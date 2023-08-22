Brexit may have delivered a new blow to the rights of British travellers

Travellers who are flying into the UK on an EU airline from a non-EU country will be affected by the judgment - E+

It looks as though Brexit may have delivered a new blow to consumer rights affecting British travellers. The problem stems from a judgment which was made by the European Court of Justice last year, but which has just been reported by the Independent.

It applies to travellers who are flying into the UK on an EU airline from a non-EU country and who are ticketed via a change of plane in the EU. If that sounds unusual or complicated, it is actually a fairly common occurrence which potentially applies to millions of passengers a year. Many people book to far-flung destinations with, for example, KLM, Air France or Lufthansa, taking a short hop to Amsterdam, Paris or Frankfurt and connecting to their long-haul flight from there. They then return via the same route. It’s often one of the cheapest ways to get to destinations like South America or the Far East.

Passengers whose final destination is the UK don't have the same entitlements because of the 'third country' status that is a result of Brexit - Corbis RF Stills

Under EU membership, if your flight to the European country was disrupted, delayed or cancelled, you could claim for expenses (hotels and meals) from the airline and may be entitled to compensation of up to £500. But the court ruling means that those passengers whose final destination is the UK don’t have the same entitlements. This is because of our “third-country” status which comes about as a result of Brexit. (It is only the return flight into the EU which is affected, outbound flights are still covered because UK legislation continues to apply to the airline since the initial flight is operating out of a British airport).

The relevant part of the ruling says that the regulation enshrining compensation rights “is not applicable to a flight with a connecting flight, booked under a single booking but consisting of two flights, both of which are operated by a Community air carrier, if both the departure airport of the first flight and the arrival airport of the second flight are in the territory of a third country [this includes the UK] and only the airport where the stopover takes place is in the territory of a Member State.” So, in such cases, your claim against an EU airline will fail in the European Court.

'Compensation rules still apply to all international airlines operating direct point-to-point flights to and from Britain,' writes Trend - Michael England

The good news is that compensation rules still apply to all international airlines operating direct point-to-point flights to and from Britain. To make a successful claim, the hold-up or cancellation must have been the airline’s fault and caused a delay of three hours or more beyond the scheduled arrival time. You will not normally be entitled to compensation for delays caused by bad or extreme weather or air traffic control problems. You may, however, be entitled to claim for the cost of meals and accommodation if your flight is delayed overnight.

The rules are a little complicated, so check our detailed guide here.

