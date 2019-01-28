Brexit puts EU nurses – and British health care – on rocky road

Eight years after moving to England to work as a nurse in a public hospital, Fabio Vasconcelos is weighing his future. He has a wife, a son, and another child on the way, and owns an apartment in London. “We are invested here,” he says.

As a Portuguese national, his “investment” was upended by the June 2015 referendum that mandated a British exit from the European Union. Mr. Vasconcelos is among millions of continental Europeans who had exercised their rights to live and work in Britain and now face the uncertainty of Brexit, a political decision based in part on hostility to mass migration.

Vasconcelos now works as a consultant to the National Health Service (NHS), helping hospitals to increase their productivity in operating rooms. It’s a career that he values in a country that he thought of as home, but today seems less welcoming. “We were clearly building a future here rather than somewhere else,” he says. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

For the NHS, the country’s largest employer, there’s a lot at stake in Vasconcelos’s decision, and that of his European peers.

Even as migration to Britain from the EU has dropped to its lowest level since 2012, its health-care services need immigration more than ever. The NHS has been facing chronic gaps in staffing; 1 in 8 nursing positions in England is unfilled, a shortfall of 41,000. To fight those shortages, it has turned to Europe; more than 63,000 EU nationals work for the NHS in England. Now, the strains Brexit is causing within Britain’s European expat community could bring calamitous effect upon one of the most valued British institutions.

Ironically, the uneasy mood among European NHS employees (and potential employees) comes as the proportion of Britons who name immigration as a top issue is at its lowest level since 2001, a seismic shift in attitudes. Respondents are also far more positive about the contribution of migrants to the economy. This suggests that NHS recruiters could have a freer hand to hire Europeans and others to keep the system running even under a more restrictive immigration policy after Brexit.

“There's just enormous permission for all of the skilled workers and social care workers and health workers” to be allowed to work in Britain, says Sunder Katwala, who runs British Future, a think tank in London. “It's very pragmatic.... People say, ‘I know what’s in it for me.’ ”

BRITAIN’S IMMIGRATION DEBATE

For much of the 20th century, immigration was an afterthought for most voters. Until the 1960s, migrants from Britain’s former colonies could move here freely; many never even applied for residency or naturalization. “Britain came late to the citizenship game,” says Thom Brooks, a professor of law and government at Durham University.

In the 1970s and 1980s, more people left than arrived in some years. That changed in the 1990s as Britain’s stronger economy attracted more migrants from Europe, particularly from former communist countries. The number of foreign-born residents more than doubled between 1993 and 2013 from 3.8 million to around 7.8 million, according to an Oxford University analysis. Poles now make up Britain’s largest foreign community estimated at nearly 1 million.

Most Londoners took this transformation into their stride. “A quarter of all Poles came to London. I don’t think anyone noticed,” says Mr. Katwala.

In other parts of England and Wales, however, voters felt blindsided by a surge of Eastern European job seekers, even when their absolute numbers were fairly low. The pace of change was too rapid for some and fed a narrative that elites in London and other big cities were ignoring the downside of immigration, including crime and welfare dependency.

This backlash was taken up by the Conservative Party in 2010 and turned into a target to reduce net migration to “tens of thousands” annually. “It’s a focus on population growth. It plays to the idea of a small island nation” with finite resources, says Rob McNeil, deputy director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford.

Among the resources that migrants were accused of straining was the NHS. Stories of overcrowded hospital wards took on an anti-migrant gloss. Right-wing tabloids claimed that British taxpayers were on the hook to treat migrants and asylum seekers from countries with higher incidence of infectious diseases. “Sickly immigrants add £1 billion to NHS bill,” warned the Daily Mail in 2015.