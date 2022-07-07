From Brexit to Partygate, a timeline of Johnson's career

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • David Cameron
    David Cameron
    Prime minister of the United Kingdom (born 1966)
  • Theresa May
    Theresa May
    Former prime minister of the United Kingdom (born 1956)

LONDON (AP) — He was the mayor who basked in the glory of hosting the 2012 London Olympics, and the man who led the Conservatives to a thumping election victory on the back of his promise to “get Brexit done.”

But Boris Johnson's time as prime minister was marred by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a steady stream of ethics allegations, from alcohol-fueled government parties that broke lockdown rules to how he handled a sexual misconduct scandal involving a senior party lawmaker.

Here is a timeline of events relating to Johnson's political career:

2001-2008: Serves as a member of Parliament in the House of Commons representing the constituency of Henley.

2008-2016: Serves as London mayor, overseeing 2012 London Olympics.

2016: Co-leader of the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union, in opposition to then-Prime Minister David Cameron, a fellow Conservative. Cameron resigns after voters approve Brexit in a national referendum on June 23, 2016.

2016-2018: Serves as Foreign Secretary under Cameron's successor, Prime Minister Theresa May. Johnson resigns in July 2018 in opposition to May’s strategy for a “soft” Brexit that would maintain close ties with the EU.

June 7, 2019: Theresa May resigns as Conservative Party leader over her failure to persuade Parliament to back the Brexit agreement she negotiated with the EU. The party is split between those who back May and hard-liners, led by Johnson, who are willing to risk a no-deal Brexit in order to wring concessions from the EU.

July 23, 2019: Johnson is elected Conservative Party leader in a vote by party members. He takes office as prime minister the next day, inheriting a minority government that relies on votes from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to pass legislation. Johnson insists Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

Aug. 28, 2019: Johnson announces he will shut down Parliament until mid-October, giving opponents less time to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

Sept. 3, 2019: Twenty-one rebel Conservative Party lawmakers support legislation requiring the government to seek an extension of Brexit negotiations if it can’t negotiate an agreement with the EU. The measure passes and the rebels are expelled from the party.

Sept. 5, 2019: Johnson asserts he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than ask the EU for another extension.

Sept. 24, 2019: U.K. Supreme Court rules government’s suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

Oct. 19, 2019: Johnson asks the EU to delay Brexit again. New deadline set for Jan. 31.

Nov. 6, 2019: Parliament is dissolved and early elections are set for mid-December as Johnson seeks a mandate for his Brexit strategy.

Dec. 12, 2019: Johnson wins an 80-seat majority in the general election, giving him the backing to push through Brexit legislation. The victory makes Johnson the most electorally successful Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher.

Jan. 23, 2020: The Brexit deal becomes law after approval by U.K. Parliament. European Parliament approves the deal six days later.

March 23, 2020: Johnson places U.K. in first lockdown due to COVID-19.

April 5, 2020: Johnson hospitalized and later moved to intensive care with COVID-19. He is released from the hospital on April 12, thanking the nurses who sat with him through the night to make sure he kept breathing.

Nov. 3-4, 2021: Johnson's government orders Conservative lawmakers to support a change in ethics rules to delay the suspension of Owen Paterson, a Johnson supporter who had been censured for breaching lobbying rules. The measure passes. A day later, facing an angry backlash from lawmakers of all parties, Johnson reverses course and allows lawmakers to vote on Paterson’s suspension. Paterson resigns.

Nov. 30, 2021: Allegations surface that government officials attended parties in government offices during November and December 2020 in violation of COVID-19 lockdown rules. The scandal grows to reports of more than a dozen parties. Johnson denies the allegations, but opposition leaders criticize the government for breaking the law as people across the country made sacrifices to combat the pandemic.

Dec. 8, 2021: Johnson authorizes investigation into the scandal, dubbed “Partygate.” Pressure builds for a leadership challenge, but fizzles.

Feb. 3: Johnson's longtime aide, Munira Mirza, quits Downing Street, followed by three other top aides.

March 23: The government announces a mid-year spending plan that's criticized for doing too little to help people struggling with the soaring cost of living. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak refuses to delay a planned income tax increase or impose a windfall profits tax on oil and gas companies benefiting from rising energy prices.

April 9: Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, pledging a new package of military and economic support. The move helps bolster Johnson and his supporters, who argue the government should not focus on domestic political squabbles.

April 12: Johnson is fined 50 pounds ($63) for attending one of the lockdown parties. Opposition parties characterize him as the first U.K. prime minister in history shown to have broken the law while in office. Johnson apologizes but insists he didn’t know he was breaking the rules.

May 22,: Findings of the “Partygate” investigation are published, detailing 16 gatherings at Johnson's home and office and other government offices between May 2020 and April 2021. The report details excessive drinking among some of Johnson's staff, at a time when millions of people were unable to see friends and family.

May 26: The government reverses course on its tax decision on oil and gas companies and announces plans for a 25% windfall profits levy.

June 6: Johnson narrowly wins a vote of no confidence, with Conservative lawmakers voting 211 to 148 to back him. But the scale of the revolt — some 41% voted against him — shakes his grip on power.

June 15: Christopher Geidt quits as ethics adviser to Johnson, accusing the Conservative government of planning to flout conduct rules.

June 24: Johnson's Conservatives lose two former strongholds to opposition parties in special elections.

June 29: Parliament's cross-party Privileges Committee issues a call for evidence for a probe into whether Johnson misled Parliament over lockdown parties.

June 30: Chris Pincher resigns as Conservative deputy chief whip amid allegations he assaulted two guests at a private members’ club in London. Previous sexual misconduct allegations emerge about Pincher. Questions swirl about whether Johnson knew about the claims when Pincher was given the job.

July 5: Johnson apologizes for his handling of the Pincher scandal and says he had forgotten about being told of the allegations. Two of Johnson's most senior Cabinet ministers, Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, quit the government.

July 6: Some three dozen junior ministers resign from the government, attacking Johnson's leadership.

July 7: Johnson agrees to resign as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

___

Follow all of AP’s coverage of Boris Johnson at https://apnews.com/hub/boris-johnson

Recommended Stories

  • Lord Michael Heseltine: If Boris goes, Brexit goes

    Lord Michael Heseltine has said that 'if Boris goes, Brexit goes', as he urges the next Conservative Party leader to renew ties with Brussels.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Continue to Break Down

    Silver markets tried to rally into the $20 level but found enough selling pressure there to fall apart yet again.

  • XRP Finds Support as Investors Await Court Ruling on the Hinman Docs

    On Wednesday, the SEC filed a new motion relating to expert testimony. XRP brushed aside the motion as investors await the Hinman document ruling.

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces growing pressure to resign

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on the brink of a political downfall after several top cabinet ministers resigned. Ramy Inocencio has the details.

  • Inflation pushed 71M people into poverty since Ukraine war

    A staggering 71 million more people around the world are experiencing poverty as a result of soaring food and energy prices that climbed in the weeks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations Development Program said in a report Thursday. The UNDP estimates that 51.6 million more people fell into poverty in the first three months after the war, living off $1.90 a day or less. This pushed the total number globally at this threshold to 9% of the world's population.

  • Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'

    Referring to a letter that U.S. President Joe Biden intends to send to Griner according to NBC news, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that "hype" around the case does not help, and that "this kind of correspondence does not help". The United States and Russia swapped prisoners in late April when Moscow released former U.S. marine Trevor Reed from a Russian prison and, in return, Washington freed Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who had been jailed on drug trafficking charges in the United States.

  • Mayor of Pokrov lashes out at Russia after missile strike hits town

    The mayor of Pokrov, a Dnipropetrovsk Oblast town near Nikopol, has lashed out a Russia after an enemy missile hit a residential area of his town on the morning of July 5.

  • Up to 12,000 Lysychansk residents remain in occupied city under difficult circumstances

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 6 JULY 2022, 22:43 Up to 12,000 residents of Lysychansk remain in the city, now temporarily occupied by Russia. Source: Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote from Vereshchuk: "If you're talking about Lysychansk, 10,000-12,000 people remain there.

  • French government plans to nationalize electricity giant EDF

    France’s government plans to nationalize indebted French electricity giant EDF amid a broad energy crisis aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Wednesday. The French state now holds an 84% stake in the company, one of the world’s biggest electricity producers. Shares in EDF, which has suffered a series of nuclear reactor shutdowns and other problems recently, jumped on the news.

  • Would Dorinda Medley Invite Tamra Judge Back to Bluestone Manor?

    During the June 30 episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, Tamra Judge and Dorinda Medley got into an explosive fight after The Real Housewives of Orange County alum broke rule No. 2 of Bluestone Manor and ate food in her room. The argument led to shouting and tears, and even resulted in Tamra skipping out on the Dorobics workout class. The night the episode aired, The Real Housewives of New York City alum made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,

  • Mexico leader to end daylight saving, keep "God's clock"

    Mexico’s president submitted a bill Tuesday to end daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year. Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer said Mexico should return to “God’s clock,” or standard time, arguing that setting clocks back or forward damages people’s health.

  • Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'

    Lack of childcare and well-paid jobs might be driving the labor shortage. Mitch McConnell thinks March 2021 stimulus checks are to blame.

  • Petition calling for Clarence Thomas removal from Supreme Court gets 1M signatures

    An online petition that calls for the removal of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has attracted more than 1 million signatures. The petition, titled “Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas,” was created on the public advocacy organization website MoveOn in May. The petition description cited Thomas’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade as reasoning for his removal. …

  • Fussing Over Camera Angles Is a Trump Family Tradition in New Trailer for Alex Holder’s Jan. 6 Documentary

    No bombshells here – but a lot of Donald, Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr. fluffing up their shots

  • Donald Trump wants to sue former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, but can't find them after a half-dozen tries since March

    Trump lawyers say they've tried six times to serve Page and Strzok with papers for his March lawsuit alleging a plot to "rig" the 2016 election.

  • Copper Crash Deepens as Recession Fears Loom Over Metals Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper resurfaced above its $7,500 per ton plunge as fears of a global economic slowdown piled pressure on industrial metals and deepened their dive from record highs just months ago.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereGood

  • Kremlin official suggests Russia could one day try to reclaim Alaska from the US

    The US purchased Alaska from the Russian government for $7.2 million in 1867. The territory was admitted into the Union in 1959.

  • Real estate giant appeals 'each and every part' of contempt order in New York Trump probe

    Cushman & Wakefield, which appraised several properties belonging to Donald Trump, on Wednesday appealed "each and every part" of an order finding it in contempt of court related to subpoenas in a civil probe into whether the former U.S. president manipulated asset values. Justice Arthur Engoron of a New York state court in Manhattan had on Tuesday found Cushman, one of the world's largest real estate companies, in contempt and imposed a $10,000-a-day fine starting on July 7. He chastised Cushman for waiting until after its latest deadline to seek more time to comply with New York Attorney General Letitia James' subpoenas, saying it "has only itself to blame if it chose to treat the looming deadlines cavalierly."

  • Adam Kinzinger and his family are getting so many death threats over his Trump criticism that his office put together a 3-minute audio clip

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger and his family are receiving threats over his involvement on the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

  • Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

    The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised. The remark by Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin marked an escalation of Russian war rhetoric but ignored the fact that Moscow's forces already occupy large parts of southern Ukraine as well. It suggested that Moscow, fresh from seizing the last parts of Ukraine's Luhansk region on Sunday, might be preparing once more to expand its stated war objectives, which it reined back a month into the invasion after an assault on the capital Kyiv and an advance on the second largest city Kharkiv were beaten back.