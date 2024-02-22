Brexit related trade delays "tarnishing" Jersey's reputation

Chris Le Masurier believes he has lost 75% of his business since Brexit

Jersey's "reputation is being tarnished" due to Brexit-related trade delays, the owner of an oyster company has said.

Chris Le Masurier said EU paperwork was taking "days to complete" before he can sell his stock in France.

He described the restrictions as "bureaucratic nonsense" which is "ruining" his business.

Jersey's government said work was being done to minimise "red tape" and "restrictions".

Since 2021 all consignments of Jersey caught fresh fish and bi-valve molluscs such as oysters must enter the EU through restrictions at a Border Control Post.

Mr Le Masurier, owner of the Jersey Oyster Company, said the amount of paperwork that needed to be submitted often led to mistakes and further delays.

"That produce isn't fresh, so not only is it tarnishing our reputation for fresh, good seafood into the EU - we're also losing customers," he said.

Since Brexit, Mr Masurier believes his company has lost 75% of its customers in the EU.

He said he was confident the Council of Ministers would do what was needed, adding: "If there is ever a time we have to stand up for our island, it's now."

'Benefits slow coming'

In 2020 the UK government said Brexit would be good for the whole of the British isles including the Crown Dependencies.

The head of Jersey Farmers' Union Doug Richardson said: "If there are benefits to be had, they are a bit slow in coming."

He added: "Once European exporters are faced with what we have to go through, perhaps heads will get round a table and just simplify it."

Deputy Steve Luce, Jersey's Minister for the Environment, said "Our aim is to achieve the right levels of protection for animal, plant and human health, but to balance that with minimising restrictions on trade and avoiding over-cumbersome red tape."

Details of a border operating model and timetable are yet to be finalised.

Mr Luce said officers were already working on a trusted trader scheme to allow "some businesses to apply many aspects of the border controls on their own imports, providing options to minimise burdens on frequent imports".

He added: "We're committed to engaging closely with stakeholders in the coming weeks to make sure any new processes work for them."

