Brexit latest news: Talks resume as midnight deadline looms

Cat Neilan
David Frost and his co-negotiator Michel Barnier have been given until midnight tonight - Shutterstock
Brexit negotiations are continuing as EU and UK officials scurry to complete a trade deal before today's deadline.

MEPS told Michel Barnier last week that he and David Frost's teams had until midnight tonight (Sunday) to get a deal, or they would refuse to ratify it. 

However a extraordinary session has been scheduled for December 28, suggesting today's red line could turn pink yet again. 

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, told Sky News that talks could now run until Christmas. 

He said: "Talks are continuing. The EU have put in a deadline of having them concluded by Christmas. We want a positive conclusion, but unfortunately the EU have put in some unreasonable demands."

10:11 AM

Government does not know how long 'effective lockdown' will last, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has urged people to "come together" and "look after each other" until the new variant has been got under control. 

He said the Government did not "know how long" the "effective lockdown" would have to remain in place. 

"It may be sometime, until we get the vaccine going," he said, noting it was "not an easy thing to say". 

He added: "People are feeling cross, frustrated and in many cases angry. The reason we all have to come together to get through this is because collectively we all face a new enemy. The new variant makes it a more difficult task than it was before. 

"We must look after each other, support each other, and all come together, " he said, urging people to live "within the restrictions so we can get through this with as few fatalities as possible."

10:07 AM

Matt Hancock defends Boris Johnson for attacking Labour over 'cancelling Christmas'

Matt Hancock has defended Boris Johnson for accusing Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to "cancel Christmas" just days before he did so. 

The Health Secretary told The BBC's Andrew Marr: "Christmas is not cancelled, it will be different this year. We do not want to take these measures but we do when the evidence becomes clear."

Ministers were told about the situation at 3pm on Friday and the Prime Minister made his statement just over 24 hours later, he noted "one of the fastest decisions I've seen in Government". 

"It was a very difficult decision, taken extraordinarily quickly," he added, stressing the "unprecedented situation". 

10:00 AM

Government gave people 'false hope' over Christmas, claims Mayor of London

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has accused the Government of giving people "false hope" over Christmas.

Mr Khan said it was not about fairness, but "an issue of lack of clarity and consistency".

He told Sky's Ridge on Sunday: "Back in July, when the Prime Minister said we'd returned to normality by Christmas, many of us said 'that can't be right, that's not what the evidence is'. And that gave people false hope.

"And as recently as November, the Prime Minister announced the restrictions being lifted for these five days during Christmas, three households mixing, unlimited numbers, we thought that can't be right, the evidence doesn't say so, but expectations were raised."

09:59 AM

Police will stop people travelling over Christmas, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has said police will enforce the new Covid law, including stopping people from travelling across the country. 

The Health Secretary told the BBC's Andrew Marr show: "Everybody has a responsibility. The best gift you could give is to stay at home and not transmit the virus.

"I have spoken to the Home Secretary, it is the British Transport Police's responsibility to police the transport system. I hope this will be done by consent, as it has been until now."

Asked again if he expected police to prevent people getting trains or driving, he said: "Of course, it is the police's responsibility to police the law, which came into force this morning."

09:55 AM

Coronavirus 'not under control', says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has admitted the new strain of coronavirus is not under control. 

Asked simply if the Government had it under control, he told BBC's Andrew Marr: "No it's not. The new variant is out of control and we need to bring it under control."

He urged people to "act like they might have the virus", adding "it is not for Governmentt or individuals, it is something for all of us to do."

He again blasted the "irresponsible" decision of many to flee London last night, but rejected suggestions that the messaging had not been clear. 

09:51 AM

Boris Johnson 'ridiculed' concerns about rising rates, claims Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy has said she was "angry" about the sudden change in coronavirus restrictions, after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had been "ridiculed" by Boris Johnson for asking about rising rates.

She told Sky's Ridge on Sunday: "Every day that concern has been dismissed, ridiculed by the Prime Minister in the House of Commons on Wednesday, only to find yesterday that people have made plans over the last week that now lie in tatters with very little time to sort that out before Christmas.

"Over and over again we've seen the same pattern, a Prime Minister that rejects the evidence, who ridicules and mocks concerns, who dithers and delays and then ends up having to change his mind at the 11th hour.

"This is how a country that has pioneering scientists and a health care system that is the envy of the world ends up with the worst number of deaths in Europe and the worst recession of any major economy," the Wigan MP added. "It just cannot continue like this."

Lisa Nandy said she was angry at the late change to Christmas plans - Getty
09:41 AM

#RecallParliament: Tory MPs demand opportunity to scrutinise Christmas rules

Publicly, there are plenty of Conservative MPs calling for the Government to recall Parliament. 

09:27 AM

'Two days of misery': Former minister suggests MPs could be recalled for Brexit and Covid votes

Behind closed doors, Conservative backbenchers are now embroiled in the "mother of a row about whether Covid or Brexit is more important," one former minister tells me. 

Although Matt Hancock has said MPs will not vote on the new restrictions until January, this senior Tory said "pressure is building" for the Government to recall MPs this side of the new year.

That would create "two days of misery - one on Covid and one on Brexit," the backbencher adds.

"Some ardent Boris fans are really angry with him."

09:22 AM

Mark Francois: Boris Johnson would regret trying to bounce Parliament into a deal

Securing a Brexit deal will be a cause of relief for some - but for Boris Johnson, it could set the stage for one more battle this year. 

Writing in today's Telegraph, Mark Francois notes that "even if [Lord Frost] agrees a new Treaty that the European Research Group will live up to its name and go through it with a fine-tooth comb.

"If there is some unacceptable “poison pill” which truly undermines our sovereignty, buried deep within Article X of the voluminous text, then we will find it, to the displeasure not just of all our members but also no doubt all those new “Red Wall” Conservative backbenchers, who were elected on an unequivocal pledge to their constituents to “Get Brexit Done”.

"Similarly, any misguided attempt to bounce Parliament into voting for such a complex Treaty, before people have even had time to examine it properly, would go down like a lead balloon on the backbenches."

Read the full article here. 

09:16 AM

Tier 4 restrictions could remain until vaccines rolled out, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has suggested the new Tier 4 restrictions unveiled last night could last for "the next couple of months" while a vaccine is rolled out.

The Health Secretary told Sky News: "We don't want to do any of this [but] it was our duty to act. The new strain was out of control. We had to get it under control."

He added: "It is going to be very difficult to keep [the new variant] under control until the vaccines are rolled out."

Mr Hancock also said it was "totally irresponsible behaviour" to travel after the new restrictions were announced, saying the rules were clear that those with packed bags should have unpacked them rather than flee Tier 4.

09:07 AM

Matt Hancock suggests Brexit talks will continue until Christmas

Matt Hancock has said the EU has made "unreasonable demands" as part of post-Brexit trade talks, that "do not respect the result of the referendum".

The Health Secretary told Sky News: "Talks are continuing. The EU have put in a deadline of having them concluded by Christmas. We want a positive conclusion, but unfortunately the EU have put in some unreasonable demands."

He suggested demands on the level-playing field, specifically regarding subsidies, and fishing remained the core outstanding issues. 

"I am sure a deal can be done but does need movement from the EU side," he added. "I am pragmatic, but I also think EU demands are unreasonable and cannot be accepted." 

08:58 AM

MPs will vote on Christmas measures - but only 'after the fact', says Matt Hancock

MPs have already been put on notice that they could be recalled for a Brexit vote - should one be required. 

But last night's announcement that the changes will be put into law has prompted several lockdown-sceptics to demand they be recalled to scrutinise these changes. 

However Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, told Sky News that MPs would vote on the measures retrospectively. 

"We didn't have time to recall Parliament from the point of decision... before implementing them in the early hours of this morning," he said. "There will be a vote after the fact when Parliament returns in January."

08:54 AM

Could cancelling Christmas affect Brexit vote approval?

Boris Johnson's decision yesterday to cancel Christmas for millions of people has come at a critical time for his relationship with MPs, if he is to get a Brexit deal passed before transition. 

Last night, there was plenty of disappointment about the decision to impose a new "stay at home" order on 17m people without seeking approval from Parliament. 

Steve Baker and Mark Harper, who lead the Covid Recovery Group, said in a joint statement: We cannot expect our citizens to tolerate living under a system of laws that changes so frequently, which avoids the usual democratic checks and balances and which is riddled with so much complexity and uncertainty.

"Any change to the laws on Christmas must be debated and approved by the House of Commons in advance, using a Recall if necessary.  Parliament must not be bypassed."

Sir Robert Syms went further, suggesting the Prime Minister could risk his position. 

08:43 AM

Brexit decision 'widely expected' before Christmas

The two chief negotiators – Lord Frost for the UK and Michel Barnier for the EU – were in talks again on Saturday, although there was no sign of a deal with fisheries the main sticking point. One source said: "It feels like we are than two turbots apart."

However, Government sources indicated on Saturday night that a decision is "widely expected" to be made before Christmas due to the European Commission's deadline.   

Michael Gove has said Britain and the EU can agree on a series of “mini unilateral” deals to ease any chaos if no trade deal can be agreed by the end of this month.

Any trade deal is also "realistically" unlikely to be signed off until after Christmas, Mr Gove said, which will mean MPs are likely to vote on any deal just hours before the end of the Brexit transition period.

