Brian Austin Green gets candid about raising an openly gay child

Brian Austin Green admits he had questions when his son Kassius, 21, came out as gay.

“I would get into these conversations with Kass where it was, like, I really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first,” Green revealed on the “Frosted Tips with Lance Bass” podcast. “And then you realize, ‘Oh, this isn’t different at all.’ It’s just your choice of partner. It doesn’t affect me at all.

“And that’s the thing I’m always trying to beat into people now. It does not affect you,” he continued. “Why do you care so much? And why are you literally trying to bully your feelings and your opinion into something that literally does not affect you at all?”

Green, 50, shares Kassius with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. The former couple dated from 1999 to 2003 after meeting on the set of "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Bass, who came out in 2006, praised Green’s open-mindedness.

“He is so lucky to be able to be in your family, because there are many kids that don’t get that,” the former *NSYNC member said.

“It’s been fascinating,” Green replied. “It’s been a challenge just because honestly, my son being gay, it was unknown for me,” he said, before adding, “I think a lot of people are afraid of the unknown, whereas I’m not. To me, it’s intriguing. And I want to learn about it.”

Green is also dad of Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, who he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox. He welcomed his fifth son, Zane, now 15 months, with his fiancée, Sharna Burgess, in 2022.

The actor said he accepts all of his kids exactly as they are.

In 2017, Green defended Noah’s decision to wear dresses. At the time, Noah was 4 years old.

“It’s his life, they’re not my clothes. … I feel like at 4 or 5, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone (by) wearing a dress,” Green said during an interview with Hollywood Pipeline. "So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him."

