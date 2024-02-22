The Brexit revolt is spreading across Europe – and the Brussels elites are terrified

The poor, dim-witted French. They haven’t “learnt the lessons of Brexit” according to the EU’s former negotiator Michel Barnier. If, as seems likely, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party comes out the big winner in June’s European Parliament elections, French voters will have shown nothing more that they don’t understand how serious Brexit was.

Alternatively, they will have shown that they have understood it perfectly well, and that they know the European Commission’s efforts to punish Britain for leaving have failed utterly. The bloc set out to try to inflict the worst possible deal it could on Britain in effort to threaten other possible recalcitrant member states – pour encourager les autres, as Voltaire would have put it. And yet Britain has thrived, while the EU has ended up with growing levels of Euroscepticism in France, and indeed in other states.

Voters in the Netherlands have already backed Geert Wilders, who wants an in-out referendum for his country, too. The Eurosceptic AfD is winning in Germany, while Giorgia Meloni, whose Eurosceptic policies have so far stopped short of leaving the union, is already Italian Prime Minister.

Why does Barnier think he will impress his own country’s Eurosceptics by claiming that Britain has suffered more trade barriers since Brexit? Quite apart from anything else, if you are one of the French farmers who recently blocked the autoroutes complaining about being undercut by cheap imports it isn’t fewer trade barriers you want, it’s more. Among the products they set upon was wine being imported over the Pyrenees from Spain.

On the other hand, if you are one of that rarefied breed, a French free-trader, you won’t be impressed by Barnier’s comments either. He is really just confirming what we all knew already: that the EU is at its heart a protectionist organisation which wants to draw a barbed wire fence around its external borders. Why would Britain be suffering “trade problems” with the EU when it is supposed to have a free trade deal, Monsieur Barnier?

The answer is simple: the EU is a master at creating underhand non-tariff barriers designed to drive importers away by making their lives a bureaucratic nightmare. As a member of the single market you might be able to escape the bureaucracy of shlepping your products from one member state to another. But that’s it as far as relief from red tape goes.

Just look at what led to the farmers’ protests: petty rules which demand constant record-keeping of every last gramme of fertiliser applied to each field, rules demanding the precise measurements of every chicken cage. That is the sort of stuff which growing numbers of EU citizens are rebelling against. That, and the EU’s complete failure to deal with illegal migration, its flagrant corruption and its growing tendency to poke its nose into every single aspect of the governance of member states, such as trying to withhold handouts because the former Polish government wouldn’t support gay marriage or abortion on demand.

Nor is it true that the UK has suffered economically since Brexit. Actually, economic growth in Britain since Brexit has been on a par with France and has been higher than in Germany. If we had a government which was actually prepared to seize the opportunities offered by Brexit to deregulate, rather than just mirroring what the EU is doing, we would be doing a good deal better.

The French are not stupid, and nor are the Dutch, Germans, Italians or anyone else contemplating voting for a Eurosceptic party. They can see it is untrue to claim that Brexit has been a disaster, and they are contemplating how their own countries could prosper outside the EU.

