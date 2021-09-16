Brexit red tape bonfire to scrap paper driving licences and share certificates

Flags

Plans to scrap physical driving licences and let farmers to spray pesticides from drones as part of a package of post-Brexit regulatory reforms have been revealed by ministers.

A string of policies ranging from reintroducing imperial measurements to scrapping paper share certificates were unveiled by Lord Frost as he pledged the UK would seize the “opportunities” of leaving the European Union.

He told the House of Lords that Brexit had created a “unique” chance to review Britain’s laws, adding: “This is just the beginning of our ambitious plans.”

The proposals are largely derived from the findings of the Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform, led by Sir Iain Duncan Smith, which identified several areas where the UK could cut red tape.

They also include targeting controversial Brussels rules aimed at increasing competition at monopolistic European ports, and cracking down on poorly enforced rules on aviation refunds.

Lord Frost also announced the creation of a new standing commission with “visible and energetic leadership” that would take ideas on how regulations could be improved.

He said the commission will only be allowed to make recommendations that reduce or eliminate rules.

“I hope in this way we will tap into the collective wisdom of the British people and begin to remove the dominance of the arbitrary rule, of unknown origin, over people’s day to day lives,” said Lord Frost.

A document released alongside his speech offered further details about the proposals.

It said the Government would aim to introduce “digital driving licences, test certificates and MoT testing”, six years after scrapping the paper part of driving licences, in order to create a “more convenient, modernised system” – albeit one that will rob many people of their typical form of identification card.

Edmund King, president of the AA, said: “Digital versions of driving licences, driving test certificates, and MOT certificates seems like a sensible step in the 21st Century. However, we envisage that many, particularly, older drivers will still want to stick to paper or card driving licences as they don’t all have mobile phones.”

Lord Frost

The UK will create its own medical device regulation to make it fit for purpose following a string of scandals, working in parallel to Brussel’ own efforts to update such regulation.

The updated process is intended to make the approvals process stricter but more streamlined. Software and AI used for medicine will also be brought under the regulation.

The document said the EU Port Services Regulation, legislation aimed at tackling a lack of competition in some major ports on the continent, would be repealed “when legislative time allows”. It called them “a good example of a regulation which was geared heavily towards EU interests and never worked for the UK”.

Mark Simmonds, policy head of the British Ports Association, said the industry was in “total agreement” with the Government over the need to scrap the regulation, adding: “We are keen to see the back of it as soon as possible.”

The government also pledged to press on with moves to scrap the paper share certificates still held by a minority of investors in an era of electronic trading.

Issuing new paper share certificates was already set to be banned from 2023 with paper certificates scrapped altogether from 2025.

Peter Swabey of the Chartered Governance Institute said: “The challenge is how to ensure that people have the same rights they had as a certificated shareholder. If you hold shares through an intermediary it is usually the intermediary that has shareholder rights.”

Several of the proposals were not new but reflected projects already underway. They include legislating to introduce electronic documents for business-to-business trade, already subject to a Law Commission consultation, and increasing the use of digital customs certificates.