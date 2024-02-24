Brian Foster of Columbus charged with one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs

COSHOCTON − A Columbus man was recently indicted by a Coshocton County grand jury for drug dealing.

Brian K. Foster, 46, is charged with one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, related to methamphetamine and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, from an incident on Feb. 1. The case carries a one-year firearm specification and specification to forfeit the weapon in question, a Bersa SA 380. Additionally, $191 in cash is to be forfeited.

Foster was also indicted in a separate case for aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, related to methamphetamine for an incident on Feb. 5. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle outside a Coshocton fast food restaurant with a K-9 officer making a positive alert. A large amount of suspected illegal narcotics were seized.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Columbus man charged with one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs