Politics latest news: EU rejects UK fishing offer despite phone call between PM and Ursula von der Leyen

Tony Diver
Boris Johnson and the EU Commission president spoke last night, it has been revealed - Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street
The European Union has rejected a UK offer on fishing rights, despite a personal call between Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen designed to force a last-minute breakthrough in the Brexit trade deal negotiations.

The UK's offer on fisheries would have seen  the bloc slash the value of its fishing catch in UK waters by roughly a third over a transition period of five years, down from an initial demand to cut it by 60 per cent over three years.

Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen spoke last night in a call that was not announced to journalists, and have spoken again since then. 

The pair have now established a hotline between Downing Street and the European Commission, and will speak "wherever it is necessary", an EU source said.

Negotiators have just days to reach agreement before the legal deadline of December 31, after which the UK will otherwise leave the single market and customs union without a deal.

A Downing Street official said the UK and the bloc were still "miles apart" on several key issues, echoing the Prime Minister's indication that a no-deal outcome is now the most likely.

02:28 PM

Rev John Sentamu and Dan Hannan to receive peerages

John Sentamu, Dan Hannan and the former head of MI5 are on a list of people who will receive peerages, the Government has announced.

Also on the list are Dean Godson, Director of the think tank Policy Exchange, and Peter Cruddas, a former Conservative party chairman.

The full list is below.

Nominations from Boris Johnson:

  • Sir Richard Benyon – former Defra minister and MP for Newbury

  • Peter Cruddas – businessman and philanthropist.

  • Dame Jacqueline Foster – formerly Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party in the European Parliament and MEP.

  • Stephanie Fraser – Chief Executive of Cerebral Palsy Scotland.

  • Dean Godson – Director of Policy Exchange.

  • Dan Hannan – formerly MEP for South East England.

  • Syed Kamall – formerly Leader of the Conservative Party in the European Parliament and MEP.

Nominations from Sir Keir Starmer:

  • Cllr Judith Blake CBE – Leader of Leeds City Council.

  • Jenny Chapman – formerly Member of Parliament for Darlington.

  • Vernon Coaker – formerly schools minister and Member of Parliament for Gedling.

  • Wajid Khan – formerly MEP for North West England.

  • Gillian Merron – Chief Executive of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, former Public Health minister and Member of Parliament for Lincoln.

Crossbench peerages:

  • Sir Terence Etherton QC – lately Master of the Rolls and Head of Civil Justice.

  • Sir Simon McDonald – lately Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Head of the Diplomatic Service.

  • Sir Andrew Parker – lately Director General of MI5,

  • Revd. Dr John Sentamu – lately Archbishop of York.

02:12 PM

4,000 lorries on their way to Dover

The situation at the Port of Dover could be about to get a lot worse if a deal is not agreed with the French government soon.

Ian Wright of the Food and Drink Federation has suggested as many as 4,000 lorries could be on their way to the port now - almost tripling the number of lorries currently waiting on the M20 or nearby Manston Airport.

02:03 PM

Mutant Covid 'has spread around UK already'

Genomic researchers have found the new and more infectious variant of Covid-19 has already spread around the UK, with cases identified in Wales and Scotland.

The Covid-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) consortium sampled cases around the UK and found the variant is also in the South West, Midlands and North of England, areas that are under Tier 2 and 3 restrictions.

Jeffrey Barrett, lead Covid-19 statistical geneticist at COG-UK, warned there was a lag in the sequence data being sampled, so the most recent data was from the first week of December when England came out of the second national lockdown.

At a Science Media Centre briefing on Tuesday, he said: "They're relatively small numbers but I think it is important to be aware that it is certainly not the case that this is just completely geographically constrained to what is the current Tier 4 area."

In a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, officials in Manchester said they were not aware of the mutant strain of the virus in the city yet,

01:45 PM

New peer nominations expected this afternoon

A list of peer nominations from Downing Street will be released this afternoon, it has been reported.

Sky News reported one of the peers nominated will be Peter Cruddas, a former chairman of the Conservative Party.

We will bring you more as we get it.

01:23 PM

EU Commission calls for end to UK travel bans

The European Commission has recommended that flight and train bans on travel from the UK should be discontinued to avoid supply chain disruptions, but “non-essential travel to and from the UK should be discouraged”.

01:06 PM

Beyond Brexit: What's in store for Boris Johnson after January 1?

As Brexit negotiations go down to the wire and a deal yet to be agreed, it seems hard to imagine a political landscape not dominated by Brexit.  The Telegraph's Associate Editor Camilla Tominey talks through what is in store for Boris Johnson as the UK leaves the EU, with a deal or no deal.

 

12:35 PM

Military to administer Covid tests to lorry drivers - but which sort?

Trucks parked up near the port of Dover last night - Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg
A deal with France on the reopening of the border for freight will rely on Covid-19 tests administered by the military.

But the UK and France have clashed on which sort of coronavirus tests lorry drivers will receive - with the UK pushing for rapid turnaround lateral flow tests, which can give results in 15 minutes.

The French Government says it will require compulsory PCR tests for French people coming back to France and for Britons resident in France, and for lorry drivers.

PCR tests are more accurate but can take 48 hours to give a result, which the British Government believes would cause a backlog at the ports.

A deal is expected to be announced later today, and could see the port reopening tomorrow morning.

12:25 PM

Health and social care at risk after Brexit, warns think tank

The health and care sector faces a "perilously uncertain" future post-Brexit, a new report has said.

The impact of the end of the transition period on December 31 is a "risk", a study by the Nuffield Trust added.

The think tank stated: "The perilously uncertain future facing the UK at the end of the Brexit transition period could put the UK's health and care system at risk."

The report said new migration rules, possible disruption to medicines and devices, "an ongoing economic slowdown" and "barriers to science investment" would hit the health sector.

Referring to possible disruption of medical supplies, the study said that while extensive planning had been undertaken by the Government and NHS "it is not clear exactly what scenario has been prepared for and what the impact will be if disruption is longer or broader than expected".

12:08 PM

Lorry border chaos makes headlines abroad

The chaos at the French border yesterday has made US headlines in this morning's newspapers, including on the front page of the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post.

Wall Street Journal
New York Times
Washington Post
11:42 AM

Barnier will update ambassadors on negotiations

Michel Barnier is to update ambassadors from the 27 European Union nations on the state of the negotiations with the UK as time runs out for a deal.

The EU's chief negotiator will also set out the state of play to MEPs as efforts continue to reach an agreement with the UK before the current trading arrangements expire on December 31.

The UK leaves the single market and customs union on December 31 and will face tariffs and quotas on trade with the EU unless a deal is reached.

But talks in Brussels remain difficult, with "significant differences in key areas", including fishing rights and rules on maintaining fair competition.

11:01 AM

Boris and von der Leyen set up trade talk hotline

In yet another sign that the EU trade talks are in their final days, the Prime Minister and Ursula von der Leyen have set up a hotline between Downing Street and the European Commission to discuss the progress of the talks.

Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen spoke last night about fishing - one of the remaining obstacles to a deal - but the EU has now rejected the UK's offer (see 10.19).

Our Brussels Correspondent, James Crisp, now reports the pair are now speaking "wherever there is a need".

10:35 AM

Boris and von der Leyen 'had secret phone call on fisheries'

Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen earlier this month, in Brussels - &nbsp;Olivier Hoslet/Pool EPA
Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen had a secret phone call to discuss fisheries, Politico is reporting.

The website says the Prime Minister and the EU Commissioner spoke last night to try and resolve a deadlock on the proportion of UK fish the EU will lose control over after the end of the transition period.

Downing Street has made an offer to EU diplomats that would see their catch reduced by a third - down from an initial negotiating position of 60 per cent  - but that offer is understood to have been rejected.

No10 declined to comment on the call, which unusually was not announced to journalists.

A UK government official told Politico: “The EU position is still miles off what would be acceptable to us.”

10:19 AM

UK's fisheries offer has been rejected by EU

Downing Street's latest offer on fisheries to the EU has been rejected by the EU, Bloomberg news is reporting.

Last night, an EU official suggested diplomats would decline the offer - which would see the bloc slash the value of its fishing catch in UK waters by roughly a third over a transition period of five years, down from an initial demand to cut it by 60 per cent over three years.

10:01 AM

ONS data shows quarter of deaths now from Covid-19

A total of 2,756 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending December 11 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down from 2,835 deaths in the week to December 4 - a fall of 3 per cent.

It is the second week a in row that the number of deaths has decreased.

Nearly a quarter (22.4 per cent) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to December 11 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

So far 84,198 deaths involving Covid-19 have taken place in the UK.

09:33 AM

'Fluctuating' lorry numbers create huge tailback

Priti Patel this morning acknowledged there had been some "fluctuation" in the number of lorries waiting in Kent to get across the border.

This morning's figures suggest the numbers have "fluctuated" from around 170 yesterday to 1500 today.

Here is what that looks like on the roads:

09:16 AM

World Health Organisation backs travel bans to UK

Travel bans to contain the spread of the mutant virus are "prudent", the World Health Organisation's European chief has said.

A meeting has also been called of WHO's European member states to discuss the UK strain.

08:58 AM

BioNTech CEO 'confident' vaccine will work against mutant Covid

The chief executive of BioNTech has said the German pharmaceutical company is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the UK variant, but further studies are needed to be completely sure.

Moderna, which manufactures a different coronavirus vaccine, is also testing its jab against the faster-spreading version of the disease.

 

08:54 AM

Summer bounceback saw record increase in GDP

The latest economic data shows the UK's economy grew by more than initially thought this summer as it bounced back from the deepest economic hit in more than 60 years.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 16 per cent between July and September, the fastest quarterly increase since records began in 1955.

The new figure is ahead of the Office for National Statistics' initial estimate of a 15.5 per cent rise in GDP during the third quarter of the year.

But despite record growth, the third-quarter bounceback was not enough to make up the ground that the UK had lost in the preceding three months.

Between April and June, GDP dropped by 18.8 per cent, revised down from earlier estimates of 19.8 per cent, as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the economy. The first lockdown in England was launched on March 23.

Taken together, it means that the level of UK GDP was still 8.6 per cent lower in the third quarter than it had been at the end of 2019, before the pandemic.

08:50 AM

Tier 4 fears dominate headlines as virus spreads

A quick look through the morning's headlines shows the possibility of a nationwide Tier 4 is dominating the news agenda again today.

The Telegraph is the only paper to bring the news that lorry drivers could be tested at the border as part of a deal with France to reopen freight lines.

Telegraph
 The Mirror and Express both splash on the spread of the "mutant" Covid-19 variant across the UK - and the possibility of Tier 4 everywhere.

Mirror express
 The Sun and Metro both raise the possibility of panic buying in the lead-up to Christmas, as Britons worry about the safety of their Christmas dinners.

sun metro
08:41 AM

Nationwide Tier 4 is 'inevitable', says Home Secretary

The Government will need to take "strong measures" to contain the Covid variant across the UK and tougher tiers are "inevitable," Home Secretary Priti Patel has said.

"If the virus continues to spread then we will take stronger measures, because at the end of the day our objective is to save lives and to keep people safe," Ms Patel told Sky News.

"It is inevitable as people travel, and of course we're urging people not to travel for the sake of everybody's health, we have to take strong measures and we're doing that."

Asked if Tier 4 was inevitable across the whole of the UK, the Home Secretary said: "Of course. If the virus continues to spread then we will take stronger measures. But right now it is not for me to preempt any change."

It comes after the Government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said more restrictions may be needed because cases of the mutant strain were now appearing "everywhere".

All the latest coronavirus news is on our dedicated Covid-19 live blog, run by my colleague Jordan Kelly-Linden.

08:37 AM

Lorry drivers given one cereal bar each as they wait for border to reopen

Peckish lorry drivers are currently queuing down the M20 in Kent - &nbsp;SIMON DAWSON/REUTERS
Lorry drivers waiting to cross the Channel have been offered just a single cereal bar each, according to a trade association.

Rod McKenzie, managing director of the Road Haulage Association, told BBC Breakfast: "Clearly those drivers have spent a second night parked up somewhere, possibly on a motorway, possibly somewhere else, trying to get across the Channel, and many of them are European drivers trying to get home for Christmas, and their morale is very poor.

"Yesterday Kent County Council offered each of them one cereal bar, which is a pretty poor effort, I think in terms of maintaining their morale, and their spirits."

Mr McKenzie said toilet facilities were also a "big issue" with concerns over health and cleanliness.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, told BBC Breakfast there were "welfare facilities and support for those hauliers" available.

08:33 AM

No extension to transition period, says Patel

Priti Patel has firmly ruled out any extension to the UK's Brexit transition period, as trade deal talks enter their final stages.

Asked if there was any temptation to seek an extension to the Brexit transition period due to end this year, she added: "No there is not."

Priti Patel - ITV/Shutterstock
Boris Johnson and other ministers have repeatedly ruled out any extension to the period, which ends on December 31.

After that, the UK will leave the EU without a deal unless agreement can be reached in the next few days.

 

08:29 AM

A berry English scandal: Britain could run out of fruit

One of the key issues in the border blockage between the UK and France is fruit and salad, experts have warned.

The British Retail Consortium said Britain gets much of its salad and fruit, including strawberries, from Europe at this time of year.

The 1500 lorries currently parked in Kent must get back to suppliers in Spain and other southern European countries to stock up on the produce, or risk a shortage on the shelves after Christmas.

Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: " He added: "As long as it can be cleared today there'll be minimal impact for consumers - remember the shops are shut on Christmas Day which takes one day of buying out of the equation, but those lorries that are stuck in Kent, they do need to get back within the next day."

08:24 AM

Labour: Lorry drivers should be treated better

A truck driver on the M20 near Ashford last night - TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
A truck driver on the M20 near Ashford last night - TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Rachel Reeves, the Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, has said lorry drivers are essential workers and should be treated "a lot better".

"The welfare of these drivers should be on top of our minds at the moment, we should be treating them much better than we are because they are essential workers that keep our supermarkets stocked, keep our manufacturing sector working, but also get our British goods to market around the world."

Ms Reeves suggested lorry drivers should be taken to airports to get back home if the border is not going to be opened soon.

08:16 AM

Good morning

Boris Johnson is negotiating with Europe on two fronts this morning as he fights to reopen the UK border with France as ongoing talks chase down a final deal with the EU.

French ministers have suggested an announcement is imminent on the ports, which are set to reopen from tomorrow. The announcement is expected to include a new plan to test hauliers at the border to reduce the spread of the mutant strain of Covid-19 across the Channel, we report this morning.

Priti Patel said the Government was "working to get a resolution" with the French authorities.

In Brexit news, Downing Street and EU sources are both briefing that the two sides remain far apart on the key issues of fishing and the level playing field, but there is some suggestion that a deal is closer than it has ever been, following a major concession on fisheries.

