Politics latest news: Over-50s shielding reports 'speculation', minister insists

A minister has claimed that reports the Government is planning to make some over-50s shield this winter is "speculation" and "inaccurate", amid growing backlash against them.

Anyone over 50 who is obese, overweight or in ill health is likely to receive an individually tailored letter in the autumn warning them they are at increased risk and advising them of steps to take to protect themselves under plans being readied in Whitehall.

But Tory MPs and business leaders have argued that telling over-50s to stay at home risks damaging the economy and runs contrary to Boris Johnson’s plea to get workers back to the office.

This morning, Nadhim Zahawi claimed that was not the Government's current thinking on how to stop the spread of the virus.

The business minister told the Today programme: "Infection rates are spiking because of people entering other people's homes...That story is speculation, it's inaccurate

"We are responding... is through our local responses. It's working, it worked in Leicester, I am absolutely confident it will work in Manchester if people follow the guidelines.

"That is the correct way to do this, is to follow how the virus is behaving and react accordingly. That story is speculation and is inaccurate."

The Chief Whip has said he takes the matter of a Conservative MP reportedly under investigation for rape "very seriously", amid growing criticism that he did not act when the complaint was first raised with him four months ago.

Speaking in a clip on Sky News, Mark Spencer said: "They are very serious allegations and we do take those allegations very seriously.

"I think it is down to the police to do that thorough investigation, not for the Whips Office to investigate this alleged crime, it is for the police and the authorities to do that.

"Once they've come to that conclusion, then we can assess where we're at and the position that the MP find themselves in.

"Of course, we've got to bear in mind the victim, we don't want to do anything to identify the victim at the same time."

Mr Spencer said he had "nothing further to add at this stage".

Boris Johnson is still committed to reducing the number of peers in the House of Lords, despite him adding 36 names to the chamber last week.

The Speaker of the House of Lords has urged the Prime Minister to stop creating "mass" peerages and labelled the size of the chamber "ridiculous" following the latest swathe of appointments, which including his brother Jo Johnson, former MEP Claire Fox and the Evening Standard proprietor Evgeny Lebedev.

Asked if the new peers will be "passengers" rather than active members, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “All of the individuals were nominated in recognition of their contribution to society and their public and political service. "Peers are appointed to further contribute to public service in Parliament.”

Number 10 has insisted testing of care home residents and staff "has not stopped" but has also admitted that not all care homes have yet been reached "due to rising demand".

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Care home testing has not stopped.

"Any care home resident or member of staff with symptoms can immediately access a free test and we are continuing to roll out asymptomatic regular testing, for staff and residents, to care homes.

"However, due to rising demand across testing and some unexpected delays such as the pause on the use of Randox kit, we've not been able to reach all care homes as quickly as we'd hoped."

Pubs may have to be closed in order for schools to stay open during local surges of coronavirus, Downing Street has hinted.

The Government is "planning for all people to return to school full time from the beginning of the autumn term", although a "specific localised lockdown" might halt that temporarily, the Prime Minister's spokesman said.

The Government is taking a "localised" approach "where you would assess the situation on the ground and take whatever steps were required to slow the spread of the virus", he added. But the Government is "committed to supporting the hospitality industry which has had a very tough time" during coronavirus.

It follows comments by Prof Graham Medley, who chairs the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) sub-group on pandemic modelling, over the weekend.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think we’re in a situation whereby most people think that opening schools is a priority for the health and wellbeing of children and that when we do that we are going to reconnect lots of households.

Lobby latest: Reports of over 50s being asked to shield ‘inaccurate’, No 10 says

Downing Street appears to be reversing plans to ask over-50s to shield, following a major backlash at the weekend.

Although it was briefed out by senior figures within the Government, today the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the story is “inaccurate”.

Thee Government continues to “assess the scientific and medical advice and take whatever steps are needed to ensure the population is protected”, he said, even saying the idea that localised age-based restrictions is not “something I’m aware of”.

However, travel restrictions - such as the lockdown sealing off London around the M25 - are possible in areas which are "particularly badly affected", he said.

One of the steps to tackle outbreaks is "closing down local transport networks", he said.

"It's not a new thing," the spokesman added, pointing to the details published in the "contain" stage documentation.

Boris Johnson 'risking industrial unrest' over office working shift, warns union

Civil service unions have warned that Boris Johnson is "risking industrial unrest" by encouraging people back into offices at a point when coronavirus is starting to resurface in the community.

The Prime Minister name-checked the profession as one he expected to see returning to the workplace when he announced a change to the default situation last month.

But the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) has accused the Government of "playing fast and loose" with workers' safety.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "Current scientific advice is that people should work from home where they can. Boris Johnson is risking industrial unrest by pursuing this policy and our union will support members who believe their workplace is unsafe to return to."

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA Union, added: "The majority of civil servants are currently working successfully from home.

"Ministers need to recognise this and allow the civil service to manage this transition, without pressure to virtue-signal for a pattern of working that has already changed for good."

New coronavirus tests can be rolled out to schools, says Health Secretary

Two new coronavirus tests that can give results in just 90 minutes are "a big step forward", and allow the Government to roll out testing in schools and other settings, Matt Hancock has said.

The Health Secretary told BBC News the breakthrough, revealed this morning, meant more people could get tested more quickly "so we can find out where the virus is and tackle it and keep those rates of infection down".

He added: "This is a big step forward in terms of how quickly we're going to be able to get tests turned around and also how widespread we can make the tests.

"These technologies which deliver these rapid turnaround tests will mean that we can expand testing capacity further and in into settings where, for instance... in schools, currently we have survey testing, so we have some testing, that would be able to be expanded.

"But also looking across the community where we want to test people who don't have symptoms to find out where the virus is."

Have your say on: the Government's over-50s plan

Ministers are facing a backlash over plans to extend the Government’s shielding programme to some over-50s this winter.

Tory MPs and business leaders warned that telling over-50s to stay at home risks damaging the economy and runs contrary to Boris Johnson’s plea to get workers back to the office.

Anyone over 50 who is obese, overweight or in ill health is likely to receive an individually tailored letter in the autumn warning them they are at increased risk and advising them of steps to take to protect themselves.

Nadhim Zahawi this morning stressed it was "speculation" and the reports were "inaccurate" - although did not clarify what those inaccuracies were.

But is it a necessary step for worst-case scenarios - and could it save the long-term economy, as well as public health? Have your say in the poll below.

Boris Johnson praises 'political giant' John Hume

Boris Johnson has paid tribute to "political giant" John Hume, saying that there would have been no Belfast or Good Friday Agreement without him.

The former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner has died aged 83.

In a statement across multiple posts on Twitter, Mr Johnson said: "For decades he sought resolution of the Troubles in Northern Ireland through dialogue and agreement. Without John Hume there would have been no Belfast or Good Friday Agreement.

"His vision paved the way for the stability, positivity and dynamism of the Northern Ireland of today, and his passing is a powerful reminder of how far Northern Ireland has come. My sincerest condolences go to his devoted wife, Pat, and the rest of the Hume family at this difficult time."

John Hume was quite simply a political giant. He stood proudly in the tradition that was totally opposed to violence and committed to pursuing his objectives by exclusively peaceful and democratic means. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 3, 2020

WHO: There might never be coronavirus treatment 'silver bullet'

It is "highly likely" that the world will face "legitimate shortages" of a coronavirus vaccine if - or when - one is developed, according to the doctor who s leading trials for therapeutic cures.

Dr Derek Angus, who appears in a new Channel 4 documentary Race Against the Virus: The Hunt for a Vaccine, conversations must take place between different nations, and believes we should consider weighted lottery system, “where everyone weighs in on the ethics of it.”

It might be decided that frontline workers should be at the front of the queue, says Dr Angus. “But equally you have the question of underrepresented minorities who appear to have a disproportionate burden of the disease. You could say that they should have a chance... The point is to write out your ethical principles of fairness and be entirely transparent about it."

How did we get here - and where are we going?

Minister defends chief whip over Tory MP rape claim inaction

Analysis: 'Covid vaccine shortages are very likely - without a plan, it will be a feeding frenzy'

Tributes pour in after peace process architect John Hume dies

There are many tributes to John Hume pouring in from current politicians in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, including First Minister Arlene Foster and Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

The Irish prime minister praised the Nobel Peace Prize winner, who has died aged 83, as a "great hero and a true peace maker".

"Throughout his long life he exhibited not just courage, but also fortitude, creativity and an utter conviction that democracy and human rights must define any modern society," he said. "For him, the purpose of politics was to bring people together, not split them apart.

Mr Martin added: "John Hume's life was one of towering achievement."

Sincere condolences to Pat & the wider Hume family. A giant in Irish nationalism, John left his unique mark in the House of Commons, Brussels & Washington. In our darkest days he recognised that violence was the wrong path & worked steadfastly to promote democratic politics. pic.twitter.com/Ctkdfxa4Au — Arlene Foster #We’llMeetAgain (@DUPleader) August 3, 2020

Former prime ministers including Tony Blair and Sir John Major have also praised Mr Hume, although the current Government has not commented.

Sir John Major pays tribute to 'fervent warrior for peace' John Hume

John Hume was one of the most "fervent warriors for peace" who has earned himself an "honoured place" in history, former prime minister Sir John Major has said.

The former SDLP leader, who was one of the architects of the peace process and Good Friday Agreement, has died aged 83.

The former Conservative party leader said: "John Hume was an advocate for peace in Northern Ireland for the greater part of his life.

"Few others invested such time and energy to this search and few sought to change entrenched attitudes with such fierce determination.

"Those whose communities have been transformed into peaceful neighbourhoods may wish to pay tribute to one of the most fervent warriors for peace. He has earned himself an honoured place in Irish history."

Nicola Sturgeon tells Scots to 'keep the heid' amid images of crowded pubs

Nicola Sturgeon has called on Scots to "keep the heid" after pictures showed scenes of crowded pubs and bars this weekend.

The First Minister tweeted: "Covid remains a real and present threat to our health and wellbeing. Scenes like these are dangerous, and could easily result in pubs being closed again - which no one wants."

Yesterday it emerged that a cluster of 13 cases linked to a pub in Aberdeen was being investigated by public health officials.

Spot on from @StephenFlynnSNP - COVID remains a real and present threat to our health and wellbeing. Scenes like these are dangerous, and could easily result in pubs being closed again - which no one wants. We all have a responsibility here. Please, please everybody #keeptheheid https://t.co/vuDqN9ZJmo — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 3, 2020

Tories tout the Government's discount dining scheme

Ministers and Tory MPs are heavily touting the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme which launched today.

Nadhim Zahawi said this morning his family of five would be making use of the discounting dining scheme, which runs from Monday to Wednesday at participating restaurants, today after work.

I'm sure we will see plenty of pictures of familiar faces enjoying a meal out later today. In the meantime. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has posted this teaser.

⬆️ More than 72,000 individual restaurants registered

🔍 Over 3.3m searches on the restaurant finder

💷 50% off all day and night, £10 per person

😋 Unlimited Mon-Wed, no vouchers needed.



Eat Out to Help Out starts today: https://t.co/kp4XPsPjmp









— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 3, 2020

Have your say on: the Government's over-50s plan

Ministers are facing a backlash over plans to extend the Government’s shielding programme to some over-50s this winter.

Tory MPs and business leaders warned that telling over-50s to stay at home risks damaging the economy and runs contrary to Boris Johnson’s plea to get workers back to the office.

Anyone over 50 who is obese, overweight or in ill health is likely to receive an individually tailored letter in the autumn warning them they are at increased risk and advising them of steps to take to protect themselves.

But is it a necessary step for worst-case scenarios - and could it save the long-term economy, as well as public health? Have your say in the poll below.

Don't ban TikTok - urge them to 'break away from China', urges Tobias Ellwood

Tobias Ellwood has said the UK should not ban popular app TikTok, instead urging officials to put their efforts into encouraging the tech firm to "break away" from Beijing.

There have been calls to ban the app after Donald Trump told reporters last week: “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States".

China hawks including Iain Duncan Smith have said the UK should follow suit. But while Mr Ellwood, the Defence Committee Chair, has sided with the former party leader on Huawei, he is taking a different approach to TikTok.

Calls to simply ban TIKTOK are shortsighted - we are losing this tech Cold War.

Let’s 1stly pursue a strategy to encourage tech co’s with Chinese links (operating in the West) to BREAK AWAY from China & follow our transparency laws- subject, of course, to full GCHQ cyber scrutiny pic.twitter.com/w3qhrhEVzI

— Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) August 3, 2020

People 'do not trust national system' of coronvirus restrictions, claims public health chief

Local initiatives to tackle rising coronavirus cases will have more success than national measures because of a lack of trust in the top-down approach, Liverpool's public health chief has said.

An "enhanced outbreak control action plan" was set up for Princes Park after almost half of the increase in confirmed cases across Liverpool last week were in the ward, which includes campaigns to drive up testing while some easements have been paused.

Matt Ashton, director of public health for Liverpool, said: "This is a locally-led imposure of measures to try and control the virus at an earlier stage and therefore avoid the need for a national lockdown.

"I think trust is a massive issue here. I just don't think we have trust in the national system for people to tell us what we need to do. Therefore we are much more likely to have success if we lead this locally, if we use our community champions and leaders, our faith leaders and our volunteers, and use people who actually understand the area, live and work in the area and get the message across that way."

09:41 AM

Lord Trimble pays tribute to 'major contributor' John Hume

Lord Trimble, who was jointly awarded the Nobel peace prize along with John Hume, has paid tribute to the former SDLP leader who has died aged 83.

The former Ulster Unionist leader told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show: "Right from outset of the Troubles, John was urging people to seek their objectives peacefully and was constantly critical of those who did not realise the importance of peace," he said.

Lord Trimble added: "I will remember a lot of things about John, things that we did together, positions that we took, not always in agreement with each other, there was disagreement as well.

"He was a major contributor to politics in Northern Ireland and particularly to the process that gave us an agreement that we are still working our way through.

"That's hugely important and that's something that he will be remembered for in years to come."

Tony Blair (C) David Trimble (L) and SDLP leader John Hume (R) in 1998 - AFP More

Testing 'inaccuracies' could lead to wrongly imposing coronavirus restrictions, scientist warns

"Inaccuracies" and "poor interpretation" of testing data could lead to mistakes about imposing coronavirus restrictions, a scientist has warned.

Carl Heneghan, professor of evidence-based medicine at the University of Oxford, also said that the potential for false-positives - people without the disease who test positive - to drive the increase in community cases was "substantial".

His comments come after new restrictions were imposed in parts of north-west England due to a rise in Covid-19 transmission rates.

Writing on the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM) website on Sunday, Prof Heneghan said it was "essential" to adjust the number of cases against the number of tests being carried out.

He said that the data from tests carried out in laboratories, known as pillar one, and those in the community, pillar two, in England from July showed a trend of increasing case numbers from about 500 a day to nearly 750.

Prof Heneghan said that on July 1 the seven-day moving average of testing was 41,109 for pillar one and 43,161 in pillar two.

But by July 31, the pillar one seven-day average for testing had increased by 20% to 49,543 while the pillar two had risen by 82% to 78,522 tests, he said.

Prof Heneghan said that when case numbers are adjusted for the number of tests done and standardised to per 100,000 tests, it showed that while pillar one was trending down, pillar two was flatlining.

Tony Blair praises 'politican titan' John Hume

Former prime minister Tony Blair has praised John Hume's "epic" contribution to the peace process, following the death of the former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Mr Blair, who was in Number 10 when the Good Friday Agreement was signed, said: "John Hume was a political titan; a visionary who refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past.

"His contribution to peace in Northern Ireland was epic and he will rightly be remembered for it. He was insistent it was possible, tireless in pursuit of it and endlessly creative in seeking ways of making it happen...He influenced my politics in many ways, but his belief in working through differences to find compromise will stay with me forever. My thoughts are with Patricia and the rest of his family. He will be greatly missed."

Judith Church, Tony Blair and John Hume at the Labour Party Conference in 1994 More

Sadiq Khan attacks Prime Minister over secretive London lockdown plans

Sadiq Khan has written to the Prime Minister attacking plans for a London-wide lockdown without involving City Hall as "totally unacceptable".

This weekend it emerged that central Government had carried out an exercise should rates rise in the capital again, which involve sealing off the city around the M25.

The London mayor said: "Our surprise is that such far reaching contingency plans have been discussed and tested without the involvement or awareness of London's government. That is clearly totally unacceptable and an affront to London and Londoners."

Mr Khan said it has been 12 weeks since he was last invited to join a Cobra meeting on coronavirus, claiming that decisions are "being taken without consultation with those who run and understand the country's biggest city", arguing that some of those decisions "do not work" as a result.

09:01 AM

Tory MPs urge Boris Johnson to introduce airport testing to replace quarantine

Leading Tory MPs have written to Boris Johnson urging him to introduce German-style tests at airports to replace blanket quarantine or risk being “left behind other nations.”

The MPs including Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Tory backbench committee, and former aviation minister Paul Maynard warn that the aviation industry faces “six-figure” job losses unless the Prime Minister adopts a “more nuanced” response.

08:53 AM

The cure to irrational Covid fear is a dose of healthy conservatism

At the start of the pandemic, some said: “We’ve got to eliminate the coronavirus, whatever it takes.” Others said: “It’s bad, we should do what we can, but we’ll have to learn to live with it.” The Government went with a bit of both, and the policy today might be described as: “We’ll try to live with the virus as much as possible but if there’s a spike, we’ll shut things down.”

Perhaps, Tim Stanley suggests, they should consider something controversial: this Conservative Government should try a bit of conservatism.

08:39 AM

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies

The former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83.

Mr Hume, who was awarded the Nobel peace prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health including dementia for a number of years.

In a statement, Mr Hume's family said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that John passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning after a short illness.

"We would like to extend our deepest and heartfelt thanks to the care and nursing staff of Owen Mor nursing home in Derry. The care they have shown John in the last months of his life has been exceptional."

They added: "John was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather and a brother. He was very much loved, and his loss will be deeply felt by all his extended family.

"It seems particularly apt for these strange and fearful days to remember the phrase that gave hope to John and so many of us through dark times: we shall overcome."

Coronavirus decisions 'shrouded with secrecy', claims top scientist

Major decisions about coronavirus have been "shrouded with secrecy", a top scientist has said, as he called for more transparency over policies concerning the pandemic.

Sir Paul Nurse, the director of the Francis Crick Institute, said the Government should "treat the public as adults" in its communications over Covid-19.

He told the BBC's Today programme: "I think we need greater openness in the decision-making. It sometimes seems somewhat shrouded in secrecy.

"And not only that, but better communication of what's happening. Treat the public as adults."

He claimed that at the height of the outbreak, officials were claiming that "all the testing needed for the NHS was in place" when Francis Crick work showed that "at that time, 45 per cent of frontline healthcare were infected and they were not being tested because capacity was inadequate".

He added: "Now, that isn't a way to earn trust from the public. We need openness, transparency, scrutiny, and a leadership of people taking responsibility for the decision-making, and we need it now."

08:10 AM

Starmer has made 'clear miscalculation' in settling anti-Semitism dispute, says McCluskey

Sir Keir Starmer has made a "clear miscalculation" by settling a legal dispute with anti-Semitism whistleblowers in the party, Len McCluskey has said.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the general secretary of the Unite union, said "eminent barristers" suggested Labour would win in the courts and therefore it was a "miscalculation" by the party's new leader.

He added: "It was a clear miscalculation, I'm afraid, it's like pinning a sign up to people saying 'queue here with your writ and get paid out by the Labour Party'."

Asked if he has ordered a review of the trade union's funding of the party, Mr McCluskey said: "I haven't ordered a review, I was asked a question in an interview and I replied by saying ... when my executive meets I'm quite certain that they would want questions answered.

"It isn't a question about ordering reviews, but of course we do make donations, affiliations, to the Labour Party.

"It's our members' money, their pennies and pounds, and they expect us to be influential."

Over-50s shielding report 'speculation' and 'inaccurate', minister claims

A minister has claimed reports that the Government is looking at plans to shield some over-50s this winter is "speculation" and "inaccurate", amid growing backlash.

Anyone over 50 who is obese, overweight or in ill health is likely to receive an individually tailored letter in the autumn warning them they are at increased risk and advising them of steps to take to protect themselves under plans being readied on Whitehall.

But Tory MPs and business leaders have argued that telling over-50s to stay at home risks damaging the economy and runs contrary to Boris Johnson’s plea to get workers back to the office.

This morning, Nadhim Zahawi claimed that was not the Government's current thinking on how to stop the spread of the virus.

He told the Today programme: "Infection rates are spiking because of people entering other people's homes...That story is speculation, it's inaccurate

"We are responding... is through our local responses.

"It's working, it worked in Leicester, I am absolutely confident it will work in Manchester if people follow the guidelines.

"That is the correct way to do this, is to follow how the virus is behaving and react accordingly. That story is speculation and is inaccurate."

New 90-minute test could be rolled out to schools, says minister

The Government's new 90-minute tests could be rolled out to schools and other settings, a minister has said.

Nadhim Zahawi, the business minister, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there was "already a plan for schools", but said this would be a "further enhancement of our capabilities".

He added: "They can be rolled out to other settings including schools because one of the great innovations from these two brilliant gentlemen is that this can be administered without technical abilities and technical know-how...

"As we roll this out, we are looking at other settings including schools."

07:35 AM

Chief Whip will act after police investigation into Tory MP rape claim has concluded, says minister

The Chief Whip will be waiting until the police have concluded their investigation into the Tory MP arrested for rape this weekend to act, a minister has said.

Nadhim Zahawi told the Today programme that it was "wrong to speculate" at this stage, saying "we will wait to get police report and you will be hearing from the Chief Whip".

Mark Spencer is under pressure to explain why he didn't act four months ago when the complaint was first raised with him, while former Dover MP Charlie Elphicke was suspended from the party.

Mr Zahawi said: "Charlie Elphicke now been found guilty, he will be facing justice."

He added: "Sometimes in these cases when the information is in the public domain people begin to understand why people have behaved in particular way."

07:29 AM

Minister dodges question about Chief Whip's inaction over Tory MP rape claim

A minister has declined to comment on what action the Chief Whip took when a complaint was first made about the Conservative MP arrested for rape back in April.

Nadhim Zahawi, the business minister, told the BBC's Today programme he did "not wish to speculate any further on this until the police investigation is complete, and then you will be hearing from the Chief Whip".

Challenged on reports that Mark Spencer did not act four months ago, he added: "As has sometimes happened in these cases - they are very very serious cases - when the information is finally in the public domain, people realise why people have behaved in a particular way

"It is only right that we wait until that police investigation is completed and then we will be hearing from the Chief Whip."

New 90-minute coronavirus tests are 'game-changer', says minister

The new 90-minute tests are "a game-changer" in the Government's efforts to combat coronavirus, Nadhim Zahawi has said.

He told BBC Breakfast: "This is a game-changer because the ability to do a test by just over an hour ... or 90 minutes will make a massive difference to our response to coronavirus whether at hospitals if somebody's coming in for surgery and people need to know very quickly if they've got coronavirus.

"You need to be able to test very rapidly and get those results that are accurate rapidly."

Asked if the tests will be used in care home settings, Mr Zahawi said 50,000 tests are being delivered to care homes daily, adding: "This will make a further difference because being able to administer these tests without any clinical training is another game changer."

07:22 AM

Dining discount does not contradict obesity crackdown, minister claims

The Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme does not "contradict" its anti-obesity strategy, a minister has said.

Nadhim Zahawi, the business minister, told Sky News he and his family would be "going to go out and grab something nice, hopefully after work this evening."

Asked about how the scheme sits alongside the Government's new obesity crackdown, Mr Zahawi said: "I think the two things aren't contradictory at all. Restaurants are still being asked to think about the food they serve, how healthy it is..."

He said he is of heavier build and has tried to be careful what he eats during lockdown, and has been looking at the calories in his food.

"I think that's a good thing and I think restaurants will step up and do the right thing also by following the rules because we all need to get healthier," he said.

07:12 AM

Test pledge 'delayed but not abandoned', minister claims

The pledge to carry out regular testing of nearly two million care home residents and staff has been delayed because of problems with a brand of tests - but has not been abandoned, a minister has said.

Matt Hancock had flagged the issues with the Randox tests a couple of weeks ago, Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News.

"The delay is because of a particular problem with this particular test," he said.

"We will absolutely deliver on our promise."

It comes as the Government rolls out new 90-minute tests in the hope of controlling the virus ahead of the winter., which Mr Zahawi told BBC Breakfast were "game-changing"

06:59 AM

Chief whip under pressure over Tory MP rape case

The Government’s Chief Whip was on Sunday night accused of failing to act for four months on complaints against a former minister who was arrested for a suspected rape at the weekend.

Mark Spencer was under mounting pressure to explain why he failed to launch an investigation into the alleged behaviour of the senior Conservative, who has not been suspended by the party despite the seriousness of the allegations.

The MP, who has not been publicly named, was arrested on Saturday after a woman in her 20s made a complaint of rape and sexual assault, before being bailed later that evening until a date in mid-August.

The Telegraph has established that the woman - who was working as a parliamentary aide - made a complaint to Mr Spencer on April 1, but says she became frustrated when nothing was done and sought a second meeting with him, which she says he declined.

She also alleges that she told Mr Spencer - the man in charge of party discipline - that the MP issued threats against her if she spoke to anybody, but that Mr Spencer simply reassured her that the MP in question would not carry out his threat.