks

Ursula von der Leyen said there has been "movement" on the Brexit talks, following the decision to push the deadline back.

Speaking today, the European Commission President said the UK and the EU are "on the very last mile to go, but it's an essential one".

Watch her speak below.

02:20 PM

Harry Hill helps write lyrics for opera about Tony Blair

An opera about former prime minister Tony Blair is to be staged in London.

Tony! (A Tony Blair Rock Opera) will be performed at The Turbine Theatre as part of The New Musical Theatre Festival 2021.

Comedian Harry Hill helped write song lyrics for the production.

The opera will tell the story of Mr Blair's life and will play "fast and loose with the facts", according to the theatre.

Cherie Blair, Diana Princess of Wales, John Prescott, Peter Mandelson, Alistair Campbell, Osama Bin Laden, George Bush, Saddam Hussein and Gordon Brown all appear as characters.

Tony! (A Tony Blair Rock Opera) will be performed from February 4 to 6.

02:13 PM

Not just London: Matt Hancock poised for Tier 3 announcement

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to unveil details of new measures for London during a statement to MPs from 3:30pm today.

It is thought London will be moved into Tier 3, meaning hospitality will have to close and only offer takeway and delivery services.

But it is not just London that could be placed into higher restrictions - nor is there any guarantee that the measures will not be strengthened.

MPs this morning were told of concern for commuter areas surrounding the capital, with Essex also at risk of entering Tier 3.

Kent, which has been in Tier 3 for the last fortnight, has seen cases continue to rise, sparking suggestions that more restrictions, possibly including shutting non-essential retail, are said to be under discussion.

02:00 PM

London MPs to have phone call with Matt Hancock ahead of Commons statement

London MPs have been told to expect their second ministerial call of the day at 2:30pm.

Matt Hancock is due to give a pre-statement briefing, following a call with his junior minister Helen Whately earlier today.

Second London MPs ministerial call of the day due at 2:30 with Matt Hancock.



Looks like tier 3 inevitable....



though Ealing had made progress dropping from borough with 1st most cases in London to 20th last week — Rupa Huq MP (@RupaHuq) December 14, 2020

01:56 PM

Brexit talks should conclude this week, says France's Europe minister

France's Europe minister said Brexit talks must happen at pace, saying: "It will be very difficult to go beyond the end of the week".

Clément Beaune said: "Not just because of ratification, but because we need two weeks to organise. Companies are getting anxious. We cannot get to 5pm on 31 December without companies knowing what will happen the next day."

Mr Beaune added that no country outside the single market has "a zero-tariff, zero trade agreement with the EU. This is a very generous offer, so we are entitled to ask for commitments in return."

Clement Beaune (R) and colleague Olivier Dussopt - Reuters

01:47 PM

Telegraph readers: 'As a teacher in Greenwich, I want my school to remain open'

The news that the Government has rejected calls from the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, to close schools where Covid infection rates are rising has cast doubts over Downing Street's education policy.

Schools have been told that they could be sued if they close early to try and stem the spread of coronavirus before the five-day relaxation of rules at Christmas.

Should schools close early? Read this article to find out what Telegraph readers have had to say - and join the conversation yourselves.

01:43 PM

Ilford North MP tells constituents 'prepare for Tier three'

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting has told his constituents to "prepare for Tier three".

The Labour frontbencher added: "We haven't been told explicitly that tier 3 is coming in words, but the numbers don't lie."

London is showing exponential growth in #covid19. Given the situation in Redbridge, I'd urge residents to exercise caution, follow the rules and prepare for tier three.



We haven't been told explicitly that tier 3 is coming in words, but the numbers don't lie. #covid19 — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) December 14, 2020

01:31 PM

Postpone your office Christmas party to the summer, says Nicola Sturgeon

Office Christmas parties that cannot be held virtually face being postponed until summer, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

"If you can't work from home and you're sharing a workplace with colleagues just now I understand why it might be tempting to have some sort of celebration or social gathering at work because this obviously has been a really difficult time for everyone", the First Minister said.

"But office parties, especially if they involve alcohol, present a real risk of transmission. People are less likely to stick to physical distancing requirements than when they are working and more likely to pass around food or drinks without perhaps washing their hands as carefully as they should.

"So I'm asking everybody please don't take these risks. By far the best way of marking Christmas with your colleagues this year is virtually."

Ms Sturgeon added: "It is not as much fun, I appreciate that, but it is much, much safer. And if you can't do that then perhaps think about postponing your Christmas celebration into next year, perhaps the spring or the summer of next year when hopefully we will be starting to see some greater normality return to our lives."

01:21 PM

People should 'consider again' Christmas plans, Wales' health minister says

Wales' health minister has called on people to "consider again" the choices they are prepared to make over Christmas to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"If we don't want to see our NHS overwhelmed the way that Spain and Italy were in the first wave, if we don't want those awful choices to be made, that awful footage and reality of undignified care - not just undignified care but the numbers of people who lost their lives - then each of us need to consider again the choices we are prepared to make," Vaughan Gething said.

"If we can't make those choices in a different way, then more harm will come and more of us will not make the journey to a better future with a wider availability of the vaccine that will ultimately help us end the pandemic."

Mr Gething said it was not the Welsh Government's preference to change the easing of restrictions over Christmas but added: "if the virus continues to grow, then we'll need to make choices to keep people safe".

01:11 PM

Schools in Basildon, Essex move to online learning

It is not just schools in the London borough of Greenwich that are being shut almost a week early - nearly all the secondary schools in Basildon have moved to full remote education.

In an statement on Monday, an Essex County Council spokesman said: "As of today, eight of the nine secondary schools in Basildon district are operating a full remote education offer.

"Seventeen primary schools out of 48 in the Basildon district, have now moved to a full remote education offer.

"No school is closed, all the schools are offering a full or partial remote education offer.

"Even though a school might be offering a fully remote education offer, they will still be open for on-site teaching for vulnerable children and those of essential workers."

Should the whole of London follow suit? Have your say in the poll below.

01:09 PM

Lobby latest: Downing Street refuses to guarantee MPs a Brexit vote

Downing Street has repeatedly refused to confirm that MPs would be given a vote on any post-Brexit trade deal that is agreed with the European Union.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said it was for Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg to set out the business of the House and refused to commit to the principle of MPs having a vote.

The spokesman said: "I'm obviously not going to pre-empt the business of the House which obviously gets set out in the usual way. We are confident that there is time to do whatever we need to do in Parliament."

After repeatedly refusing to confirm that MPs will get a say, the spokesman was asked whether Downing Street was not guaranteeing a vote.

"I didn't say that, I just made the clear point that it's for the Leader of the House to set out the business of the House in the usual way."

01:02 PM

Lobby latest: No-deal Brexit downgraded from 'most likely' to 'possible' by Downing Street

Downing Street said a no-deal Brexit was a "possible" outcome from the EU trade talks, signalling that there had been some improvement since Boris Johnson said it was the "most likely" scenario on Sunday.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Obviously no-deal is a possible outcome, as the Prime Minister has said himself.

"But we have been clear that we will continue to work and hope to reach a free trade agreement."

12:55 PM

Lobby latest: Schools should stay open until the end of term, says Downing Street

Schools are expected to stay open until the end of term, Downing Street has said - but not ruled out the possibility that they could be closed for longer than usual after Christmas.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We've consistently said that not being in school has a detrimental impact on children's learning as well as their own personal development and mental health.

"Which is why we expect all schools and colleges to remain open until the end of term on Thursday, as schools have remained open throughout the pandemic."

Asked whether action will be taken against councils that close early, the spokesman said: "Our regional school commissioner teams are working closely with schools and local authorities across the country and will continue to work with them and support them to remain open."

Earlier (11:47am) Shaun Bailey suggested they be shut for an extra week after Christmas - a suggestion the PMOS did not reject.

12:53 PM

Brexit talks extension 'right thing to do' says German minister

Talks between the European Union and Britain on post-Brexit trade should continue "as long as an agreement is possible", German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday, after both sides extended the negotiations once again.

"The negotiations will continue and we think it's the right thing to do," Maas told reporters in Berlin. "As long as an agreement is possible, we will keep negotiating. At the same time, we are stepping up emergency planing for an unregulated Brexit."

12:39 PM

Dominic Raab urges Hong Kong to stop 'targeting' pro-democracy media tycoon

Dominic Raab has called on authorities in Hong Kong to stop targeting media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday after the democracy activist and media tycoon was charged under the city's national security law.

The 72-year old Giordano founder and proprietor of newspaper Apple Daily was charged on Friday with offences including asking foreign countries to impose sanctions on Hong Kong or China, and taking other “hostile action”, local media reported this weekend.

"The Hong Kong National Security Law breaches the internationally-binding Joint Declaration, and is now being used to charge Jimmy Lai," the Foreign Secretary said.

"This highlights the authorities' continued attacks on the rights and freedoms of its people. We have raised this case with the authorities in Hong Kong and call on them to end their targeting of Lai and other pro-democracy voices."

12:33 PM

Welsh care home residents to be vaccinated from Wednesday

Care home residents in Wales will begin to be vaccinated from Wednesday, the country's health minister has announced.

Vaughan Gething said the first care homes to receive the jab will be those in North Wales, with a rollout to those in other areas of the country before Christmas. Previously he had warned it might not be possible at all.

Some 6,000 people in Wales, mostly health and social care staff, have so far received the first dose of the vaccine since 'V-day' last Tuesday.

"We started vaccinating people last week, giving us real hope that next year will be different, and better, than 2020," he said.

"We are starting this phase of the programme slowly. We need to make sure we can safely transport the vaccine to people who can't come to clinics... If all goes well this week, we will roll out care home vaccination at much greater pace ahead of Christmas, bringing a new level of protection to some of our most vulnerable people."

12:28 PM

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Greek torture won't bring Britain to its knees over Brexit

Brexit talks go on but so does Operation Greece. Britain is still being subjected to the Syriza treatment of 2015. The pain is being dialed up until resistance breaks.

When you strip away the pieties, the EU is stating that this country must accept the “ratchet clause” and swallow terms - dressed up as level-playing field clauses - that do not exist in normal trade agreements. This mechanism is intended to lock the UK into Europe’s regulatory and governing structure permanently.

If the UK rejects what amounts to an ultimatum and exercises its right to trade on WTO terms, Brussels will seek to make this excruciatingly painful rather than trying to reach a neighbourly modus vivendi, argues Ambrose Evans-Pritchard.

12:10 PM

UK Government criticised for 'lack of information and lack of certainty' on Brexit

Stormont's finance minister Conor Murphy has criticised a lack of information from the UK Government around Brexit, saying it is very difficult to plan for the end of the transition period just weeks away.

"We have a weekly meeting in relation to Brexit and it is always characterised by a lack of information and a lack of certainty," he told media during a ministerial visit in Dunmurray.

"The sooner we have some certainty in relation to Brexit the better.

"There is not going to be a good outcome to Brexit, it's just the least-worst option that we are trying to get to."

12:00 PM

Ursula von der Leyen: There is 'movement' on Brexit talks

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday expressed satisfaction over talks with Britain to agree a post-Brexit trade deal, saying there was progress as negotiators entered the "last mile".

"First of all there is movement. That is good... We are talking about a new beginning with old friends," she told a conference organised by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"We are on the very last mile to go. But it is an essential one. We want a level playing field, not only at the start, but also over time," she added.

11:47 AM

Tory Mayoral candidate calls for schools to stay shut for extra week after Christmas

London is facing being put into Tier 3 because Sadiq Khan "did nothing" to get cases down in the capital, Shaun Bailey has said.

The Conservative candidate has called for schools to start a week later after the Christmas break, in a bid to "break the cycle of transmission and avoid further restrictions".

He said: "From the moment we entered Tier 2, the Mayor should have been working on a plan to get us into Tier 1. Instead he did nothing. As a result, London faces Tier 3 and a higher rate of infection."

Mr Bailey added: "Since schools have contributed to a recent rise in infections, I'm calling on the Government to let schools start one week later in January... [this is] vital for a city that can only survive if it stays open."

11:23 AM

Have your say: Should London schools shut before the Christmas holiday?

Despite central Government stressing the high priority of education, after months of lockdown, the London council of Greenwich has advised that all schools shut from this evening, as cases in the borough surge.

Sadiq Khan says he is sympathetic towards the move - although Sir Keir Starmer said he would prefer schools to make use of inset days rather than attempt a return to remote learning.

Alok Sharma this morning said their preference was for schools to remain open. However, with suggestions that London could be placed into Tier 3 as early as today, is a pre-Christmas closure the right approach?

Have your say in the poll below.

11:13 AM

London could be moved into Tier 3 as early as today, says Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan has called on the Government to provide clarity on whether London will enter Tier 3, saying it is "possible" an announcement could be made today.

He told Sky News: "My understanding is that Covid-O is meeting as we speak - that's the sub-committee of the Cabinet that makes the recommendations.

"We will have to wait and see what the Government decides - it's a Government decision, not my decision or London leaders' decision."

The Mayor of London suggested moving the capital up a Tier could be a "blunt instrument" that might not address the surge in cases.

He added: "London provides huge amount to the country in terms of money into the coffers... it will be not just London that suffers but the country as a whole. It is in the country's interest... for London not to suffer the catastrophic consequences of the next few weeks."

10:59 AM

Nick Timothy: A deal is likely, but Britain and the EU must learn to trust again

As well as death and taxes, we can now add breached Brexit deadlines to the inevitabilities of life.

Yet as talks are extended again, and despite the Prime Minister talking up no-deal, a possible landing zone is beginning to emerge. Britain should be free to diverge from the European Union regulatory framework, but if divergence causes significant, demonstrable harm to its member states, the EU will have the right to take action.

Of course, nothing is yet agreed, a simple-sounding principle can become fraught with controversy once practical details are applied, and until there is a ratified agreement with signatures on paper, no-deal remains a possibility.

But if this is the key to the deal – Brussels backing down on its demand for so-called ratchet clauses that force Britain to match its regulations, and Britain accepting that the EU can act quickly if our regulations hurt its economy – it will be a good result for the Prime Minister, writes Nick Timothy.

Boris Johnson on the phone after his morning exercise, as Brexit negotiations are extended further - London News Pictures

10:42 AM

Northern Ireland 'grace period' should apply to all retailers, says minister

The UK Government is looking to extend a post-Brexit grace period for supermarkets to all Northern Irish retail, exempting firms from carrying out additional checks on goods arriving from Britain, Brendan Lewis has said.

The agreement struck by Michael Gove last week means supermarkets will be exempted from having to fill out export health certificates for three months, while there will be no change to current regulations around chilled meats for six months.

"Our view is that grace period should apply to retailers moving products from Great Britain into Northern Ireland and we are working to ensure we get that clarity as quickly as possible," Brandon Lewis told BBC Northern Ireland radio, amid fears it could create a competitive advantage for the bigger firms.

"We are working with the EU to try and ensure that we can make this work for all businesses. Obviously the impact of the wider trade agreement has an impact on this as well."

10:30 AM

Matt Hancock to give Covid update after London MPs warned of surging cases

Matt Hancock will update MPs on the latest developments in the fight against Covid-19 this afternoon.

This morning MPs from London and Home Counties including Essex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Kent were given a briefing by junior health minister Helen Whately and an expert from the Joint Biosecurity Centre, who warned taht case rates were “off the chart”.

The official review date is set for December 16, however Mr Hancock has warned he will impose restrictions before that if required.

The Health Secretary will make a Commons statement at around 3.30pm.

10:21 AM

EU should 'stand back' from standards demands, says Ireland's Taoiseach

Ireland's Taoiseach has suggested that the EU "stand back" from its point of principle on post-Brexit standards, saying it was unlikely that the UK would "significantly diverge" in the future.

The question of standards is at the heart of the EU's demands for the UK to sign up to a level-playing field condition, amid fears of a competition-inspired race to the bottom.

But this morning Micheal Martin said: "We need to stand back too from the high principle of this and say 'Britain is a first-world economy, its economy has been integrated with the EU economy for the last 50 years'.

"I am not convinced that there is going to be a significant divergence in standards into the future.

"People may seek advantage to supporting particular industries and sectors through state aid and that's got to be dealt with and addressed through an agreement which would allow for a dispute resolution mechanism," he added.

"I think most trade disputes have dispute resolution mechanisms within them and it's not unusual to have that."

09:58 AM

Michel Barnier strikes upbeat tone as he briefs ambassadors

Michel Barnier has struck an upbeat tone this morning, as he told journalists there was "every chance" of agreeing a Brexit deal in the remaining time, as he emphasised there were just two outstanding issues left to resolve.

The European Union's chief negotiator said: "We've only been negotiating for nine months, we've needed at least five years for all the previous agreements, we are going to give every chance to this agreement... which is still possible.

"A good, balanced agreement. That means two conditions which aren't met yet. Free and fair competition... and an agreement which guarantees reciprocal access to markets and waters. And it's on these points that we haven't found the right balance with the British. So we keep working."

09:51 AM

Michel Barnier: Next few days critical for success of Brexit talks

European Union negotiator Michel Barnier said the "next few days" were important if a deal is to be in place for January 1.

He said: "It is our responsibility to give the talks every chance of success.

"Never before has such a comprehensive agreement (trade, energy, fisheries,transport, police and judicial cooperation, etc) been negotiated so transparently and in such little time."

It is our responsibility to give the talks every chance of success.



Never before has such a comprehensive agreement (trade, energy, fisheries,transport, police & judicial cooperation, etc) been negotiated so transparently and in such little time. [1/2] — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) December 14, 2020

09:36 AM

Tory MP calls for Boris Johnson to resign if he fails to secure Brexit trade deal

A Conservative MP has said Boris Johnson should resign if he fails to secure an "acceptable" Brexit trade deal.

Sir Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet, said: "As an honourable man, he would have to make way for somebody more able to pick up the pieces, to re-unite the whole Country and to show the leadership that Great Britain and Northern Ireland deserves."

If Mr Johnson fails to reach an acceptable trade agreement with the EU the Prime Minister will also have failed the people of the United Kingdom. As a lifelong member of the Conservative Party, I believe that Mr Johnson's position as Prime Minister would be untenable. 1/2 — Sir Roger Gale MP (@SirRogerGale) December 14, 2020

09:27 AM

No UK fishing concession, source confirms

Talks of a UK concession on fishing are wide of the mark, my colleague James Crisp reports.

UK source says "it just isn't true" that Britain is backtracking on fishing after reports Barnier accused it of doing so. — James Crisp (@JamesCrisp6) December 14, 2020

In fact, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier was "guarded" on the prospects for a trade deal with Britain at a meeting with the bloc's ambassadors in Brussels on Monday, a senior EU diplomat has told Reuters.

"Patient still alive ... but keep the undertaker on speed dial," said another senior EU diplomat on the main takeaway from the briefing.

09:23 AM

Sir Keir Starmer: MPs could be voting for Brexit deal on Christmas Eve

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "clear that no deal is against the national interest",saying he will not act "on a party political basis" when it comes to voting for a Brexit deal.

The Labour leader said Boris Johnson had "a habit of over promising and under-delivering", saying the arty would "hold him to account" on his 2019 election promise to Get Brexit Done.

"A deal is in the national interest an no deal is not - it looks as thought we are at a fork in the road," he added, saying it looked likely that MPs could be voting on Christmas Eve.

Boris Johnson this morning in Westminster - Eyevine

09:20 AM

Sir Keir Starmer: Use additional inset day rather than shutting schools

Sir Keir Starmer has said the issue about workers not being paid if they are having to self-isolate because of their children has "gone unnoticed" by the Government.

This meant that many people have not quarantined because they could not afford to, he said.

Asked for his thoughts on school closures in Greenwich, he said he was "very reluctant" to support such a move, saying he would prefer an additional inset day instead.

"I a really worried about what is happening in London, because we are only 12 days out of lockdown... London is in Tier 2, on the verge of Tier 3, but with very high numbers and that is a worry," he said.

He claimed the Government had "lost the plot" on messaging, and said Test and Trace must also be improved.

09:16 AM

Sir Keir Starmer: Taking the knee a 'recognition of injustice'

Sir Keir Starmer has defended Millwall footballers' "taking the knee", saying it was not right for the crowd to boo them.

During an LBC call-in, the Labour leader said the movement was about "a recognition of injustice that has gone on for many, many years. We just need to hold on to that."

He added: "Where there is an injustice it needs to be righted, and that is what is symbollised by the taking of the knee."

09:09 AM

Sir Keir Starmer: Both sides must compromise to get a Brext deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said he "completely gets" the challenges that businesses face because of Brexit, as he says he is hopeful a deal can be struck before the end of the year.

Doing a call-in on LBC radio this morning, the Labour leader was asked about politicians' lack of understanding about the challenges faced by business.

"I hope next year isn't as bad as you fear, it is one f the reasons why we absolutely have to get a deal over the line," he said. "That is one of the reasons why we are saying to the Prime Minister 'you have to get a deal'."

He added that "both sides have to move in the next coup[e of days", but said while he understood the importance that fish played in negotiations "we can find a way forward - I don't think these talks are going to fall over because of fish".

Level-playing field issues were thornier, he conceded.

09:05 AM

People should make 'personal choice' about Christmas, says Alok Sharma

People will need to make a "personal choice" about whether to form a festive bubble and hug relatives over Christmas, the Business Secretary has said.

Alok Sharma told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "If people feel that they would be safer not doing that, that is up to them.

"I know on your programme people have talked about 'families will hug' but I also know that there are people who have taken a conscious decision that, whilst they may have their elderly parents come over Christmas, they will ensure that they don't hug them."

Mr Sharma added that the approach to Christmas is "proportionate" and "balanced".

08:59 AM

Voters can have their say on Government's handling of Brexit in future elections, says minister

Voters will be able to give their verdict on the Government's handling of Brexit at the ballot box, Alok Sharma has said.

The Business Secretary rejected a call from Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan to promise to resign if a no-deal outcome turns into a catastrophe for the UK in the next two years, instead pointing to the next election - currently due in 2024.

Mr Sharma told the ITV show: "We have general elections in this country and we are all accountable to the electorate at every general election. The people will be able to make their own decisions."

He again insisted that the country would "prosper" under World Trade Organisation terms, which would see tariffs and quotas imposed on exports to the UK's largest trading partner.

08:51 AM

There will be a Brexit deal 'one day', says French MEP as she suggests talks will run into 2021

A French MEP has said she is still "somewhat sceptical" over Brexit negotiations, but suggested that talks between the UK and EU may continue into 2021 if a deal cannot be reached.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Nathalie Loiseau said: "If there is any chance to reach a deal we will not let it go.

"There will be a deal one day between the United Kingdom and the European Union, there is no doubt about it.

"If mindsets are ready for a deal in London, well, let's celebrate. If they are not, then we'll talk again next year."

Nathalie Loiseau - AP

08:38 AM

Michel Barnier briefs EU ambassadors as negotiators go the 'extra mile' on Brexit

Michel Barnier is now briefing ambassadors on the latest on Brexit talks, an EU spokesperson has tweeted.

Sebastian Fischer also used the hashtag #ExtraMile - the phrase used by both Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson yesterday, prompting more than a little commentary over whether the use of imperial measurement was a sign of compromise.

Monday morning #Brexit routine: @MichelBarnier briefs EU Ambassadors on the state of play of of EU-UK negotiations.

👉 Full support for the resilient and persistent EU negotiation team that goes the #ExtraMile. 🇪🇺🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/CTPGGFN6D4 — Sebastian Fischer (@SFischer_EU) December 14, 2020

08:33 AM

Government to begin talks on building £20bn nuclear power plant

The Government is to begin talks over the construction of a new £20 billion nuclear power plant as it set out plans for a clean energy system it said will create thousands of jobs.

It confirmed negotiations are taking place with EDF Energy over the Sizewell C site in Suffolk, which could generate 3.2 gigawatts of electricity, enough to provide seven per cent of the UK's energy demands.

In a statement, it said the discussions are part of its "options to enable investment in at least one nuclear power station by the end of this Parliament".

It came as the Government put forward its Energy White Paper, which outlines plans it said will support 220,000 jobs in the next 10 years.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma told the Today programme it was not yet a "green light on construction" which would only go ahead "if this delivers value for money for taxpayers and consumers."

08:30 AM

Alok Sharma dodges questions on why no-deal Brexit would be 'wonderful' for businesses

Alok Sharma has failed to answer a series of questions about why the Prime Minister has said the UK will "prosper mightily" without a post-Brexit trade deal.

The Business Secretary was asked repeatedly about Boris Johnson's assertion that trading on Australian terms would be "wonderful" for British businesses.

"If the premise is somehow that we will not be able to prosper under WTO terms that is not correct," he told the Today programme, stressing that investment would continue to come t the UK "irrespective of the type of deal we get with the EU".

08:17 AM

Minister plays down prospect of talks running until New Year's Eve

Business Secretary Alok Sharma played down the prospect of trade talks with the EU continuing right up until the New Year's Eve deadline.

"We have always said the transition period ends at the end of December and we will not be continuing discussions beyond that," he told the BBC.

"Any deal that we have will then have to go through Parliament, so that would really be cutting it quite fine."

But he added that Parliament "can move very quickly" to approve a deal if it had to.

Alok Sharma - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

08:13 AM

Minister rejects Sadiq Khan's call to shut London schools

Schools are under the microscope again today, as we wait to see whether Gavin Williamson will overturn Greenwich council's advice to shut all schools in the borough, or whether he might advise something similar for other parts of the country.

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan is calling for the capital’s schools to shut from Monday as new "catastrophic" infection rates pushed the city to the brink of Tier 3.

Mr Khan’s spokesman said: “The mayor is backing the early closure of schools and would like the Government to consider shutting schools from Tuesday. He wants tomorrow (Monday) to be the last day at school.”

But this morning Alok Sharma said it was "not the policy" to shut schools , saying the Government was providing home testing kits and working with local authorities on a case by case basis.

"Our overall message is that we want to keep schools open," he added.

08:10 AM

No change to UK's plans for Christmas 'window', says minister

Government plans to allow people to celebrate Christmas across three households between 23-27 December will not change despite a surge in cases and warnings of a "third wave", Alok Sharma has said.

The Business Secretary said a decision would be taken later this week about whether London will be placed into Tier 3 - something viewed as increasingly likely.

But he stressed the Christmas plan was a "balanced and proportionate approach", that would give people a "window" to see their family.

"That is not going to be changing," he added.

08:03 AM

CBI: Brexit 'optimism this morning'

Tony Danker, director general of the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI), said there had been "optimism" from businesses following reports at the weekend that Brexit negotiations have been extended.

"The main message has to be 'keep going, it's worth it," he told the Today programme. "The closer we get to December 31 the more high-stakes this becomes and the risk is that a last-minute no-deal means no good will on New Year's Day.

"It seems that legislators are getting to the point now where you can't legislate for every outcome, what you can do is put in place mechanisms to resolve disputes when things change.

"That's why I think there's optimism this morning."

Businesses are looking for some certainty before transition ends - PA

08:03 AM

Talks underway to extend Covid furlough for no-deal, minister admits

Alok Sharma admitted this morning that discussions were taking place about the possibility of using the Covid furlough scheme for businesses affected by a no-deal Brexit.

The Sun reported today that Rishi Sunak is poised to tell firms affected by any disruption from leaving the EU will be able to access government-backed loans and the furlough scheme.

Although he did not comment on specifics, he told Sky News: "We are discussing all eventualities, we are having internal discussion about all those matters."

He added: "We don't want to walk away from these talks. Businesses expect us to go the extra mile - that is precisely what we are doing."

07:59 AM

EU will continue to 'stick together' throughout Brexit talks, Boris Johnson told

Boris Johnson has been warned against trying to "divide the EU", after the Prime Minister reiterated his offer to speak directly to leaders such as Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron in a bid to seal a Brexit deal.

Mr Johnson, who has already been rebuffed at least three times, yesterday said:"I've repeated my offer, which is if it is necessary to talk to other capitals, I'm very happy to do that."

Belgian MEP Kris Peeters told Sky News he believed a deal could be reached "in the next few hours, in the next few days", but warned against trying to split the EU27 off.

"Some negotiators are trying to divide the EU but it is not the case [that they will be split off] and will not be, right to the end, because the EU must have one position, one negotiator - Michel Barnier - and one team negotiating."

07:48 AM

People urged not to panic buy over Brexit no-deal concerns

Alok Sharma has urged people not to begin panic buying ahead of a possible failure to reach a trade deal with the European Union.

The Government is reported to have warned supermarkets to stockpile food and other essential supplies amid increasing fears of a no-deal Brexit.

But this morning the Business Secretary told Sky News: "I'm very confident that actually the supply chains will still be in place.

"I would say to everyone just do your normal shopping as you would do and I think we will find we are going to be absolutely fine."

At the start of the pandemic, panic buying led to empty shelves throughout the country - Shutterstock

07:41 AM

Brexit trade talks to continue until New Year's Eve

There was mounting speculation on Sunday evening that Brussels is preparing to back down over one of the key obstacles to a Brexit deal.

The EU is reportedly ready to drop its demand for the right to impose immediate “lightning tariffs” on the UK if it unilaterally decided the terms of a deal had been broken.

Brexit trade talks could go on until the end of the year after the EU abandoned Sunday’s negotiating deadline, amid rising expectations that a deal could now be done.

Sunday had been billed as a deadline for a decision on deal or no deal, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue talks.

Neither the UK nor the EU has set a new deadline, meaning a deal could be ratified as late as December 31, the day the current Brexit transition period ends.