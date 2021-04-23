Brexit: UK and Australia agree 'vast majority' of trade deal

·2 min read

The UK and Australia say they have agreed "the vast majority" of a free trade deal.

After talks on Friday in London the two said they aim to seal a deal by June.

"Both countries are confident the remaining issues will be resolved, and will now enter a sprint to agree the outstanding details with the aim of reaching agreement in principle," a joint statement said.

It is estimated a deal could add £500m ($694m) to UK GDP over the long-term.

The final day of talks between UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan ended in London without a deal but both sides will spend the next few weeks ironing out the outstanding issues standing in the way of an agreement.

Ms Truss said the trade deal between the two countries "will help us emerge stronger from the pandemic, strengthening ties between two democracies who share a fierce belief in freedom, enterprise and fair play".

If concluded, the UK-Australia free trade agreement will be one of the first post-Brexit trade deals negotiated by the UK that is not a "rollover deal", a replica of a trading arrangement earlier negotiated on the UK's behalf by the European Union.

The UK inked a trade deal with Japan in October 2020.

What is a free trade deal?

A free trade deal aims to encourage trade - usually in goods but occasionally in services - by making it cheaper. This is often achieved by reducing or eliminating tariffs - taxes or charges by governments for trading goods across borders.

Trade agreements also aim to remove quotas - which are limits on the amount of goods which can be traded.

Trade can also be made simpler if countries have the same rules, such as the colour of wires in plugs. The closer the rules are, the less likely that goods need to be checked.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Booming Economy Is Fueling Alternative Yuan Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism over China’s economy is fueling some alternative bets in the foreign-exchange market.Buy the yuan against the Singapore dollar and yen on expectations that China’s growth would outperform the region, analysts say. The upbeat view has boosted the Bloomberg CFETS RMB Index, which tracks the Chinese currency’s movement against 24 trading-partners, to its highest in three weeks.While betting on the yuan against the dollar -- as China recovered from the pandemic quicker -- yielded about 7% in 2020, both currencies are more or less moving in lockstep this year as the U.S. economy starts to rebound. The alternative strategies are also a reflection of how Wall Street is increasingly positioning the Chinese currency as a global play, with banks seeking more market-making opportunities.The yuan is likely to remain strong against the basket of currencies, according to Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging-market Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “We think China is keen to maintain some relative outperformance of CNY on a trade-weighted basis. The PBOC has fixed CNY stronger than expected 16 out of the last 20 days, which is a change from recent months.”The recommendations are tied to how the yuan trades against its partners, such as the euro and the yen, in the basket. Trades against other currencies though may still be executed in two legs via the dollar. The Bloomberg replica of the CFETS RMB Index is up 0.4% this week, its biggest gain since the period ended March 5.Citigroup Inc.’s strategist Gaurav Garg recommends long positions in offshore yuan against the Singapore dollar on expectations that China’s official CFETS RMB Index may rise further due to the nation’s strong trade balance. The currency pair tracks the index move “relatively well,” Garg wrote in a note this week.For Scotiabank’s Qi Gao, he prefers trading the offshore yuan against the Japanese yen. Better vaccine rollout in the European Union is expected to boost the euro, and hence the Chinese currency, due to their close correlation.The yen and the Singapore dollar have risen against the offshore yuan so far this month by 1.5% and 0.2% respectively.Another way to benefit from expectations for a stronger yuan is through the carry trade, according to Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Stephen Chiu. The baht can be used as a funding currency to invest in offshore yuan, with Thailand expected to keep rates low for longer as its tourism-reliant economy takes longer to recover from the pandemic, he said.(Updates with yen and Singapore dollar moves in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Babcock Building renovations at BullStreet roll on, less than a year after major fire

    The first phase of the $55 million project could be completed by year’s end, with tenants in apartments by early 2022.

  • The Standard Is Opening New Hotels Around the World — Starting With a Stunning Flagship in Bangkok’s Coolest Skyscraper

    The Standard is rising to new heights in Thailand — and beyond.

  • Bank OZK (OZK) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK)Q1 2021 Earnings CallApr 23, 2021, 11:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and thank you for standing by.

  • Latham Stock Makes a Splash in Trading Debut. Pool Demand Is Here to Stay, CEO Says.

    Latham Group, the latest pool company to go public, saw its shares jump in their first day of trading. The company's CEO says demand for backyard swimming pools will continue even after the pandemic.

  • Meat Loaf Remembers Longtime Collaborator Jim Steinman: ‘We Belonged Heart and Soul to Each Other’

    In an interview conducted by Rolling Stone over two days, rock icon Meat Loaf (pictured at left in 1977) reminisced about his friend and longtime collaborator Jim Steinman (right), who died on April 19. Steinman, the composer, lyricist and record producer who wrote Meat Loaf’s biggest hits, including “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I […]

  • How the Bay of Pigs invasion began - and failed - 60 years on

    The story of the attempted overthrow of Castro's regime in Cuba, as told by the men who were there.

  • Kansas City civil rights groups renew calls for firing of Police Chief Rick Smith

    The group pointed to rising crime, police officers facing criminal charges for excessive force, and the killings of Black men by police.

  • India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: EDF

    French energy group EDF took Friday a key step towards helping to build the world's biggest nuclear power plant in India, a project blocked for years by nuclear events and local opposition.

  • A Boise motel closed. A developer wants to convert its rooms into studio apartments

    “At this point in time, when Boise is experiencing a housing shortage, we feel this conversion from hotel to residential is sorely needed.”

  • U.S. stocks rebound to end week close to record on upbeat economic data and earnings

    U.S. stocks closed higher Friday, lifted by upbeat data on private-sector economic activity and another round of red-hot new home sales, after equities stumbled Thursday following reports President Joe Biden would propose a large increase in the capital-gains tax for the wealthiest Americans

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Prince Andrew: ‘Outrageous’ that year has passed since royal vowed to cooperate with FBI, says lawyer

    It is ‘never too late to do the right thing’, lawyer says

  • DOJ weighing additional charges against Derek Chauvin for using force on Black teen in 2017

    Former Minneapolis police officer accused of heavy-handed response to teenager four years ago

  • Father takes his biracial daughter out of school after teacher cut her hair without permission

    ‘I’m not one to try to make things about race. I’ve pretty much grown up with only white people, myself,’ father Jimmy Hoffmeyer says

  • Swipe alt-right: Capitol riot suspect arrested after bragging about it on dating app Bumble

    ‘We are not a match,’ woman replies to Robert Chapman

  • French anti-terror unit opens investigation after woman stabbed in neck outside police station

    A female police worker died after being stabbed twice in the throat at a police station in the Paris suburb of Rambouillet in what President Emmanuel Macron described as an act of "terrorism". The attacker, a 36-year-old French resident of Tunisian origin, entered the lobby of the police station before stabbing the woman, an administrative worker, twice in the throat. He was shot and killed by police at the scene. The man who stabbed to death a police employee at a police station outside Paris on Friday shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) during the attack, a source close to the inquiry said. "In our fight against Islamist terrorism, we will never give in," Mr Macron wrote on Twitter, naming the murdered woman as Stephanie. France's anti-terror prosecutor said he was taking the lead in the investigation. The assailant, identified only as Jamel G, was not previously known to security agencies. "They have tried to destabilise this country by coming here to attack the police force in this quiet town in the rural south of Ile-de-France," said Valerie Pecresse, the president of the Paris region.

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Socialite is called ‘courageous’ and ‘tough’ by lawyers as she pleads not guilty

    Follow the latest updates from the inside and out of the courtroom