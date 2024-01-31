Brian DeHart new Vigo Central Disptach director

Jan. 30—The Vigo County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that Lt. Brian DeHart of the Vigo County Sheriff's Department will be the E-911 Vigo County Dispatch director.

DeHart has served 30 years as deputy.

"Brian has an incredible ability to work with all local public safety agencies," said Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer. "We look forward to his leadership and taking Vigo County Dispatch to the next level."

DeHart said he is looking forward to working in dispatch's new offices in the County Corrections building.

"That's the best thing they've done for dispatch," he said. The old office in the basement of the old jail, he added, was "pretty rough."

"I am excited for this new opportunity and look forward to immediately getting to work for all the citizens of Vigo County in a new role," DeHart added. He's hoping to start work on Feb. 12, but he has a lot of paperwork to deal with in retiring from the sheriff's department.

When DeHart's promotion was announced in the commissioners' meeting, he received a standing ovation.

"It was great," he said. "I know a lot of people in the County Annex after all these years."

DeHart and his wife Cindy reside in West Terre Haute and have two children.

DeHart succeeds Vickie Oster as dispatch director; she returns to a dispatcher's position.

