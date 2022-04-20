Brian Carlson Joins College of DuPage as Dean of Arts, Communication and Hospitality

Glen Ellyn, IL --News Direct-- College of DuPage

As a former community college student, Brian Carlson knows first-hand the challenges that many students face. In his new role as Dean of Arts, Communication and Hospitality at College of DuPage, Carlson will focus on developing pathways for student success through dual credit and workforce development opportunities, academic programming and transfer pathways.

“Having faculty and staff support me along the way was paramount to my success as a community college student,” he said. “Without that support I may not have ever transferred to a four-year university and continued my education. Being able to support the educational journey of students is near and dear to my heart as an educator.”

For more than 10 years, Carlson has held various academic leadership positions at Milwaukee Area Technical College, including Manager of Teaching and Learning Technology, Associate Dean of the School of Media and Creative Arts, Interim Dean of the School of Business and School of Media and Creative Arts, and most recently, Dean of Creative Arts, Design and Media Pathway. He also was a member of the American Association of Community College Guided Pathways Oversight Committee and Steering Committee.

In his various positions, Carlson developed academic programing through collaboration with district-wide administration and community partners to align programs and curriculum to the current labor market demands and to maximize opportunities for student success.

“What I enjoy most about arts education is that each student possesses their own perspective of the arts based on their consciousness,” he said. “These perspectives lead to individual and unique works for each individual. I’m excited to strengthen and grow opportunities for the community to engage with arts education through curricula that celebrates and unites our diverse community.”

Carlson earned his Ph.D. from DePaul University in Educational Leadership and his master’s degree from Michigan State in Educational Technology.

“Carlson is an equity-minded leader with vast experience in higher education leadership,” said COD Provost Mark Curtis-Chávez. “He is a champion of excellence in teaching and has a proven track record of program innovation and faculty collaboration. He has a deep dense of how the arts prepare students for professional and personal fulfillment, and we welcome him to the COD community.”

Carlson said he was drawn to COD due to its commitment to equity and inclusion.

“My work serving students, faculty and staff comes with an equity-minded approach to learning and innovation which is grounded within a mission to provide high-quality educational services and support. In addition, COD’s pledge to support the arts is evident in the strategic objectives of the College and the outstanding facilities and resources within the Arts, Communication and Hospitality division. It is clear that student success is the number one priority at COD and I am honored to join the team in its commitment to the future of arts education.”

