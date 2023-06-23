The Brexit rule posing an ‘existential threat’ to ski holidays

British staff-run chalets could become a thing of the past under post-Brexit EU working rules - Getty Images/Westend61

Post-Brexit legislation poses an “existential threat” to traditional British ski holidays according to Charles Owen, managing director of Seasonal Businesses in Travel (SBiT), which, together with Abta, is pressuring the government for change. For decades chalet holidays have been a staple on the calendar of thousands of British skiers, but Owen claims that the frontline of the British ski industry has suffered “devastating” consequences since 2021, leaving the future of winter escapes in limbo.

Most at risk are chalet holidays and the British workers who staff them, and the issue is at the heart of the industry-wide campaign for improved arrangements to allow British passport holders to work in the EU in winter. With six months until the snow starts falling in the Alps, the debate was leading concern in a recent survey of more than 170 travel businesses, above the cost of living crisis.

A lost workforce

Since the first chalets welcomed guests in the 1970s, Britons have played a pivotal role in the growth of ski holidays. Operators relied on British passport holders to fill a plethora of roles – from transfer drivers to chalet hosts and resort representatives. A new report has found that the number of UK workers in holiday roles in Europe has dropped by 69 per cent – from 11,970 in 2017 to 3,700 in 2023.

In numbers: Is the British chalet host extinct?

In 2017, the 18-24 age group filled the majority of seasonal roles (62 per cent) – over the past six years, this has shrunk by 20 per cent. And while there has been a 70 per cent increase in EU workers filling positions in the Alps, businesses have not been able to replace the UK workforce wholesale following the end of freedom of movement. It seems that while the roles – cooking, cleaning and entertaining groups of British holidaymakers – were attractive to 20-something Britons, they aren’t as desirable for their counterparts on the Continent.

“It’s proving tremendously difficult to employ the UK staff we need to run our businesses in the EU. In some countries it’s a mountain of complex paperwork, delays and extra costs that need to be overcome, in others there isn’t really a workable route,” says Owen.

Some businesses are finding it 'tremendously difficult' to employ the UK staff they need

For example, in France – the only nation where regulations have been adapted to assist British companies – businesses must now advertise a job on a French unemployment site before a non-resident can apply. If successful they must wait for a visa, pay fees, visit local offices for medical examinations and fill out a string of forms.

“The administrative burden is huge,” says Dan Fox from Ski Weekends. In neighbouring Austria a quota system for eligibility makes employing UK passport holders “practically impossible” according to Owen – chalets there are now largely devoid of British staff or closed entirely.

A new era of ski holidays

The lack of a “workable route” has led many companies to withdraw from resorts or the market. Crystal Ski Holidays called time on its chalet holidays in 2017 – focussing instead on hotels and self-catering. “Without a sensible arrangement on labour mobility – growth in this industry will be unnecessarily held back,” says Owen. The number of chalet holidays available to holidaymakers in winter has inevitably shrunk. “Availability has dramatically decreased, and the cost has dramatically risen,” explains Fox.

Operators are straining to keep customers happy. Many of the best chalet options are now booked 12 months in advance and last-minute deals are now non-existent. Some operators have turned to offering non-catered options, food delivery services or holidays without flights, but according to Nick Morgan, managing director at chalet specialist Le Ski: “Nothing beats the real thing.”

The company has seen exceptional demand for its traditional breaks. “The fact that last winter was our busiest ever shows that there is still very much a market for properly staffed catered chalet holidays with flights and English-speaking staff who understand guests’ needs,” he says.

As the cost-of-living crisis rages on, catered chalets are gaining popularity – but they need staffing - Vanessa Fry

And it’s customers that are paying the price. According to Abta and SBiT, 64 per cent of businesses say that the cost per employee has increased by more than 30 per cent since 2017. Inevitably these inflated costs filter down to paying guests, as bosses attempt to balance their books – despite efforts, a quarter (22 per cent) report a decline in profit (of more than 30 per cent).

For prospective job applicants, the downsized market means the number of overseas roles has shrunk by 45 per cent. “The double impact of covid and Brexit has caused a material drop in the number of staff we have overseas. Ski Weekends had 42 staff and now has 22; FlexiSki had 23 and now has two,” reveals Fox. For some, there’s been no option but to stop using British staff entirely. “Many companies have switched to EU staff which in my opinion has changed the culture of the traditional chalet holiday,” says Ceri Tinley, founder of Consensio Chalets, which no longers employs Britons in resorts.

A rite of passage

But the industry has been resilient, working tirelessly to ensure skiers can still enjoy chalet holidays staffed by British personalities. Last season, after being forced to employ mainly EU passport holders, Ski Weekends’ workforce was 70 per cent British again.

For many years working a season was a rite of passage for a proportion of British society, with many forging careers in the travel industry – but now the majority of companies (94 per cent) believe Brexit legislation has reduced this opportunity, losing future business leaders as a result.

The people whose lives were changed while working a ski season

“As a 21-year-old from Huddersfield, I rocked up in Courchevel in 1983 and was very warmly welcomed,” says Morgan – who continues to work in the resort today. “It is deeply upsetting to think that ours may be the last generation to experience the joy of discovering wonderful European places and simply deciding to stay.”

A solution

According to Luke Petherbridge from Abta, there is “off-the-shelf” legislation that could banish the red tape entirely and which “the UK government could pull now”. The UK has youth mobility agreements in place with countries including Australia, New Zealand and Japan – nothing has been replicated with European nations.

An extension of this scheme, an enhanced seasonal mobility agreement for tourism workers and mutual recognition of professional qualifications would lift the barriers faced by those working in resorts and set ski holidays back on track to a prosperous future – 90 per cent of businesses believe new rules would boost growth in the next five years.

Did you work a ski season, or do you hope your children might? Do you miss British staff hosting your holidays? Share your thoughts in the comments below

