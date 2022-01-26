Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire: reports

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer poses during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., April 23, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via Reuters)

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday.

The exact timing of his retirement was not immediately clear. Both NBC and CNN reported that Breyer will step down at the end of this term.

The 83-year-old is the oldest member of the high court, and a leading liberal justice.

Breyer was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1994. His retirement will give President Biden an opportunity to replace him on the bench.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals last June, is widely seen as one of Biden’s top candidates for the Supreme Court. Associate Justice Leondra Kruger is also frequently mentioned as a contender.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the high court when a vacancy arises.

In a tweet, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today. We have no additional details or information to share."

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.