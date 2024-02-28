Brian Freetage of Coshocton gets six years in prison for possession of meth

COSHOCTON − A Coshocton man was sentenced Tuesday on drug charges in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Robert Batchelor.

Brian M. Freetage, 39, was indicted in October with one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, related to methamphetamine from an incident on Sept. 8.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported executing a search warrant in the 700 block of Elm Street, where drugs and drug-related items were confiscated. Freetage was taken into custody on scene.

Freetage entered a guilty plea to the charge on Feb. 5. As part of a plea deal, the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office agreed to recommend a six year prison term, not to object to a pre-sentence investigation and to take no position on Freetage's remaining post-release control time from a previous conviction.

Freetage was sentenced in April 2019 to four years in prison with up to three years of parole for trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, related to methamphetamine.

Batchelor held to the recommendation, giving Freetage an indefinite term of 6 to 9 years in prison with the minimum term mandatory. Additionally, 609 days of remaining post release control time was imposed to be served consecutively. He was granted 174 days of credit for local incarceration.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Meth possession nets Coshocton man six years in prison