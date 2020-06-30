BRG Ranked as a Band 1 Firm in Chambers Litigation Support 2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) is ranked as a "Band 1" global firm for Economic Analysts in Chambers Litigation Support 2020, a comprehensive guide to the leading professional services providers in key markets worldwide for lawyers, general counsel and companies tackling complex disputes.

In its first year of ranking in the guide, BRG is one of three firms featured in the top band for Economic Analysts. Overall, Chambers ranked five BRG practices across the US, UK and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions and globally, as well as three BRG experts.

"We are delighted to be recognized among the very top professional services providers worldwide," said BRG Chairman and Principal Executive Officer David Teece. "BRG is a leader in the areas that can impact business most significantly. We have an evidence-based, theory-informed and insight-driven approach that underpins all we do. Our experts are superb, and we are recognized for our independence and deep contextual understanding of complex, unstructured problems."

Clients note that BRG's strengths in economic analysis include experts who are "creative, flexible and know how to arrive at a credible independent report," while "quality and diversity of services provided by BRG is very high." The Economic Analysts category relates to several of BRG's core practices, covering areas including International Arbitration, Valuation, Damages, Antitrust and Intellectual Property, and its experts based across offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and APAC.

Political Risk

BRG, and in particular Global Investigations and Latin America leader Frank L. Holder, received special recognition for expertise in Political Risk, with Chambers noting a client's praise: "Their team is exceptional. BRG's capacity to develop information about all sorts of data points and how they approach analyzing the local market in question is top notch." Commentators said Holder is "a huge value add" and that no one else "has the knowledge of Latin America that he does, particularly in Argentina, Colombia, Panama, Venezuela and Ecuador."

Business Intelligence & Investigations - APAC

In the APAC region, BRG ranked in Band 2 for Business Intelligence & Investigations. BRG is praised for its investigative capabilities and ability to "go beyond litigation and find answers that solved the client's problems." As a recent entry to the Asian market, BRG was noted as being "in growth mode here in Asia" and already having a good presence.

Forensic Accountants - UK

UK-wide, BRG ranked in Band 3 for Forensic Accountants. Commentators appreciate BRG's "seamless experience, from the term sheet onwards," and flexibility in adapting to each organization's needs. Managing Director Ben Johnson was ranked in Band 2, with a source saying "he's brilliant and the best I've come across—very experienced and very diligent."

Business Intelligence & Investigations - US

In the US, BRG ranked in Band 3 for Business Intelligence & Investigations and is noted as having one of the largest nationwide presences of any private investigatory agency. Commentators highlighted BRG's "great geographic coverage" and ability to deliver.

Additional ranked individuals include Managing Director Brian Stapleton, who is ranked in Band 4 for UK-wide Business Intelligence & Investigations. He was highlighted for his deep experience in forensic investigations, corporate disputes and multijurisdictional asset tracing. Commentators said that "he is one of the leading figures in the market" and ties up "business intelligence with forensic accounting as a synergy of disciplines."

