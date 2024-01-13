Brian Gabler to retire as Simi Valley city manager

Brian Gabler

Simi Valley City Manager Brian Gabler will retire on June 30 after nearly four decades with the city.

Gabler, 63, who told the City Council confidentially about the retirement in December, made it official this week with a public announcement at a council meeting.

A recruitment consultant is working with the council, Gabler said, and plans are to hire a new city manager before he leaves.

His retirement comes after 38 years with the city of Simi Valley, including the last four as its chief executive.

“It’s the right time for my family,” Gabler said Friday.

His daughter Sarah is starting her studies at the University of Oregon in Eugene this fall. Gabler, his wife Karen and their son Sam are moving to the coastal city of Florence to be an hour’s drive from the university. Karen is an attorney and Sam works for Target.

His current annual salary is $306,992 a year, according to the city.

Gabler’s interest in public service began at the dinner table during his childhood in Northridge.

“Dinner was always in front of TV, watching the nightly news,” Gabler said. “On Sundays, my grandparents would come over, and the family would sit around the table and talk about politics and government. I was always sitting there while discussions were taking place.”

He earned his bachelor’s in political science in 1983 at Cal State Northridge and a master’s in public administration the next year at USC. He went on to work at the city of Arcadia, managing contracts for programs such as animal control.

In 1986, he joined the city of Simi Valley as an administrative assistant overseeing that year’s municipal election. He went on to become assistant to the city manager, deputy city manager and assistant city manager.

In March 2019, Gabler became interim city manager. A year later, he started work as the permanent city manager — just as COVID-19 struck.

Highlights of his long career included the initial operations of the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, construction of the current police station and additions to City Hall, Gabler said. Among economic development highlights was the 2005 opening of the Simi Valley Town Center.

Assistant City Manager Samantha Argabrite said Gabler inspires his staff to remain confident under stressful circumstances.

“And he knows everything, no matter what your question is,” Argabrite said.

Gabler said he's looking forward to retirement in Oregon and traveling with his wife.

“We’ve got an RV,” Gabler said. “We’ve talked about taking some trips to the other side of the country and seeing America.”

Dave Mason covers East County for the Ventura County Star.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Brian Gabler to retire as Simi Valley city manager