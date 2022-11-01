Brian Austin Green Shares How His Kids Would Feel About Megan Fox Having a Child

Brian Austin Green is all about expanding his modern family.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox. He’s also father to 20-year-old son Kassius whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, and 3-month-old son Zane with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Fox recently commented on her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram post, writing, “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth. Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”

When asked how his kids with Fox would feel about her having another baby, Green told E! News, “I think that’d be amazing.”

“They are absolutely obsessed with Zane and so it’d be the same for them with her,” the actor said. “And the reality is that I think it’s difficult for them leaving and going over to her house because they miss him so much. So to be able to go over to her house and have the same experience, there’s something cool there.”

Green also shared some insight on how his and Fox's co-parenting has gone since the two divorced in 2021.

“We co-parent really well together,” he said. “And we don’t fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve.”

“But we’re open to things changing. I’m very aware of — and so is she — that our schedules are insane. So when we do get time, cherish it. It’s an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time,” he added.

Following their split, Fox began dating MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker. They got engaged in January of this year.

Green, on his end, began dating former "Dancing With the Stars" pro Burgess. They announced in February that they were expecting their first child together, welcoming little Zane in June.

Earlier this month, the actor celebrated his and Burgess' 2-year anniversary by posting photos of their blended family.

"October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee. My god am I thankful every single day for that," Green wrote in an Instagram post. "You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible :)) I love you."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com