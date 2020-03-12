Brexit trade talks have been cancelled next week due to the coronavirus pandemic

Getty

The UK's next round of trade talks with the EU have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Negotiators from both sides release a joint statement saying the talks can not go ahead as planned in London next week.

The UK and EU will look at potentially holding talks via video-conference at a later date.

Follow the latest developments in the UK as the COVD-19 virus spreads across the country.

In a joint statement, negotiators from both sides said the talks could not go ahead as planned.

"Given the latest COVID-19 developments, UK and EU negotiators have today jointly decided not to hold next week's round of negotiations in London, in the form originally scheduled," they said in a statement.

However, they added that "Both sides are currently exploring alternative ways to continue discussions, including if possible the use of video conferences."

Gove, who is overseeing the UK's preparations for life outside of the EU, told Members of Parliament last week that it was a "live question" whether talks scheduled to take place in London next week would go ahead.

"It is a live question. We were looking forward to Joint Committee meeting in UK on 30th this month and also looking forward, of course, to the next next stage of negotiations going ahead," he told the House of Commons committee for the UK's Future Relationship with the EU.

"But we have had indications today from Belgium that there may be specific public health concerns so I will keep house and committee update on progress."

The decision came after Johnson revealed his latest plans to deal with the outbreak. All British people with even mild symptoms of the virus have been told to stay at home for at least 7 days.

