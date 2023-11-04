Brian Downey, former Airmont trustee, gets 8 months in federal prison for gun possession

AIRMONT - The village's former deputy mayor has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison and fined $7,500 for possessing an unregistered firearm.

During Brian Downey's sentencing Wednesday in the U.S. District Courthouse in White Plains, federal Judge Cathy Seibel ordered him to surrender to prison authorities on Jan. 17. Seibel also placed him on three years of supervision after his release.

Sentencing had been delayed because Downey suffered serious injuries in a May motorcycle accident.

Brian Downey, elected Airmont trustee March 19, 2019

Downey pleaded guilty in February to a federal count of possession of an unregistered firearm he obtained by mail in 2021. His felony guilty plea forced his resignation from the Board of Trustees. He won election to a four-year term in March 2021.

Downey faces sentencing on Nov. 14 in Rockland County Court on six separate counts of weapons possession. His sentence could run concurrently with the federal prison term.

Federal and local authorities had arrested Downey on Sept. 2, 2021, during a raid on his Airmont home based on an investigation by U.S. Homeland Security and the Rockland District Attorney's Office. During the raid, investigators removed what they called an arsenal of weapons.

Downey came under investigation based on information that he had received a mailed package containing a firearm silencer. The United States Customs and Border Protection intercepted the package that had been disguised as a motorcycle noise reduction exhaust pipe, authorities said.

In what the federal criminal complaint described as a basement gun room, authorities seized 17 unregistered firearms and 13 firearm silencers during the raid. Many of the rifles were displayed on a rack hanging on a black wall. Additional weapons were leaned against walls.

The Rockland County District Attorney's Office said it seized these guns from the home of Airmont Deputy Mayor Brian Downey

They also found fraudulent law enforcement badges.

In federal court, Downey admitted to receiving and possessing a PA-15 rifle that had been modified and had not been registered to him in the National Firearms Registry, according to a document filed with the U.S. District Court. The details involving the criminal charges were contained in a 10-page federal complaint dated Sept. 3, 2021.

Downey had faced a maximum of 18 to 24 months in federal prison under federal sentencing guidelines outlined in his plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District. The judge makes the final determination on sentencing.

Downey once worked as a Ramapo building inspector and part-time court attendant. He had a license to carry a gun.

The federal complaint states Downey told the agents he believed he was permitted to modify short-barrel rifles. His reasoning was he was a peace officer, according to the complaint.

Downey's injuries delayed sentencing

Downey's federal sentencing had been delayed four times as he recovered from multiple broken bones suffered in a motor vehicle accident on May 26 in Rockland.

Gun suppression devices

His attorney, Andrew Quinn of White Plains, outlined Downey's injuries in a letter to the judge on Oct. 26. Downey's injuries — multiple back fractures, fractures to his left ankle and to his left wrist — have left him barely ambulatory, according to the letter.

Quinn asked Seibel to consider Downey's physical condition when deciding his sentence. He asked for a non-custodial sentence, contending that no jail or prison "will serve as an adequate deterrence, reflect the seriousness of the offense, and provide just punishment in this case."

Rockland gun sentencing upcoming

Months after a federal-local raid on his house and seizure of weapons in September 2021, a Rockland grand jury indicted Downey in December 2021 on 120 felony counts.

Guns and weapons seized

He admitted before Rockland Judge Larry Schwartz to two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: silencers, assault weapons, and high-capacity magazines.

The District Attorney's Office said Downey admitted possessing a Colt Carbine semi-automatic rifle and an Aero Precision semi-automatic rifle; Surefire LLC and an Advanced Aramet Coro M4-2000 silencers; and two large-capacity feeding devices: Magpul magazines that could hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

