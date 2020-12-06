Brexit talks could be extended if progress is made in next few days, says George Eustice

Britain's Environment Secretary George Eustice - Hollie Adams/AFP

Brexit trade talks will resume this afternoon after a minister hinted the negotiations could be extended if it becomes clear a deal is possible.

Lord Frost, Britain's lead negotiator, arrived in Brussels this morning to continue the talks in Belgium as Government sources suggested the chances of a deal were now no more than 50-50.

Boris Johnson will speak to the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday evening to assess whether progress has been made and if it is worthwhile carrying on. If the talks remain at stalemate, Mr Johnson could recall Lord Frost and announce that Britain will trade with the EU on World Trade Organisation terms from January 1.

As he arrived in Brussels, Lord Frost said: "We're going to be working very hard to try and get a deal. We're going to see what happens in negotiations today and we will be looking forward to meeting our European colleagues later this afternoon."

Fundamental disagreements remain over fishing rights, state aid and the dispute resolution mechanism for any trade deal. George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, suggested this morning that a Monday deadline previously set by No10 could be extended if progress is made.

Lord David Frost - Aaron Chown /PA

He told the BBC's Andrew Marr that talks were entering "the final few days" and that there could be an extension if broad agreement is reached and details need to be thrashed out.

He said: "I think we probably are now in the final few days in terms of deciding whether there can be an agreement.

"Of course if the ambience warms up again and actually great progress is made and it is just about sorting out the detail, then you can always find more time, you can always extend.

"But I think unless we can resolve these quite fundamental divergences at the moment then we are going to have to take a position in the next few days."

David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, has suggested that negotiations could carry on right until the end of the month, which would almost certainly necessitate a brief extension of the current transition period to enable the parliaments of Britain and the EU member states to ratify any deal.

Downing Street, however, has been adamant throughout that the transition period will end on December 31 come what may. Negotiators want talks wrapped up by Monday night so that if there is a deal it can be translated into all of the languages of the 27 EU member states and studied by lawyers before a European Council meeting of EU leaders on Thursday.

Both sides hope a deal can be signed off by the EU leaders at that meeting, leaving only the formal process of each member state's parliament, as well as the UK parliament, voting on whether to accept it.

But hopes of a deal, which had been high last Wednesday, receded after the EU made a series of last-minute demands including unfettered access to Britain's fishing waters for 10 years. The EU also wants the right to impose "lightning" tariffs on British goods if the UK is seen to have broken any agreement on state subsidies, without the need to go through an arbitration panel.

Government sources described the demands as "laughable" and Mr Johnson told Ms von der Leyen in a phone call on Saturday night that Britain could never accept such proposals.