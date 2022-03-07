As it turns out, the NFL isn’t immediately on the clock to respond to the Brian Flores civil complaint. The league isn’t on the clock because Flores will soon be amending the lawsuit.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, attorney Douglas Wigdor requested on Friday, March 4, an adjournment of a conference set for March 18, 2022, based on the fact that Wigdor plans to file on behalf of Flores an amended complaint. The parties have agreed that the defendants will have 45 days to respond to the amended complaint, which will be filed on or before April 11, 2022.

The letter from Wigdor to Judge Valerie E. Caproni doesn’t specify any reasons for the intended amendment of the complaint. PFT previously has reported that Flores intends to amend his allegations to include a claim of retaliation against the Texans, for not hiring him to become the team’s new head coach.

Under the timeline contained in Wigdor’s letter, the response to the amended complaint won’t be due until late May. Which means that, nearly four months after the filing of the case, the NFL will make its first official response. Which is an example of the reality that civil cases often can take a long time to resolve.

Brian Flores will file an amended complaint before April 11 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk