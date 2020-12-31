Brexit: UK government music touring proposals were 'rejected by the EU'

Paul Glynn - Entertainment reporter
London post-punk band Shame have European festival dates booked in for next summer
London post-punk rock band Shame have European festival dates booked in for next summer

The government says it tried to secure better conditions for UK touring musicians during the Brexit negotiations, but its proposals were rejected by the EU.

The comments come in response to a petition - signed by stars like Ronan Keating, KT Tunstall, Gary Kemp and Tim Burgess - calling for visa-free travel around Europe for artists and crews.

The petition, which has now amassed more than 200,000 signatures, will be debated in parliament, the government confirmed.

From 1 January, the free movement of people between the UK and the EU will end. Touring musicians and their technical crews will face new rules, and could be subject to additional visa costs and paperwork.

Music bosses have said that entire tours could now be at risk, as a result.

What does the deal say?

Whereas previously UK nationals were able to move around the EU freely, from this Friday they will need a visa for stays of longer than 90 days in a 180-day period, and there will be restrictions on their activities.

While three months will probably be enough to cover most bands' European tours, matters may be complicated by the fact there are different rules in place in different EU countries. The likes of Spain, Italy and Denmark, for example, require additional work permits.

"Short-term visitors to the EU can continue to join business meetings, receive training, and attend sporting and cultural events, amongst other permitted activities, without requiring a visa," a government spokeswoman told the BBC on Wednesday.

"Some member states may allow other types of business travel visa-free, so people should check the rules of the country they are travelling to."

She added: "The UK pushed for a more ambitious agreement with the EU on the temporary movement of business travellers, which would have covered musicians and others, but our proposals were rejected by the EU.

"We recognise that there could be some additional processes for those working in creative industries, but we have ensured that the visa application processes for longer-term business travel will be transparent to provide certainty and clarity."

Last year, former culture minister Nigel Adams said free movement for artists would be "absolutely essential" post-Brexit.

After the deal was announced last week, Labour MP Thangam Debbonaire said touring visa provisions should have been part of the agreement.

What is the industry calling for?

The music industry contributes around £5.8bn to the UK economy. Live music accounted for about 20% of that figure in 2019, although the industry has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic this year.

Reacting to the news last week, UK Music, a lobbying group which represents the industry, said it "welcomed" the securement of a Brexit deal.

Chief Executive James Njoku-Goodwin, however, did go on to stress that the government "now needs to ensure the ability of our workforce to move freely around Europe".

Jane Weaver has previously toured around Europe in a van with her band
Jane Weaver has previously toured around Europe in a van with her band

Musicians' Union general secretary Horace Trubridge told the BBC the current outcome "suggests that the government fails to understand the issues facing touring musicians" travelling both ways, and often carrying goods.

"Our understanding from analysis of the trade agreement, is that the main barriers for musicians in the short term will be work permits, which could vary from territory to territory, and costly carnets [permits] for movement of instruments and equipment," said Trubridge.

"We have been calling for a reciprocal arrangement," he added. "We understand that EU-based performers and crew will want to work here, by including the UK on an international tour for example, and many of our members rely heavily on working in EU countries. It is extremely disappointing that no such arrangement has been agreed.

"We will continue to work with the UK Government to try to secure an acceptable agreement. Given the massive impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the UK music industry, this is another devastating blow."

Freelance camera director and live video tech engineer Tim Brennan, who started the aforementioned petition, stated that touring "will become impossible due to cost and time if we do not have visa free travel", across the 27 member states, as well as a "carnet exception for touring equipment".

'Chronically devalued'

Coronavirus is likely to prevent artists from touring and promoting their wares in the early part of 2021 anyway, but going forward, visa regulations and carnets could present some practical problems.

Psych-pop singer, and BBC Radio 6 Music favourite, Jane Weaver, is used to setting off in the tour van with her band and their gear from her home in Stockport, and driving around the continent "without any particular checks" and without getting stopped.

"The thought of not being able to do that... It's very crushing - to not have that freedom," she told the BBC.

With her new album, Flock, due out early next year, Weaver is determined to remain upbeat and to play gigs as soon as is safely possible, but she believes life is becoming ever harder for her and musical peers.

"I just think musicians are chronically devalued and the information that everybody's bandying about needs to be very clear, because there's going to be loads of mental health issues coming out with the fact that we can't tour anyway because of lockdown.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zop_79wxs6M

"We're not get paid properly by Spotify; and now we can't tour the rest of Europe because we cant make money," she added.

"It's pretty depressing, I just refuse to let myself feel completely doomed about it, and I think that we've got to find some kind of way."

South London post-punk rock band Shame are optimistically booked in to appear at festivals in Europe next summer, such as Barcelona's Primavera Sound.

They delayed the release of their forthcoming second album, Drunk Tank Pink, until the possibility of a UK tour (albeit a socially distanced one) was in-sight.

Having driven to France and back in one day for a gig years ago, to save money early on, they said they are concerned for new bands who may have added costs to consider from January.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jka7aCIHT-I

"I think it just makes everything a lot more complex," said frontman Charlie Steen.

"The tragedy is - although everything is very tough at the moment, we are still very fortunate that we've got a label, we've got a booking agent and because of our previous years of relentless touring, we have some sort of experience and knowledge."

He added: "It is a necessity to push forward, to do all those festivals, and to think of all the people who are just starting out who might not have the opportunity because they can just about scrape the money to get over to Paris or whatever, but they can't afford the visas on top of it."

Merchandise, Steen continued, is also "crucial" these days. For non-established acts it is "sometimes the only way to break even or make any money at all when touring", he said.

"Any carnet/visa required will definitely affect the merch you're able to bring and sell, and will cause even more of a financial strain."

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Latest Stories

  • Veteran Republican criticizes Trump and suggests US may need new party for ‘moderate conservatives’

    Former Maine senator also compared Trump’s congressional backers to circus elephants under his control

  • Was a beauty queen-turned-teacher murdered by a former student at her school?

    Years after Tara Grinstead vanished, another student came forward with a startling story.

  • The Bill Is Coming Due for China’s ‘Capitalist’ Experiment

    The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has re-awoken to a profound truth: Rich, secure capitalists are the natural enemies of authoritarian regimes. In a hybrid autocratic-capitalist model, capitalism is the means to generate wealth, but power is the end goal. Successful capitalists naturally begin to demand that their personal and property rights be protected from authoritarian fiat. Capital in the hands of entrepreneurs is a political resource; it poses a threat to the implementation of centralized plans.Realizing this, the CCP has begun to assert control over the private sector by “installing . . . Party officials inside private firms” and having state-backed firms invest in private enterprises. In the absence of civil rights or an independent judiciary, “private” companies have no real independence from the government in China. Dissent and demands for civil rights are a threat to the regime and will be crushed.China’s shift from encouraging external investment and internal market competition toward treating capitalism as a threat has an obvious historical precedent. From 1921–1928, the Soviet Union instituted a policy of economic liberalization, which allowed for the privatization of agriculture, retail trade, and light industry. This partial and temporary return to a controlled and limited capitalism, known as the New Economic Policy (NEP), saved the Soviet economy from collapse and enabled Russia to modernize. But, in 1928, Stalin suddenly reversed course: He collectivized agriculture and liquidated the most prosperous farmers, thereby necessitating the frequent resort to grain imports, notably from the United States.China’s own experiment with economic liberalization began in 1981, when Premier Deng Xiaoping began to decentralize and privatize economic activity while continuing to assert the ultimate authority of the CCP. With liberalization, international businesses were invited into China. The price was high: the Chinese regime demanded that they work with and train local firms. This arrangement led to widespread theft of intellectual property, and soon enough, domestic competitors displaced their international rivals in the domestic market, often with the help of government subsidies. CCP-sponsored firms leveraged domestic dominance to enter the international marketplace, undercutting their competitors worldwide. International “partners” were then subjected to asymmetric regulatory action, excluding them from China. (Uber is one recent case of this phenomenon. There are countless others.)Now that the West is waking up to this game, the inflow of capital to China is slowing. Is China’s neo-mercantilist form of capitalism about to end? That seems unlikely; it is too far entrenched to be uprooted quickly. But the freedom of action accorded to Chinese companies and executives is already being dramatically curtailed as Xi Jinping asserts explicit political control over the economy. For example, in November, the CCP unexpectedly prevented the IPO of Ant Group, a company whose business model was considered misaligned with the goals of the party.International businesses that are heavily invested in the PRC must prepare for the worst: “Offers” of the sort that can’t be refused will be made to coerce the sale of onshore facilities and operations. Given the capital controls imposed on the movement of money out of China, it is likely that many Western investments in China will be confiscated as Deng’s experiment is wound down. Western competitors in the global market should finally recognize that their Chinese competitors are both at the mercy of the CCP and backed by instruments of state power.The central conceit of Chinese relations with the West has been that while political authority is monopolized by the CCP, China has a free-market economic system, and should be treated as a free-market trading partner. This was always a convenient fiction. But whatever distance might have existed in the past between economic and political activity in China has disappeared as the party takes control of nominally independent companies.A number of Chinese state-backed companies, including some in strategically important industries, have begun to default on their debt obligations. Will international creditors be allowed to claim the assets? Will the equity holders — in many cases the CCP or regional and local governments in China — be wiped out? If these companies are bailed out by the government, will domestic and foreign debt-holders be treated equally? Or will foreign creditors find their assets wiped out, while these companies continue operating under nominally new ownership and perhaps a new corporate brand? It seems a safe bet that foreign debts will be repudiated, either explicitly or implicitly. What was previously commercial debt now has the risks that are typically associated with sovereign debt, which can be canceled by government fiat. In short, a wave of write-downs is coming for Western businesses invested in China.Western businesses are not competitors operating in a free market in the PRC. As we wrote in a recent article, the CCP consistently treats western firms as adversaries to the sovereign interests of the PRC and uses all the tools at its disposal to target them. Western business executives need to prepare themselves for the very realistic possibility of extensive confiscation of Western assets in China in the near future. Before this happens, the U.S. government should pass legislation allowing Western companies to claim compensation from CCP-controlled entities in U.S. courts for the confiscation of assets. And since the CCP is asserting control over all Chinese companies, all of these companies should be treated as part of a single, government-controlled entity for purposes of litigation and regulation. When the bill comes due for capitalism in China, the West must be ready.Michael Hochberg is a physicist who has founded four successful semiconductor and telecommunications startups. Leonard Hochberg is the Coordinator of the Mackinder Forum-U.S. and a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

  • Israel may have to pause lightning vaccination programme as Pfizer stocks dwindle

    Israel will pause its world-leading coronavirus vaccination drive for three weeks in January, the health minister said on Thursday, following local media reports that the Pfizer vaccine would run out within 10 days at the current rate. More than 800,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in 11 days, making up over 7.4 per cent of the population. For the past two days, they have passed their target of vaccinating over 150,000 people a day. More than 30 per cent of the over-60s have already been vaccinated and the country is on track to inoculate everyone in that age bracket within the next 10 days if they continue at a pace of above 100,000 a day. But as shortages loom, the health ministry has been forced to announce that they will mostly stop administering first doses between January 10 and January 31 to ensure that there is enough stock to give the second dose to the people who have already received the vaccination. Israel had aimed to open the vaccination to the general public within a week but the delay may now push that back by up to six weeks, according to Channel 12 news. Instead, Hezi Levy, the health ministry’s director-general told Kan news that come February there may be a limited widening of the vaccination drive, perhaps with the age threshold lowered to 50.

  • Philippines to ban U.S. travellers from Sunday

    The Philippines will prohibit the entry of foreign travellers from the United States from Sunday after the more infectious new variant of the coronavirus was detected in Florida. The travel ban, lasting until Jan. 15, covers those who have been to the United States within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said in a statement. The measure expands the travel restriction that Manila announced on Tuesday, which initially covered passengers from 19 countries and territories and took effect from midnight of Dec. 29.

  • Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

    President Donald Trump delivered a year-end video message Thursday after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administration’s work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. As the end of his presidency neared, Trump cut short his stay at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and got back to the White House a day ahead of schedule. Upon his return, Trump released a video message over Twitter to underscore his administration’s work on the vaccine, economic stimulus checks and America’s “grit, strength and tenacity” in the face of challenges.

  • Transgender woman found dead in Christmas day slaying, advocacy group says

    At least 43 transgender or non-conforming people have been slain this year, the Human Rights Commission says.

  • A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated

    Orders to monitor findings about the origins of the novel coronavirus come directly from President Xi Jinping, internal documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal. Beijing is not shutting down the research — on the contrary, the government is spending a lot of money on study grants — but any new data are subject to approval by a government task force before publication.That's not the only way Beijing is attempting to control the situation, per AP. In southern China, there's an entrance to a mine shaft that once harbored bats who hosted the closest known relative of the coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan and is believed to have caused the ongoing pandemic. As AP notes, the area is of "intense scientific interest" since it could hold clues to the virus' origins and potentially help prevent similar crises in the future. However, AP reports it's "become a black hole of no information" for journalists, who have been tailed by plainclothes police, and scientists, including a bat research team that collected samples, only to have them confiscated, two people familiar with the matter said.Zhang Yongzhen, a renowned Chinese virologist, told AP no one has been able to definitively trace the virus back to its roots, and most scientists believe the virus did first jump from animals to humans in nature (as opposed to leaking from a lab). But Beijing's response highlights how politically sensitive the matter of origin is. China seemingly does not want to be blamed for the spread and has tried suggesting the virus originated elsewhere, pushing the theory through propaganda, misinterpreted or flawed scientific studies, and calls to look beyond China's borders. "The novel coronavirus has been discovered in many parts of the world," Chinese foreign ministry stated in a fax sent to AP. "Scientists should carry out international scientific research and cooperation on a global scale." Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

  • 1st Female Green Beret Faces 'Minor Misdemeanor' Charge for Accidentally Firing Gun, Police Say

    The soldier graduated from the Special Forces Q Course, becoming the first woman to earn the Special Forces tab.

  • Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine set to be a game-changer in the developing world

    The UK approval of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed by scientists and health experts as game-changing step for tackling the coronavirus in the developing world. Britain's decision to grant the vaccine emergency authorisation is expected to be quickly followed by other countries, with factories primed to make as many as three billion doses around the world. Within hours of the UK giving the shots the green light, experts from India's own drugs regulator said they would also meet to discuss emergency authorisation. The world's second most populous country has a deal for the Serum Institute of India (SII) to make a billion doses of the vaccine. The drug was made with technology and funding deliberately aimed at tackling future pandemics and will cost a fraction of existing jabs. Its ease of transport and storage as well as a worldwide manufacturing effort will bring it within reach of hundreds of millions of people in poorer countries.

  • New Kansas lawmaker under court order denied committee seats

    The top Democrat in the Kansas House has refused to give an incoming lawmaker any committee assignments over issues that include an anti-stalking court order filed against him after he won his seat. Minority Leader Tom Sawyer's action this week is a sign that he and fellow Democrats plan to oust Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, once the Republican-controlled Legislature convenes its next annual 90-day session on Jan. 11. Sawyer and seven incoming female Democratic House members have called for Coleman to resign before lawmakers convene.

  • Chief Justice Roberts praises how the nation's courts responded to the pandemic

    Judges “were guiding critical court functions from their home offices — or their kitchen tables," and learned to use audio and video conferencing tools, Roberts said in his year-end message.

  • In New Year's speech, Taiwan president again reaches out to China

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up military activity near the island. China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing U.S. support for the self-governed island.

  • How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most

    The government has begun distributing $600 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. But actually getting access to that money may be another story.Even as record numbers of Americans spent months unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress took months to agree to send out another round of stimulus checks and boost unemployment benefits after the last relief package expired. Millions of Americans suffered during that time, and, as The New York Times reports, often had to overdraw from their bank accounts to pay for groceries and other essentials. In return, banks charged those people overdraft fees, and have often locked people out of their accounts until those fees are paid.That means the $600 stimulus checks, which the government frequently deposits directly into bank accounts, could be out of reach for the people who need them most. That includes Morgan Banke, who told the Times she has only been able to pay either her rent or car insurance every month, and has overdrawn from her Iowa credit union to cover the rest. She asked the credit union to temporarily waive her fees so she could use the stimulus money, but because it had done so three times in the past, it turned her down.Many major banks — Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo among them — have said they'll waive accounts' overdrawn status when the checks come in. But many regional banks and credit unions haven't made the same promises, and have even closed down accounts with overdrawn balances, leaving Americans to get their checks another, slower way. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout

  • Security firms say suspicious object on oil tanker off Iraq

    Sailors involved in transferring fuel oil from an Iraqi tanker in the Persian Gulf to another vessel owned by a shipping company traded in the U.S. discovered a “suspicious object” they fear could be a mine, authorities said Thursday. The discovery comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration. Already, America has conducted B-52 bomber flyovers and sent a nuclear submarine into the Persian Gulf over what Trump officials describe as the possibility of an Iranian attack on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. drones strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian general.

  • Baltimore police officer indicted on charge of assaulting man who refused to wear face mask

    A grand jury indicted officer Andre Maurice Pringle on one count of second-degree assault and one count of misconduct in office.

  • Report: Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide during house search

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

  • Florida Supreme Court delivers the ‘Holy Grail of lawsuit reform’ in Thursday ruling

    The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday revamped a key legal standard as its conservative majority continued to show a willingness to undo previous decisions that have guided the state’s courts.

  • Sudan declares full control of border territory settled by Ethiopians

    Sudan said on Thursday its forces had taken control of all of Sudanese territory in a border area settled by Ethiopian farmers, after weeks of clashes. Ethiopia, for its part, accused its neighbour of sending forces into its territory for attacks. Border tensions have reignited since the outbreak of a conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in early November, which sent more than 50,000 mainly Tigrayan refugees fleeing into eastern Sudan.

  • Authorities say woman killed her mother, children, self

    A 31-year-old woman fatally shot her mother and three children then turned the gun on herself at their home in western Arkansas on Christmas Day, authorities said. Investigators believe Jaquita Chase killed her four family members and herself at the home in Atkins, Pope County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rodney McNeese told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.