Brexit: Pressure mounts on UK government to resolve EU touring visas for musicians

Paul Glynn - Entertainment & arts reporter

Pressure is mounting on the UK government to resolve issues around EU touring visas for musicians and crews.

Since leaving the EU, British musicians are no longer guaranteed visa-free travel and may need additional work permits to play in some countries.

Composer and cross-bench member of the House of Lords, Michael Berkeley, said it left many in a "perilous position".

The Association of Independent Music called for the two sides "to speedily return to the negotiating table".

Meanwhile, a petition signed by Laura Marling, Biffy Clyro and Dua Lipa is calling on the government to "negotiate a free cultural work permit" that would allow "bands, musicians, artists, TV and sports celebrities that tour the EU to perform shows and events and carnet exception for touring equipment".

At the time of writing, more than 250,000 people have signed the petition.

The UK government confirmed on Monday that "the door remains open" for further talks.

The BBC has also asked the EU for a response, but has yet to receive a reply.

What are the issues?

Now that free movement has ended, UK musicians and crews will need a visa for stays of longer than 90 days in a 180-day period. Certain EU countries will also require additional work permits on arrival; and touring bands will also have to pay for carnets (permits) for their equipment and merchandise.

According to the Association of British Orchestras, another barrier is the imposition of limits on road haulage - with new rules stating drivers must return to the UK after visiting two EU member states.

"This makes the standard touring model of moving musical instruments by truck from the UK to venues in multiple countries impossible," said the ABO.

"The UK's orchestras will need to look at hiring in European road haulage operators at additional expense."

What has the UK government said?

In December, the government said it had tried to secure better conditions for UK touring musicians during the Brexit negotiations, but its proposals were rejected by the EU.

Last weekend, a story in the Independent newspaper pushed back at those claims. In it, an unnamed EU source told the newspaper that a "standard" proposal to exempt performers from the cost and bureaucracy of obtaining permits had been proposed - but the UK refused to agree because "they were ending freedom of movement".

On Monday, a government spokeswoman told the BBC that the article was "incorrect and misleading speculation from anonymous EU sources".

"It is not true we turned down a bespoke arrangement from the EU to allow musicians to work and perform in member states," she said. "The UK Government has and always will support ambitious arrangements for performers and artists to be able to work and tour across Europe.

"As suggested by the creative arts sector, the UK proposed to capture the work done by musicians, artists and entertainers, and their accompanying staff, through the list of permitted activities for short-term business visitors," she continued. "This would have allowed musicians and support staff to travel and perform in the UK and the EU more easily, without needing work permits.

"Unfortunately the EU repeatedly refused the proposals we made on behalf of the UK's creative arts sector. We are clear that our door remains open should the EU change its mind. We will endeavour to make it as straightforward as possible for UK artists to travel and work in the EU."

What is the music world saying?

Radiohead's Thom Yorke called the government "spineless" for its handling of the situation; while The Charlatans' frontman Tim Burgess told The Independent that musicians "have been betrayed by this Brexit deal".

Composer Michael Berkeley has tabled a question about touring visas in the House of Lords, and hopes it will be debated next week.

"The combination of Covid and Brexit means that a lot of musicians are in a terribly perilous position at the moment," he told the BBC.

"It's a double whammy because many musicians are freelance and have fallen through the government support network and the government admits this."

Parts of the music industry have benefitted from the government's £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund and furlough scheme, although Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden have previously acknowledged that their policies will not save every worker or organisation.

Berkeley believes the government is "supporting the fishing industry [worth around £1.4bn] in a way that they're not supporting the creative industries, and music [worth around £5.8bn] in particular."

Radiohead and London Symphony Orchestra are two examples of big British music exports that tour Europe
Radiohead and London Symphony Orchestra are two examples of big British music exports that tour Europe

"This is kind of an own goal if we can't sort it," he said.

"So, if we are to hold on to our precious cultural heritage, this really does need to be sorted out.

"British musicians in particular - and musicians doesn't just mean symphony orchestras and string quartets, it means rock groups like Radiohead, and dancers in touring bands - if these people can't tour we will be denying them, and the British economy, a huge slice of income," he added.

The Association of Independent Music (AIM) said UK artists could now face "more administrative costs and barriers" than those from different parts of the world, which they suggested did not constitute "a close partnership with our nearest neighbours".

"Much about Brexit is not as the UK music industry wanted and there are, inevitably, complexities to the UK's new relationship with the EU," said Aim CEO, Paul Pacifico.

"However, it is essential that we focus on real issues where they arise, such as work permits, VAT and data, and work with government and EU counterparts to fix them. We must remain disciplined and focussed to ensure the music industry makes the most of every opportunity in spite of these problematic areas whilst we continue to push for a better outcome."

The Musicians' Union called for renewed efforts to resolve the situation. "Negotiators on both sides should continue to acknowledge the importance of cultural life and its huge social and economic value by finding an acceptable solution," said general secretary Horace Trubridge.

'Storm in a teacup'

Taking a different view, The Telegraph's Neil McCormick described the debate as "a storm in a backstage teacup".

Music agent Paul Fenn, whose company Asgard Promotions boasts acts such as The Waterboys, Ray Davies, Emmylou Harris, Tom Waits and Alison Krauss, told the journalist that very little had changed.

Under the new post-Brexit agreement, he pointed out, EU countries will treat British people as third country nationals - just like Americans, Canadians and Australians. "Now, I make a living sending American artists around Europe and, with one or two exceptions, it's easy, we have no problems," said Fenn.

Who are EU? Roger Daltrey
Who are EU? The Who's Roger Daltrey is unconcerned about the impact of Brexit on fellow UK musicians

"On the surface there doesn't appear to be any changes for British acts going into Europe in 2021."

Promoter and music business consultant Chris Pleydell added: "For large promoters, it won't change anything. I know of not one band to ever spend 90 days touring Europe, it's absurd. Fourteen days in Europe is about the average."

The Who's Roger Daltrey was also sceptical of the impact. "What's [Brexit] got to do with the rock business?" he asked a Sky New reporter. "As if we didn't tour in Europe before the EU."

'Chaos' for crews

Other major music artists including Garbage, Ash, Holly Johnson, Rina Sawayama, Louis Tomlinson and Ronan Keating seemed to disagree, and have all encouraged their fans to sign the petition calling for action.

Tim Brennan, the live music camera director who set up the petition, believes that the new status quo would cause "chaos" for crews moving in and out of different countries.

He would like to see the introduction of a single work permit, valid for a year, allowing multiple entries across the EU.

"Unless the government acts fast, thousands of UK touring professionals will lose their livelihoods, with grim consequences for a UK success story," he wrote in his most recent blog.

"This dilemma isn't limited to music tours. It affects anyone who tours the EU professionally, from ballet dancers and orchestras to theatre productions and sports personalities.

"And the cast of thousands who put the stars in the spotlight when the lights go down - both on the continent and here in the UK, too."

Greg Parmley, CEO of Live, a representative body for the UK live music industry, echoed those sentiments, noting how the sector was already facing "a catastrophic situation" due to coronavirus shutting the industry down.

"All parties need to work quickly to ensure that once Covid restrictions are lifted UK artists are able to work across the EU with the same freedom that has been secured for people doing other business activity," he said.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Latest Stories

  • 'Just the tip of the iceberg': FBI and DOJ promise to charge hundreds over Capitol riot

    In their first public comments since a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, officials from the FBI and the Department of Justice said that hundreds of arrests were likely in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

  • ‘Lauren Boebert is a fool’: Lawmakers point fingers at ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ after she tweeted Pelosi’s location during Capitol riots

    The ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ is facing calls for her to resign

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • McConnell Reportedly Pleased about Impeachment, Wants to Purge Trump from GOP

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.

  • IRS gets more relief payments out after delays

    The IRS said that after initial problems, it is getting more of the second round of relief payments to taxpayers. While there is no exact measure of how often this happened, the National Consumer Law Center estimates that up to 20 million Americans may have been impacted by the administrative issue. A number of tax preparation companies said that they were able to resolve the issues.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Chicago man arrested for allegedly threatening violence at Biden's inauguration

    A Chicago man has been arrested after allegedly threatening violence at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Louis Capriotti was arrested and is facing a federal charge of "transmitting a threat in interstate commerce."Capriotti, officials said, allegedly left a voicemail for a U.S. House member on Dec. 29 saying that those who "think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that [expletive] White House" on Jan. 20 are "sadly [expletive] mistaken" and threatening, "We will surround the [expletive] White House and we will kill any [expletive] Democrat that steps on the [expletive] lawn.""Our office takes the security of our public servants very seriously," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch said. "Individuals who cross the line of free speech by making unlawful threats will be held accountable."The news comes after last week's deadly pro-Trump riot at the Capitol building, which occurred as lawmakers met to certify Biden's win. The riot, The Wall Street Journal reports, has prompted officials to step up security for Biden's inauguration, and a House Democratic aide told the Journal there are plans for the "largest perimeter ever established around the Capitol" to be erected. The arrest also comes as CBS News' Ben Tracy reports Capitol Police briefed lawmakers "on a plot by militia members to surround the White House to protect President Trump, kill Democrats at the Capitol, and surround the Supreme Court." More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • FBI: QAnon backer from Iowa was among 1st to breach Capitol

    A right-wing conspiracy theorist from Iowa was among the first to break into the U.S. Capitol during last week's deadly pro-Trump insurrection, chasing and menacing a Black police officer, federal agents said Tuesday. Douglas A. Jensen, 41, surrendered to police in his hometown of Des Moines on Friday, two days after the Jan. 6 rampage in Washington, D.C., left five people dead and disrupted U.S. democracy. Investigators say he told them he positioned himself to be among the leaders of the Capitol siege because he was wearing a shirt promoting QAnon, the apocalyptic conspiracy theory that he follows.

  • Israel’s media campaign to woo the Mideast

    The fun care-free image Israel is hoping to project to the Arab world. Armed with social media Lorena Khateeb is from an Arabic language social media unit inside the Israeli foreign ministry. Her team’s mission: using social media to convince Arabs to embrace the Jewish state. "As you can see we are in Mahane Yehuda market. We travel to many places in Israel to show the real, simple life of the Israeli citizen and the coexistence between Arabs and Jews. This way we work as Israel's ambassadors in the virtual world and this is how we build bridges between cultures and nations, away from all the politics." The small team is spearheading a campaign via platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as part of a multi-pronged diplomatic effort to win over popular acceptance in the Middle East. But overturning decades of hostility is no easy feat. Despite Israel having recently secured landmark Washington-brokered deals with the governments of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. An October report by the Israeli government found that during August and September more than 90% of Arabic social media commentary regarding the "normalization" deals was negative. Israeli officials recognize the challenges. The region has widespread support for Palestinians living under Israeli occupation or as refugees across the Middle East. Lecturer and Palestinian analyst Ghassan Khatib’s take on those attempts. "Until now, not enough time has passed, and there aren't any studies that indicate a deep change in the public opinion in these Arab countries. I think that in the long run it (the change in public opinion) will not happen because of the reasons I mentioned; which are related to the selfish nature of Israel and the aggressive nature of Israel and how it violates human rights and international laws, and other laws which Arab residents in these countries respect." That foreign ministry's ten-member Arabic-language team includes both Jews and Arabs. Lorena went to Dubai recently and of course posted lots of pics on social media - saying she felt at home. Her team hope to convince the millions of Arabic speakers across the region that they’ll feel the same in Israel.

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • Son of New York judge arrested and fur cape seized after Capitol riot

    Federal agents seen carrying fur cape and wooden staff of rioter, who faces charges

  • Trump crows 25th amendment is 'zero risk to me' while celebrating border wall construction

    House Democrats have once again moved to impeach President Trump after his followers attacked the Capitol building last week, while officials haved also reportedly discussed removing him via the 25th Amendment. But Trump on Tuesday argued he's not worried about the possibility of an early dismissal — even though it was on his mind enough for him to bring it up at a completely unrelated event.While celebrating the completion of 400 miles of new wall along the southern border (most of which was replacement for already-built structures), Trump gave a rare acknowledgement that he'll be leaving the White House next week. He told the crowd that "we can't let the next administration even think about taking [the border wall] down," before pivoting to last week's siege on the Capitol.Trump claimed "free speech is under assault like never before," seemingly referencing the fact that he was removed from Twitter and many other social media platforms after continuing to spread false claims about the election. "The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration," Trump then asserted out of nowhere, adding an ominous warning for the next White House to "be careful what you wish for." And then, with a reminder that his administration "believe[s] in the rule of law," Trump circled back to wall talk.> "We can't let the next administration even think about taking it down," Trump says about his border wall. Also makes rare direct acknowledgement of Biden's win, saying 25th Amendment "is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration" pic.twitter.com/1DootBW2JQ> > — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 12, 2021Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since the riot Tuesday morning, denying any responsibility for the incident and claiming his speech before the siege was "totally appropriate."More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Millions will get their stimulus check through prepaid debit card. Here’s what to know

    Don’t throw out your stimulus check by mistake.

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • Trump says 25th amendment is 'zero risk to me'

    President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is not concerned about the 25th amendment allowing his cabinet to remove him from office, even as the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives plunged ahead on a resolution pressing Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the constitutional provision. "The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me," said Trump, as he spoke in front of a section of the Mexico border wall in Texas, a symbol of the stringent immigration policy he has pursued during his tumultuous four years in office. Since activists wanting to keep Trump in office laid violent siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Democratic lawmakers have raced to find ways to remove him before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, saying he has put the safety of government at risk.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest