Brexit latest: Big Ben sounds as UK officially leaves transition period

Danielle Sheridan

  Boris Johnson writes that the New Year is a year of change and hope

Big Ben has bonged to mark the UK officially leaving its transition period from the EU. 

The UK is now free to pursue independent trade policies for the first time in more than four decades. 

Membership of the single market and customs expired at 11pm - four and a half years after the in-out referendum which sought to settle the issue but sparked political turmoil.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the EU had provided the UK with a "safe European home" during the 1970s, but the country has now "changed out of all recognition" with global perspectives.

His Christmas Eve deal with Brussels, which comes into effect immediately, allows for the continuation of tariff-free trade with the EU single market - though businesses and individuals will have to follow new rules.

Mr Johnson, writing in the Daily Telegraph, said the "great new deal" honoured the "most basic promises" of the 2016 referendum, and added that the UK has "taken back control of our money, our laws and our waters".

"And yet it is also the essence of this treaty that it provides certainty for UK business and industry, because it means that we can continue to trade freely - with zero tariffs and zero quotas - with the EU."

Under the new arrangements, freedom of movement rights will end, and while UK citizens will still be able to travel for work or pleasure, there will be different rules.
12:10 AM

2021

That's it. We are officially in a new year. 

2020 is behind us and if the PM's words were anything to go by earlier, the year ahead should be one filled with hope. 

Happy new year to all our readers. 

11:53 PM

History is made:

The first lorry, driven by Slavi Ivanov Shumeykov, loads onto Le Shuttle at the Eurotunnel in Folkestone, Kent, after the UK leaves the single market and customs union, and transitional trading arrangements expired nearly one hour ago. 

The first lorry loading out into Kent - &nbsp;Gareth Fuller
11:47 PM

So who had the last laugh?

Well, I'd say Nigel Farage:

11:28 PM

Simon Coveney: For me it’s not something to celebrate

Ireland's foreign affairs minister says the relationship between the UK and Ireland will be different now that the transition period has officially ended.

11:17 PM

'Time to raise a glass'

Nigel Farage, aka Mr Brexit, gives his verdict:

11:11 PM

'Freedom'

The chairman of the Brexit Party, Richard Tice, says the UK must "enjoy & preserve our independence, our sovereignty,let’s never let it go again, & let’s make the whole of the U.K. better and better for all".

11:07 PM

Nicola Sturgeon: Keep the light on

Of course, not everyone is pro Brexit and the end of the transition period.

Scotland's First Minister pledged that Scotland would be back soon.

11:05 PM

David Frost: 'Britain has just become a fully independent country again'

Brexit sherpa David Frost tweets:

11:01 PM

Big Ben Bongs for Brexit

Big Ben has bonged.

It has sounded an hour earlier to represent Brexit in Europe. 

10:01 PM

Boris Johnson: New Year really is a year of change and hope

The Prime Minister has written in The Telegraph setting out what 2021 will entail. 

He writes:

As you gaze out at this January of continuing plague and privation you may be tempted to give way to despair. But before you shoot your head back under the covers - let me offer some grounds for thinking that this New Year really is a year of change, and hope

It's full of optimism without denying the hard truths we still have to face. 

Read the full piece here. 

09:37 PM

Tonight in pictures:

Gibraltar scene this evening of &#39;The Rock&#39;&nbsp;&nbsp;
Candlelit vigil outside the British embassy in Brussels of British people living in Brussels who oppose Brexit
The departure of the last Eurostar train ride from Brussels to London
09:02 PM

How will the Brexit trade deal affect some of our biggest industries?

Exporting, financial services and energy will all see changes .

This piece sets out what we can expect to come.

08:50 PM

The Good And the Bad

My colleague, Tony Diver, has gutted the Brexit trade deal  and highlighted the good, the bad and the ugly. 

It's a comprehensive piece and well worth a read.

The piece is here

08:36 PM

ICYMI: This imperfect deal means the battle to truly Leave has only just begun

Sherelle Jacobs, Telegraph Columnist,  writes: Leavers, outside Parliament at least, are divided over whether his deal is merely the illusion of sovereignty or a concrete breakthrough for freedom. Still, the agreement that the Prime Minister has struck, up against the EU mafia, is no mean feat. Short of no deal, it was never going to be possible to instantly “leave”.

Read the full piece here

08:20 PM

'Victory for democracy'

Eurosceptic Tory MPs have hailed the impending end of the Brexit transition period as a "victory for democracy and sovereignty".

Veteran Tory Sir Bill Cash said it is a "victory for democracy and sovereignty" that can only be compared in peacetime with the evolution of modern democracy after the end of the Stuart dynasty.

Sir Bill, who has sat on the European Scrutiny Committee for 35 years, said: "The victory is one for democracy and for sovereignty and it is a momentous moment which, by any historic standards, can only be compared in peacetime to what happened in the late 1680s and '90s.

"Which was the removal of the Stuarts, but followed by the new parliamentary constitutional arrangements which were enacted through the Act of Succession with the Hanoverians going on the throne.

"But followed by evolution of modern democracy which was only ruptured, apart from war, in terms of potential dangers of conquest, but was actually only disrupted by our entry into the European Community on the false prospectus in 1972."

Fellow Eurosceptic Sir John Redwood, who has been a Conservative MP for more than 30 years, said he feels "much relief" that the UK has stated its wish to be "self-governing".

He said: "I never doubted we would win the referendum. I argued that we were being good Europeans by stepping aside from their mighty task to create a United States of Europe.

"We should wish them well and be friends with them, but the fact that the UK had refused to join the euro showed where our hearts resided - with the wider world and with national democracy.

"Today I feel much relief that our country has been open with our friends in Europe and stated clearly we wish to be self-governing, whilst good friends and allies of theirs.

"I look forward to 2021 as a year of strong economic recovery, where we can start to use the new freedoms and opportunities now open to global Britain."

Mark Francois, chairman of the European Research Group of Tory Brexiteers, told PA: "Tonight we get a chance to wave both 2020 and the EU goodbye, within an hour of each other.

"After a truly terrible year and a great struggle for our liberty, it's a marvellous example of a buy one, get one free."

Tory Eurosceptic Peter Bone said he would be celebrating with French champagne to "show that we are pro-Europe but anti-EU".

"It has been a very long campaign and we've gone from being looked on as being strange people that wanted to leave this wonderful European Union by the establishment who have always held that view, to being able to campaign and get the support of people to defeat the establishment," he said.

07:52 PM

What this driving licence news means for you:

UK drivers will no longer require an International Drivers Permit to enter European countries from Friday, the Transport Minister has confirmed.

Last night Grant Shapps confirmed that the Government has “secured agreement with all 27 EU Member States to recognise UK licences without the need for an International Drivers Permit”. 

He said that from today “UK drivers can continue to drive in the EU without an IDP”.

Mr Shapps added that this would come into play “once Covid restrictions lifted”.  It comes after Edmund King, the AA President, warned drivers "may need" an IDP to travel in Europe following the end of the transition period. Mr King warned the IDPs were “outside the scope of negotiations” and urged motorists to “obtain” an IDP before going on any trips.

He said: “IDPs are outside of the scope of negotiations, so regardless of a deal being reached, drivers may need an IDP.

It will be welcome news to British tourists and travellers who have enjoyed unfettered access to the EU and member states.

The concern was that Brexit would bring new requirements for UK drivers travelling to the EU.  It was feared that driving in Europe will become more expensive and complicated. 

07:18 PM

Breaking news: International Drivers Permit not needed

The Transport Minister has announced that UK licences will not need an International Drivers Permit from tomorrow:

07:06 PM

'Things that worried me have been addressed'

Stanley Johnson  added that 'getting Brexit done' was a "tremendous achievement". 

"I made it always very clear that even though I had campaigned to stay in, mainly because of the environment, I made it clear after the referendum that that option was no longer there and I supported the British people that was confirmed in the subsequent elections.

"I'm delighted having spent a lot of time studying the full text of the EU-UK trade agreement, the things that worried me, I do believe have been addressed. 

"This is quite a substantial achievement in the environmental field and puts us in a very good position to take a leading role on the UN climate change in November next year."

07:00 PM

A proud father likens Boris to Churchill

IT's a comparison we've heard again and again but tonight, Stanley Johnson was beaming as he spoke to me about his pride for the Prime Minister.


He says: "In a nut shell maybe it [Brexit] wasn't what I  wanted way bk in 2016 but i think the outcome is in many respects a fine outcome and an extra achievement for Boris as he's not only had to deal with Brexit but also had to deal with Covid and these blows come thick and fast. I am tremendously reminded of what happened in may 1940. Churchill succeeds as PM and gets the fall of France, Dunkirk, the Blitz.. one thing after another but in the end he comes out of it. I do see these parallels between 1940 and 2020 but bravo to Boris and the team and let's hope it turns out well in the end."

06:17 PM

Boris Johnson's New Year's message

The Prime Minister has described 2020 as the year in which "the Government was forced to tell people how to live their lives, how long to wash their hands, how many households could meet together".

He says he  can "imagine that there will be plenty of people who will be only too happy to say goodbye to the grimness of 2020",  as he adds that "as the sun rises tomorrow on 2021 we have the certainty of those vaccines".

It's a strong message. Watch it in full below:

06:04 PM

The last 4.5 years of Brexit

A brilliant picture gallery showing the faces of Brexit over the years has been compiled by The Telegraph. 

Well worth a flick through ... picture 7 is a personal fave: 

05:52 PM

Britain's ready for Brexit.

A UK Government source has confirmed that from 11pm tonight it "is confident its systems are in place and they're ready to go".

They confirmed that there's been a surge of visits to the gov.uk/transition page over the last week and that as of 8.30am this morning, 450 Kent Access Permits have been issued with validity for Jan 1 and more are expected to be issued throughout the day.

Kent Access Permits are issued for a specific 24hr period, and these numbers refer only to those permits issued for use on January 1st.

The government expects volumes of traffic to be low tomorrow due to it being New Year's Day and added that all the inland border facilities will be open in Kent. 

A Government spokesman confirmed that "HGV Drivers that travel to ports in Kent without being granted a Kent Access Pass through the "Check an HGV is ready to cross the border service" will be identified via Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras. They will then be subject to enforcement action including an on-the-spot fine of up to £300.

05:41 PM

How are people welcoming Brexit?

 The Telegraph has compiled a video of how people are reacting in Dover to the fact Brexit is officially around the corner....

05:12 PM

Nigel Farage says he 'doesn't qualify' for a knighthood

Mr Farage tells me that he doesn't believe he would  be offered a knighthood in any case.

Asked if he would accept the honour if he was ... well, it wasn't a no. 

He says: "I don't think I qualify. Having watched hours of debate last night in the Lords I realised to get an honour you have to be part of the 'remain establishment'."

Mr Farage adds that he will be celebrating tonight by having a quiet one "with a glass of something nice".

"I would've gone to a the pub but can't.

"I looked at a helicopter to the Scilly Isles where the pubs are open ... but it was too expensive."

05:05 PM

Sir Nigel Farage?

Some have called him Mr Brexit so it might seem fitting that Nigel Farage  is odds-on to be knighted in the next five years with Ladbrokes.

The bookies make it a 4/5 shot the Brexiteer is given the honour by the end of 2025, and it's just 6/4 he is knighted in 2021 during the summer or New Year gongs.

Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes said: "Love him or loathe him, Farage has had a huge role to play during Brexit and the odds suggest he'll be rewarded at the highest level."

Latest betting figures

Nigel Farage to be knighted in June 2021 3/1
Nigel Farage to be knighted in 2021 (June or December) 6/4
Nigel Farage to be knighted by end of 2025 4/5

04:47 PM

So what's all the fuss about?

Brussels Correspondent, James Crisp, has been following the Brexit journey for years. 
He gives his take below: 


AT the stroke of 11pm the UK will leave the EU single market and customs union. It will be the final step in a process lasting about four years, that began with a referendum in 2016.

It will mean that trade between the UK and the EU is more difficult - the new trade deal agreement, which was signed on Christmas Eve, not withstanding. 

But that friction is the price paid to win back UK sovereignty when it comes to setting rules and regulations.

The challenge for this and future governments is to prove that that economic price is worth paying and that the advantages of being more nimble and free of Brussels' regulatory orbit is worth it in the end. 

04:29 PM

Migrants make 5am New Year's Eve dash

This morning, under the cover of darkness, 33 migrants on four boats crossed the Channel in a desperate attempt to reach the UK before Brexit.

My colleague, Jamie Johnson, who has reported extensively on the migrant crisis, writes that in 2020, some 8,400 people arrived on British shores having left northern France - four times as many as in 2019.

On New Year's Eve, men were photographed in shorts and flip flops on the dockside in Dover, having been taken ashore by Border Force officials after crossing at 5am.

As Britain leaves the EU, Home Secretary Priti Patel has vowed to fix the "fundamentally broken" asylum system in the UK to make it "firm and fair", promising to introduce new legislation in 2021 for the “biggest overhaul” of the system in “decades”.

Read more of the story here.

04:17 PM

New Year's Eve

Welcome all. 

It may be New Year's Eve but with no parties to go to and no social mixing allowed, The Telegraph is bringing you a live Brexit Blog to mark the end of the transition period. 

From 11pm tonight Britain will have officially left the European Union.

Until then we will bring you all the latest news.

So grab some bubbly, take a seat and see in the New Year with us. 

