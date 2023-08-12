Brexit wasn't enough to restore control of our borders. We have to leave the ECHR, too

Once again, tragedy has struck in the Channel with the deaths of migrants crossing in small boats to reach England. This news highlights how vital it is to remove the incentives which lead people to undertake this dangerous journey. The incentives arise from the fact that the tangle of laws and treaties which apply in the UK make it virtually impossible to remove illegal migrants, however meritless their claims to asylum may be.

The Government’s solution is to remove illegal arrivals promptly to Rwanda. But in June the Court of Appeal said that would contravene Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which outlaws inhuman or degrading treatment.

The judgment would have been read with absolute astonishment by lawyers only a generation ago. Our courts, conscious of their lack of expertise in foreign relations matters, have traditionally deferred to the judgment of the executive. The UK Government’s assessment is that Rwanda would operate the asylum scheme properly, so asylum seekers transferred there would not be at risk of being returned to their home countries if they would be subjected to mistreatment there. Detailed agreements and monitoring arrangements between the UK and Rwanda would back this up.

But the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) does not agree. His agency was allowed to intervene and effectively act as a party in the case, instructing counsel and submitting evidence to the court. So our domestic judges are left acting as referees on foreign relations matters between our own Government and a UN agency which seems committed to preventing the Rwanda scheme at all costs.

So far, three senior judges (two in the High Court, and Lord Chief Justice Burnett who dissented in the Court of Appeal) have sided with the Government, and two in the Court of Appeal have sided with the UNHCR. That leaves the final decision with the Supreme Court, which may hear the case this autumn.

So at best, a vital policy of the Government supported by Parliament will have been frustrated by months of legal delays during which illegal migrants have continued to cross the Channel. At worst, if the Supreme Court does not overrule the two to one majority decision in the Court of Appeal, that policy will be frustrated altogether.

It is worth asking how we have got to this position. The ECHR itself does not contain any rights to asylum. This is not an accident. Instead, rights to asylum were covered in the Geneva Refugees Convention, which was drafted in parallel by very much the same group of countries.

But the European Court of Human Rights decided a series of cases which held states responsible for what happens to people outside their borders if they are expelled, despite the words of the Convention which only require states to secure the convention rights to people “within their jurisdiction”. This case law expanded so that a mere risk, rather than a certainty or probability, that someone would be subjected to treatment contrary to Article 3 was sufficient to bar their removal. Nor were states allowed to take into account the risk of harm to the host country, for example from suspected terrorists.

All this Strasbourg case law was cemented into UK law by Tony Blair’s Human Rights Act, leading to the woeful state of affairs we face today.

This is only one of the many doctrines which Strasbourg judges have invented over the years and pasted on to the original Convention under the guise of “interpreting” it. For example, the Strasbourg court has held (again contrary to its words) that the Convention extends outside the territory of its member states and applies to military operations abroad, subjecting our armed forces to the risks of “lawfare”.

Judges should not be lawmakers, a task for which they have no democratic legitimacy and often very little aptitude. Rule by judges according to rules they make up themselves is the opposite of the rule of law. Yet we have supinely allowed ourselves to be subject to these legal doctrines and rules which we never agreed to in the first place.

Therefore it is welcome if the pressure of events prompts a re-assessment of whether the UK should continue to belong to the ECHR. Unfortunately, we cannot remain a member of the ECHR without also having to accept the Strasbourg court’s flawed jurisprudence.

However, we could withdraw from the ECHR as a treaty but keep the Convention text as part of our domestic law, with our courts instructed to disregard the Strasbourg jurisprudence and interpret the text according to its original meaning. That would avoid constructing a new UK bill of rights, which could become a Christmas tree on which every passing lobby group would try to hang some new fundamental right. The last thing we need is even more decisions on political matters to be taken by judges instead of by our democratic institutions.

Leaving the EU was supposed to give us back control of our borders. But we won’t truly get back control until we leave the ECHR as well.

We should ask ourselves what purpose is served by having a foreign court which supervises our rights and liberties. Canada, Australia and New Zealand seem perfectly happy that they can protect the rights of their citizens without needing to subject themselves to some external regional court. When the foreign court to which we have subjected ourselves is as deeply flawed as Strasbourg, the question should not be “why should we leave” but “why on earth are we still a member?”.

Martin Howe KC is chairman of Lawyers for Britain

